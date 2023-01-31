Penguin Random House U.S. CEO Madeline McIntosh Is the Latest Company Executive to Quit

Madeline McIntosh is quitting her position as chief executive of Penguin Random House U.S., the Wall Street Journal reported today (Jan. 31). She is the third senior executive to leave the publishing behemoth in two months, following a failed merger with rival Simon & Schuster.

McIntosh will remain in her position until Nihar Malaviya, interim global CEO, creates a new leadership structure, the Journal reported.

A U.S. federal judge blocked the proposed $2.2 billion merger between Penguin and Simon & Schuster in November, citing unfair competition laws. Following the antitrust decision, the global chief executive, Markus Dohle, resigned in December. Gina Centrello, head of the Random House Publishing Group, retired earlier this month.

McIntosh has been in her position since 2018. She has worked at the company since 1994, aside from an 18-month stint at Amazon.