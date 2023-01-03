Jet Set: New Year, New Travel Gear

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a portable charger and sleek tech case to a plush cashmere sweater and protective skincare, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
-
Brodie Cashmere Maya Crew Neck Jumper
A plush cashmere sweater that’s versatile and chic is a must for any cool weather trip; this particular pullover is so soft, and the off-white shade goes with just about everything, while the pops of color on the wrists add a touch of whimsy.
-
Calpak Portable Charger
Anyone who’s ever been en route, whether it’s by car, plane, bus or any other mode of transport, knows just how inconvenient a dead phone can be, especially when you’ve brought a charger but can’t find an outlet. Calpak’s new portable chargers are ultra-compact and come encased in a stylish leather luggage tag, for the ultimate two-in-one product.
-
Supergoop Daily Dose Bioretinol + Mineral SPF 40 Fluid
Keeping up a skincare routine while traveling can be difficult, which is why multi-use products are so key here—especially when you’re trying to keep your beauty bag as lightweight as possible. Supergoop’s latest product offers a mix of both bakuchiol (a plant-based retinol alternative) as well as mineral SPF, which, unlike most retinols, is actually meant to be worn during the daytime—it’ll help rejuvenate and protect your skin, and it’s great for those with sensitive or reactive skin types, like yours truly.
-
Mujjo Tech Kit
Let 2023 be the year you actually keep organized while on the go, and that includes all those necessary electronic chargers, devices and the like. This adorable vegan leather bag is specifically made to pack up your petite electronics, and it also happens to be waterproof.