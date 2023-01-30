These Are the Most Opulent Places to Stay in Lake Como

A picturesque landscape that appears too serene to be anything other than a painting is what characterizes the views at Lake Como. The seasonal Italian travel destination in the Lombardy region is the deepest and third-biggest lake in Italy. The sprawling bright blue water is framed by clusters of colorful multilevel buildings with red and orange pyramidal roofs. Set in the background at the foot of the Alps are lush mountains that top off the incredible scenery. When you’re ready to take in the panoramic views and Michelin-starred restaurants, here is your guide to the best luxury hotels for your getaway to Lake Como.

High-End Lake Como Hotels

One of the most extravagant five-star hotels on Lake Como is this stately palace filled with art nouveau decor. You’ll feel like royalty wandering the halls into your spacious guest room and opening the doors to stunning panoramic garden or lake views from the vast balcony or terrace. The elegant bathrooms have marble finishes and separate tubs and showers, with some rooms showcasing a whirlpool tub. The most luxurious accommodation option at the hotel is Villa Sola Cabiati, a magnificent 16th-century estate with six suites, a private pool, a garden and a dedicated staff.

When you’re ready to leave the room, Grand Hotel Tremezzo has a private beach on the shores of Lake Como with loungers and umbrellas set up just off the floating pool. Along with the pool that floats over the lake, there is an elevated swimming pool with a scenic mountain view and indoor infinity pool with a wide view of the lake. Guests can also relax and unwind in the spa that offers a Turkish bath, steam room and sauna. The unreal landscape includes a private park with gardens and olive trees. Guests experience fine dining at the 5 on-site bars and restaurants. For a romantic and unforgettable evening, book a private dinner at a beautiful location on the property.

History and opulence converge at this highly rated five-star hotel overlooking Lake Como in the village of Bellagio. The lakeside 19th-century villa is family-friendly and has posh guest rooms with detailed chandeliers and modern amenities like a minibar, WiFi, air conditioning, safe and flat-screen TV. The Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni has lakefront fine dining with two on-site restaurants, bars and room service.

Guests enjoy tranquil holistic treatments in the spa and spend time in the fitness center. Kids love the indoor pool featuring a fountain and rock formations wrapped around a water slide. The hotel features a Turkish bath alongside the indoor pool. Outdoors, visitors sunbathe by the large pool or on the private beach facing magnificent views. Down at the lake, guests try watersports like water skiing, kayaking and sailing. Bellagio and the surrounding areas are home to botanical gardens, historical tours and a range of boutiques and other quaint shops.

This grand villa in Cernobbio was built in 1568 and became a high-end hotel in the 19th century. Villa d’Este exudes a stately feel, as its guest rooms are decorated with antique furniture and chandeliers. The estate has multiple restaurants with fine and casual dining and views of the lake. Among the selection of on-site amenities, guests stay active and entertained at boutiques, the Chef’s garden, beauty center, gym, tennis courts, trails and pools. Iconic to the Villa d’Este is its floating pool that sits on top of the lake. Golf enthusiasts love the on-site electronic golf and putting green and enjoy playing a round at the nearby Golf Club Villa d’Este.

This ornate 19th-century villa is waiting for you to call it home during your Italian getaway. Hotel Villa Flori has an assortment of rooms to choose from with different levels of opulence. Each room has a palatial look with modern comforts, such as a minibar, free WiFi and soundproof doors and windows. Breakfast and parking are included in the nightly rate. The most deluxe suite is the Gran Lago, an on-site villa with over 2,150 square feet of interior space, a private garden, and a large terrace on the lake. Gran Lago Suite guests appreciate underfloor heating, Dolby surround sound with Bluetooth connectivity and in-villa cooking by a private chef.

Hotel Villa Flori is well equipped for cyclists of all levels that flock to Lake Como for its scenic routes. The villa has a bike room dedicated towards storing guests’ bicycles. There are standard bicycles and e-bikes available for rent, and guests can ride on guided tours. Fill your plate at the on-site Ristorante Raimondi that sits at the edge of Lake Como. The restaurant offers an exquisite buffet breakfast and varied menu with something for everyone. Hotel Villa Flori also boasts a spa and a boutique.

This hotel was coined number one in Italy and lives up to its name with a tranquil atmosphere and serene views. The property in Torno faces the vast Lake Como and towering mountains. At the base of the hotel is its Michelin-starred Il Sereno al Lago restaurant, which offers diners pristine views through stone archways. The building and suites have a minimal and natural design with modern amenities. Choose from one of four suite styles with floor-to-ceiling windows and terraces showcasing the gorgeous scenery. For the most luxurious stay, opt for the Signature Penthouse, an airy one-bedroom suite on the highest floor with the most exclusive view.

Il Sereno offers leisurely activities like plunging into its lakeside pool, letting life slow down at the spa and staying active in the fitness center. Il Sereno connects its guests with boating adventures, cooking classes and wine tastings. Guests can also partake in a variety of outdoor activities, including biking, hiking and yoga.

This charming hotel has been family-run by over five generations of women since the 19th century. Guests relish in the world-class hospitality during their stay on the property that has been refined with modern amenities and decor. The most high-end sleeping quarter at Hotel Belvedere is the two-floor Belvedere Tower Suite. The rooms overlook mountain and lake views through glass doors opening to a roomy terrace. Situated on the fifth floor, the suite features a solarium and a whirlpool bath. Along with suites, the hotel also has larger apartments available for your getaway.

Hotel Belvedere is home to fine dining inside La Terrazza Restaurant, which crafts artistic and succulent dishes featuring the local cuisine. In the elevated spa, visitors plunge into the swimming pool, jacuzzi and Turkish Bath. You have the opportunity to experience a hydromassage, advanced showers and a range of treatments.

This retreat is the embodiment of five-star luxury on Lake Como. The two-acre property has four villas showcasing jaw-dropping Italian architecture. You’ll take in views of the lake, mountains and on-site historical gardens. The neutral and simple professionally-designed decor of the guest suites creates a calming atmosphere while you gape at the impressive views.

Venturing outside of your suite, you’ll come across an extensive infinity pool nestled among the cliffs that overlook the lake. Villa Làrio provides a stocked picnic basket and private pontoon with dreamy wood details for guests to explore Lake Como. The hotel also arranges yoga, spa visits, and golf for its guests. When you’re feeling famished, dine at the on-site contemporary Italian restaurant featuring homemade pasta. If you’re a fan of classic cars, be sure to book your stay during Targa Làrio for a spectacular array of rare cars.

Bask in prime views of Lake Como and the surrounding mountains during your stay at Mandarin Oriental, a five-star hotel with an excellent selection of rooms and villas. Some of the most opulent amenities in various quarters include a private pool with panoramic views, a vast terrace, multiple floors, a whirlpool tub and a private dock. Most rooms feature free minibars, sustainable toiletries and a Bose Bluetooth speaker so you can listen to your favorite music while absorbing the view.

In a dark room that allows you to escape reality, Mandarin Oriental offers a spa with an indoor pool and jacuzzi. Guests have access to the fitness center, various classes in the botanical garden and a list of treatments. The hotel has two on-site restaurants with Italian and Japanese cuisines and bistro dishes.

This is the sanctuary to select when you are looking for a prime location. Vista Palazzo is the sole five-star hotel in the middle of Como, which means you have easy access to the historic city and beautiful lake. The elegant suites have soft and supportive beds and deluxe bathrooms covered in marble. Some rooms boast a separate tub and shower, walk-in closet and distinct living area.

You’ll love sipping a well-crafted cocktail while seated at the infinity bar in front of the picturesque view. When you’re ready for a meal, visit the on-site Michelin-starred Ristorante Sottovoce, a rooftop eatery that is sure to please. Guests enjoy the posh amenities that the hotel has to offer, including private drivers, a butler and rides in the exquisite motorboat, seaplane, supercar or helicopter.