All the Best Fashion at the Palm Springs International Film Festival

After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Palm Springs International Film Festival has finally returned with in-person programming for the first time since 2020. The 34th annual iteration of the film festival runs from January 5 through January 16, with plenty of actors, directors, producers and other film industry bigwigs flocking to the desert for the multi-day event.

This year’s Palm Springs International Film Festival features 134 film screenings, including two world premieres. It’s the first big film festival of 2023, so it should come as no surprise that the A-list attendees are pulling out all the stops when it comes to their red carpet fashion. After all, what better way to ring in the new year than with a buzzy red carpet ensemble? Stars are going for bold silhouettes and bright colors; so far, we’ve already seen Cate Blanchett in archival Giorgio Armani, Michelle Yeoh in structural Schiaparelli and Michelle Williams in an embellished Prada, to name just a few. Below, see all the most stylish moments from the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

