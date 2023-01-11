Meta, Apple and Zoom Are No Longer Ranked Among the Best Places to Work

Jobs and recruiting site Glassdoor today (Jan. 11) released its annual ranking of the best companies to work for in the U.S. Several major tech companies fell off the “Top 100 Best Places to Work” list after a year of brutal layoffs and cost cutting. So did sought-after employers during the pandemic, like Zoom and Robinhood, as their business slowed post-Covid.

Gainsight, a maker of management and sales software, claims the top spot this year with an average employee rating of 4.7/5, overtaking last year’s champion, chipmaker Nvidia. Gainsight is trailed by Box, another software company, and consulting firms Bain and McKinsey. Overall, software companies, consulting firms, and chipmakers dominate this year’s top spots. Fast food chain In-N-Out Burger, ranked No. 10 this year, is the only non-internet company featured in the top 20.

Among Big Tech companies, only Google and Microsoft made the top 20. Google is down slightly to No. 8 from last year’s No. 7, while Microsoft has climbed to No. 13 from No. 28. Microsoft-owned LinkedIn is ranked No. 19.

Glassdoor’s ranking is based solely on reviews provided by current and former employees. Tech companies with major layoffs in 2022 suffered a setback in employee rating. Salesforce, ranked No. 10 last year, has dropped to No. 75. Meta, ranked No. 11 in 2021, has been missing from the top 100 in each of the last two years. Apple, No. 56 last year, is also nowhere to be seen on this year’s top 100.

Zoom, Robinhood and electric truck maker Rivian were both among the top 30 last year when their stock prices soared and hiring boomed. None of the three made to the top 100 this year.

Only companies with more than 1,000 employee were considered for the “Top 100 Best Places to Work” list. Here are the top 20 winners: