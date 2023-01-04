JetBlue’s Latest Winter Travel Sale Includes $49 Flights—But You Need to Act Fast

The holiday season might have come to an end, but there’s still plenty to celebrate now that we’re in the new year. Whether you’re already feeling nostalgic for that trip you just returned from, or you’re longing to plan a vacation after staying at home for the past few weeks, now’s the time to book a winter getaway, thanks to JetBlue’s latest sale.

JetBlue just launched their Big Winter Sale, with deals including one-way fares starting at a mere $49 for travel between January 17, 2023 through March 29, 2023. Those already feeling the dreary cold-weather winter blues may be enticed by some of the sunny destinations including flights like a $59 one-way trip from Newark to Miami, a $64 one-way from JFK to West Palm Beach and a $149 flight from JFK to Los Angeles. There are also Caribbean locales with fares at major discounts, such as an $89 flight from JFK to Nassau.

Other popular routes included in the sales event range from an $84 LGA to Denver flight to a $49 JFK to Charleston trip. As always, however, there are restrictions, as the sale is applicable only to the lowest available fare for the trip—that’s Blue Basic or Blue, and don’t forget that with Blue Basic, you’ll have to pay an additional fee for your carry-on bag. The promotion is also only for Tuesday and Wednesday travel.

Those who wanted to plan a trip over the holiday break but weren’t able to will definitely want to jump on this sale. Plus, there’s no denying that it’s much less stressful to embark on airline travel pretty much any time aside from the peak winter holidays. Those who want to book flights ASAP should head over to the JetBlue site (here’s the exact link to book!); the weeklong discount promotion runs from January 4, 2023 through January 11, 2023, when it ends at 11:59 pm ET.