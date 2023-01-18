Kate Middleton Went for a Royal Repeat in an Orange Sweater Set—Here’s How to Shop the Look

The Princess of Wales stepped out for her first solo engagement of the year today, in a familiar wardrobe repeat. Kate Middleton visited Foxcubs Nursery in Luton, which makes perfect sense for the longtime supporter of early childhood development causes.

For the occasion, Princess Kate wore a burnt orange high-rise midi sweater skirt and matching turtleneck, both by Gabriela Hearst, which she was first spotted in during the Prince and Princess of Wales’ whirlwind three-day trip to Boston in December last year. Kate added a black croc-embossed belt, which gave the illusion of a one-piece sweater dress look, and paired the outfit with the same brown suede, chunky heel Gianvito Rossi boots she sported in Boston, for a nearly identical look to the stateside moment.

The Princess of Wales wore repeat accessories, too, including a pair of Kiki McDonough citrine drop earrings and a minimalist Stuart Weitzman clutch. Princess Kate switched up her jacket, though, and opted for a full-length, camel-colored, double-breasted Massimo Dutti coat. The chic tonal coat is another rewear, as Kate has been spotted in it at least four times since she first wore it in 2020.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

The sweater skirt and turtleneck ensemble is becoming a familiar silhouette for Kate; she wore a similar style earlier this year, when she donned a navy midi-length sweater dress for her and Prince William’s first public appearance of 2022. It seems like it might be her new go-to, as she wore a forest green long-sleeved Mango sweater dress in November, shortly after she sported a camel-hued turtleneck dress ensemble mere days earlier.

While Kate’s go-to fashion pieces tend to sell out ASAP, her exact Gabriela Hearst ensemble happens to still be available to shop now—though you might want to act fast, because her specific jacket and earrings are already gone. Below, shop Kate’s look.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.