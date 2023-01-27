Here Are the Best Luxury Resorts in Montana

It’s easy to combine Big Sky Country’s rolling hills, skyscraping mountains and abundance of outdoor adventures with high-end amenities at an opulent resort. Tucked among the glaciers, wildflower-filled meadows, and lakes are cozy four and five-star lodges and stately luxury resorts. Ranch hotels immerse you in the life of a cowboy and let you experience activities you may never have tried elsewhere. Camp out under the stars while gazing at the endless sky, get up close and personal with wildlife and take in miraculous views during your getaway to one of these top Montana resorts.

High-End Montana Resorts

Guests enjoy incredible snowy mountain views from their rooms at this amenity-packed luxury resort. Located in Big Sky less than an hour from Yellowstone National Park, Montage offers posh rooms, suites and residences overlooking the Spanish Peaks mountain range. Guests have full use of the professionally-designed Spanish Peaks Mountain Club golf course and the nearby Big Sky Resort for skiing. Montage boasts a massive on-site spa for relaxation and wellness, as well as a selection of restaurants, including one with a bowling alley, darts and arcade games. You can spend your day outside year-round, with warm weather activities like horseback riding, mountain biking and fly fishing. In the winter, you’ll love snowshoeing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing and snowmobiling.

This stunning lakeside lodge in western Montana offers numerous accommodation choices, including the main lodge, viking lodge, lakefront condos and luxury homes. It is praised for its year-round activities and is only a 30 minute drive to Glacier National Park. Guests can glide down the slopes at Whitefish Mountain Resort, one of the best resorts for skiing out West, and ease sore muscles in the indoor and outdoor hot tubs and swimming pools. Other winter activities include snowmobiling, dog sledding, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and horse-drawn sleigh rides. In the summer, guests can try fly fishing, mountain biking, whitewater rafting and horseback riding. The Lodge has on-site restaurants and a fitness center.

Luxury meets camping at this family-friendly resort in Greenough. Located on a 37,000-acre national park, the resort allows visitors to become one with nature. The options for glamping abound with an array of spacious tents offering the comforts of home and a personal butler. Guests also have the option to sleep in cabin homes that include a Lexus vehicle for personal use. The Resort at Paws Up offers guests a thrilling variety of activities for both kids and adults, on-site dining and a spa. The spa even offers treatments for children so the entire family can unwind.

Tucked away in the same national park as The Resort at Paws Up is this series of 12 small luxury homes that combine tranquility with adventure. Each elegant and minimally-decorated Haus is snuggled between tall trees that are dusted with snow in the winter. The adults-only treehouses are set up for two guests and have serene panoramic views. In the middle of The Green O is the Social Haus, which offers exquisite food, drinks and socialization. Equestrian enthusiasts will love visiting in the winter to explore the snow-covered landscape on horseback.

This high-end hotel is situated on Big Sky Resort, a sprawling ski resort with a spa, shopping and different dining options. The Summit Hotel guest rooms are quaint and feature stone fireplaces and mountain views. Guests can choose from summit rooms, condos, and penthouses. There is no shortage of year-round activities at Big Sky Resort, and the options differ between summer and winter. Visitors can bask in the soft glow of lights strung over blankets of snow in the Enchanted Forest, zipline over the expansive property and catch a birds-eye view of the mountains, or follow experienced guides on hikes.

Rest easy after a riveting day of all-inclusive activities at this award-winning ranch featuring glamping cabins, a rustic lodge, a historic 19th-century barn and luxury homes. The family-friendly ranch offers a slew of activities including sapphire mining, shooting for all levels, ice skating and UTV tours. Guests receive their own Ranch Ambassador for the duration of their stay and all meals and beverages are included in the rate. The Ranch at Rock Creek is home to a fitness center, spa, pool and hot tub. The on-site Silver Dollar Saloon entertains with a movie theater, table tennis, karaoke, billiards, bowling and a bonfire for making s’mores.

At this opulent all-inclusive ranch, you’ll find cozy log cabins with private hot tubs and larger cabin homes with multiple bedrooms. Guests savor fine dining, sip drinks at the rooftop lounge, sample wines during tastings, and wander through orchards and gardens. Many outdoor adventures are included in the rate, but you can also choose to help guide cattle, go whitewater rafting and ride across the landscape in an ATV. The ranch offers fly fishing and winter gear rentals and has a disc golf course and mountaintop tennis courts. Guests can jump into the heated swimming pool, lounge in the dry sauna, play lawn games, or complete a unique Stave Puzzle.

Wilderness Club Resort is one of the best hotels for golfing in Montana. The resort lodging includes suites, high-end cottages and cabins for groups on its 550 acres. Guests absorb the peacefulness of the scenic views featuring mountains, lakes and grassy meadows. A range of activities awaits at the Wilderness Club, which has a sports park featuring beach volleyball, basketball, pickleball, soccer, lawn games, a fire pit and a world-class disc golf course. After working up a sweat at the sports park and fitness studio, you can visit the on-site water park with saltwater swimming pools, a waterslide, splash pad, hot tub and cabanas. The resort also has lakeside bocce, croquet and cornhole.