All the Best Fashion at the Palm Springs International Film Festival

2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards - Arrivals
The 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival is back with in-person events and screenings for the first time in two years. Variety via Getty Images

After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Palm Springs International Film Festival has finally returned with in-person programming for the first time since 2020. The 34th annual iteration of the film festival runs from January 5 through January 16, with plenty of actors, directors, producers and other film industry bigwigs flocking to the desert for the multi-day event.

This year’s Palm Springs International Film Festival features 134 film screenings, including two world premieres. It’s the first big film festival of 2023, so it should come as no surprise that the A-list attendees are pulling out all the stops when it comes to their red carpet fashion. After all, what better way to ring in the new year than with a buzzy red carpet ensemble? Stars are going for bold silhouettes and bright colors; so far, we’ve already seen Cate Blanchett in archival Giorgio Armani, Michelle Yeoh in structural Schiaparelli and Michelle Williams in an embellished Prada, to name just a few. Below, see all the most stylish moments from the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

  • 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: Variety's Directors To Watch Brunch

    Kate Hudson in Huishan Zhang

  • 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: Variety's Directors To Watch Brunch

    Angela Bassett in Greta Constantine

  • Variety Creative Impact Awards & 10 Directors To Watch, 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival

    Eva Longoria in Maticevski

  • "80 For Brady" Palm Springs International Film Festival Premiere Screening and Q&A

    Jane Fonda

  • 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Night Gala - Arrivals

    Sally Field

  • 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Night Gala - Press Room

    Danielle Deadwyler in Carolina Herrera

  • 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Night Gala - Arrivals

    Viola Davis in Tory Burch

  • 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Night Gala - Arrivals

    Michelle Yeoh in Schiaparelli Couture

  • 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Night Gala - Arrivals

    Jamie Lee Curtis

  • 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Night Gala - Arrivals

    Julia Butters in Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

  • 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Night Gala - Arrivals

    Cate Blanchett in archival Giorgio Armani

  • 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: World Premiere Of "80 For Brady"

    Lisa Rinna

  • 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Night Gala - Arrivals

    Michelle Williams in Prada

