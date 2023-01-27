Stripe, a $95 Billion Fintech Unicorn, Is Exploring an IPO

Stripe, an Irish-American payments company founded in 2010, looks ready for an exit no matter how the market looks. The startup has hired Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to advise it on either going public or allowing employees to cash out their stakes in a private-market transaction, the Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 26.

The company’s brother founders, Patrick and John Collison, told employees they will make a decision within the next 12 months, according to the Journal. Some of Stripe’s early employees are counting on the firm finding an exit before their stock awards expire this year.

Stripe filed its intent with the Securities and Exchange Commission to go public in July 2021. But, like many other private companies, it put the IPO on hold as the stock market plunged in 2022.

Stripe was last valued by private investors at $95 billion in March 2021, making it one of the most valuable fintech companies in the world. If it chooses to go through with an IPO, it will be one of the largest listings in recent years.