The Best Luxury Resorts in Florida to Book for Your Next Trip

Whether you are a frequent guest of upscale resorts or have saved up for the stay of a lifetime, the Sunshine State has an elegant collection of world-class accommodations. Florida is home to a variety of travel destinations that can feel like different worlds. With only a few hours of driving in between, you’ll find theme parks, an artsy coastal city with a vibrant nightlife, and white sand beaches with calm, glassy waters reminiscent of the Caribbean. To top off the wide variety of activities available to you in Florida and the incredible scenery, choose one of these opulent retreats to call home for your vacation.

Upscale Accommodations in Florida

Make all of your dreams come true during your visit to Mickey Mouse at this resort, which is part of a family of luxury hotels. The Four Seasons Resort in Orlando has it all, from expertly designed golf courses to a glorious spa where you can unwind after a long day exploring the Disney parks. Disney World has something for everyone, but it is a major thrill for kids to see their favorite characters, movies and shows come to life. Four Seasons in Orlando caters to both adults and kids and presents a variety of kid-friendly activities, including on-site character dining. The resort even offers a kids’ camp free of charge for ages 4 through 12, so that you can have adults-only time in the fitness center, on the tennis courts, shopping in a resort boutique, or enjoying the interactive demonstration kitchen.

Soak in the stunning oceanfront views during your getaway to the West coast of Florida when you stay at this hotel chain that is renowned for its high-end accommodations. The Ritz-Carlton in Naples faces the Gulf of Mexico and its brilliant blue water. Ritz Kids programs keep children entertained all day long—they’ll love the environmental learning center lined with aquariums and live animals. The Ritz outdoor family pool is heated and has a sun shelf for lounging and easier entry for little ones. The Naples resort also has an adults-only oasis and other saltwater swimming pools flanked by cabanas and bungalows. Let your worries melt away in the exceptional spa, or work up a sweat at the gym, golf course and tennis courts. The premium beachfront resort features water sports so you can try your hand at paddleboarding, jet skiing, kayaking, parasailing and bodyboarding. The most unique amenity the Ritz-Carlton in Naples offers is VUE, its high-tech gaming room packed with a variety of virtual reality experiences, consoles and skilled employees. Make sure to take advantage of the complimentary 45-minute photoshoot on the beach offered by an experienced photographer.

Live the ultimate private island experience at this resort with jaw-dropping views and crystal clear water. This is the perfect deluxe accommodation for beach-loving guests ages 18 and up or couples on a romantic getaway. As a new guest of Little Palm Island Resort and Spa, you will cruise up to paradise by luxury boat to be greeted with the hotel’s signature cocktail. The island is surrounded by sprawling sandbars and is a hotspot for snorkeling or scuba diving in the nearby Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, the third biggest barrier reef in the world. You’ll sleep in elegant bungalows with thatched roofs and ocean views, decompress in the spa, bask in the Florida sunshine poolside, and gaze at the moonlight hitting the water behind crackling fire pits in the sand. Little Palm Island is one of the best resorts in Florida and offers an exclusive and memorable experience on its 4 acres.

Situated on the Southernmost point of Florida, Key West is characterized by its colorful, historic homes with Bahamian influence, coral reefs and nightlife. Ocean Key Resort combines iconic and quaint Key West architecture and decor with premium amenities. Lounge on a poolside cabana overlooking the ocean and sip on a beverage from the beachfront bar. Take in the serene sunsets that surround you for dinner on the pier or fine dining at the on-site Hot Tin Roof Restaurant. Ocean Key Resort keeps you busy with a spa and fitness center, daily events including live music, and water sports. For the most luxurious stay at the resort, book the oceanfront penthouse suite with 1,200 square feet of space, two bedrooms, and a peaceful private balcony with picturesque views.

If you’re looking for an all-inclusive resort, this is the most popular option in the Florida Keys. The adults-only resort is nestled among a botanical garden on the water and the cost covers all of your meals and most beverages at its 5 on-site restaurants. Dine under thatched roofs while surrounded by a forest of palm trees and stretches of beach that lead up to the rock-lined ocean. The bungalows face the garden or water and each one has a charming porch so you can take in the view. Bungalows is one of the more tranquil Florida resorts that feels like you have your own small rental house instead of a hotel room. The bamboo-lined spa offers a variety of services and a private hot tub for two overlooking the ocean.

Live the epitome of the Miami Beach experience at this 5-star beachfront hotel. EDITION is perfectly located near South Beach and the Art Deco District and has an elegant and minimal style with cozy guest rooms and suites. The beach resort houses beautifully decorated indoor and outdoor restaurants with Latin American and Spanish cuisines and more casual dining options. Hidden downstairs is the fun and lively Basement Bowl & Skate, a bowling alley and skating rink with food, drinks, and music. Take it easy by the pool or in the spa featuring ayurvedic treatments, couples’ massages, fitness classes, and more. When you walk out to the beach, you will find beach chairs and umbrellas available for guests.

This lavish resort is sure to please guests looking for an atmosphere of grandeur during their Florida vacation. The Breakers offers rooms and suites with optional ocean views and classic Palm Beach decor elements like fun, beachy patterns and colors. The resort features 4 swimming pools, including adults-only and family-friendly options, whirlpool spas, fully-equipped bungalows, and a private beach. Engage in watersports like paddleboarding, kayaking, snorkeling, or boating on the beach hotel’s Hobie Cat. If you are looking for a romantic adventure and gorgeous views, book the sunset Catamaran Cruise. At the height of opulence in the Breakers building is the Flagler Club, a private collection of 25 rooms on the highest two floors. A stay in the Flagler Club includes Tesla car service with a driver, a devoted staff, an exclusive lounge and rooftop dining, exquisite meals and full resort access.

If you are visiting this small East Coast island above Jacksonville for its peaceful beaches or world-famous annual Concours d’Elegance car show, Amelia Island extends the invitation of staying at its Ritz-Carlton. The stately 5-star hotel overlooks the ocean and provides both indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a full golf course, hammock massages and kids’ activities. The swanky outdoor pools are elegantly shaped and edged by private cabanas. The unparalleled spa pool boasts underwater music, a restorative whirlpool with a waterfall, and lap lanes. The guest rooms and suites open up to private balconies with ocean views so you can enjoy the beach from your room.

Rounding up this list is the W Hotel, a Fort Lauderdale hotel full of neon colors and geometric patterns. The W Hotels are part of the Marriott family and boast high-end amenities. Your dog can join in on the indulgence with their own bed and pet menu. The W has a spa and beauty bar and a range of dining on-site including SoBe Vegan, Steak 954, and El Vez Mexican restaurant. When you are not cooling off in the pool, you can recline on comfortable loungers or in a cabana. Many rooms have ocean views, but the most luxurious choice of room is the Extreme Wow Suite. As you open the door, you are hit with a wide view of the Atlantic Ocean seen through transparent walls and from the spacious balcony. The suites are equipped with comfortable living areas, full kitchens, and washers and dryers.