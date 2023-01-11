Rihanna Skipped the Red Carpet and Still Stole the Show at the Golden Globe Awards

Even though Rihanna skipped the Golden Globe Awards red carpet, she still managed to steal the show in a custom Schiaparelli ensemble. The billionaire entrepreneur, who was nominated for Best Original Song for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, made her Golden Globes debut with A$AP Rocky from inside the ceremony, forgoing the fanfare of the red carpet.

Rihanna wore an elegant Schiaparelli gown, which was a mix of classic old Hollywood and modern glamour. The stunning, floor-length silk strapless dress features a black velvet bustier, and Rihanna added to the dramatic feel of the look with a long, voluminous black velvet stole, which gave a cape-like effect to the whole ensemble.

The Fenty mogul accessorized with strappy Giuseppe Zanotti open-toe heels and an embellished Roger Vivier black clutch, as well as truly dazzling jewelry, including an eye-catching Cartier diamond necklace and matching earrings. She kept up the luminous, glittering vibe when it came to her makeup, too, with a full face of Fenty Beauty, of course, for a rose gold aesthetic.

“We wanted to create a clean, refreshed beauty look using all rose gold hues as a soft juxtaposition to the dramatic structure of her gown,” Fenty Beauty makeup artist Priscilla Ono explained. “We kept the eye minimal and mixed different rose gold tones on her lips, cheeks and body for an all-over sheen.”

Ono prepped Rihanna’s face using all Fenty Skin products, including the Pre-Show Glow Instant Retexturizing 10% AHA Treatment, and if you want to know how, exactly, Rihanna got that shimmering rose gold eye, it’s all thanks to the Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Ginger Binge/Moscow Mule, with the Bomb Posse Mega Mix + Match Eyeshadow Palette.

Ono used the Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer in Caramel Cutie for Rihanna’s complexion, and added the rosy flush with Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Strawberry Drip. She finished off the look with Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb in Fu$$y and Cupcakin’. And let’s not forget about that all-over body glow, thanks to Fenty Skin’s Butta Drop Vanilla Dream Shimmering Whipped Oil Body Cream and a touch of the Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil in Rosé Rave.

Even though Rihanna didn’t take home the Golden Globe (it went to M. M. Keeravani and Chandrabose’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR), she was still a highlight of the night, with presenter Niecy Nash very understandably fangirling over Rihanna from the stage, saying, “I love you and I dressed up as you for Halloween!” Billy Porter echoed Nash’s sentiment, and said, “If I believed in Halloween, I would have dressed up as Rihanna as well.” Host Jerrod Carmichael also gave Rihanna a shoutout, declaring, “I’m going to say something very controversial; I will actually get in trouble for this—Rihanna, you take all the time you want on that album, girl. Don’t let these fools on the internet pressure you into nothing!”