Twitter Is Sued by its Landlord for Unpaid Rent in San Francisco

Twitter was sued for not paying $136,000 in rent for its San Francisco office, Bloomberg reported.

Twitter rents the 30th floor of the Hartford Building in San Francisco, a little more than a mile from its headquarters. Its landlord, Columbia Reit 650 California, LLC, warned Twitter on Dec. 16 if it didn’t pay what it owed in five days, it would be in default on its lease. It filed the lawsuit against Twitter on Dec. 29.

Since taking over Twitter in October, Elon Musk has searched for ways to save money. He cut 50 percent of the company’s workforce in November, then urged others to take on a heavy workload or leave. He closed the data center, which housed servers that helped the social network run smoothly, and fired security and janitors. Twitter hasn’t turned a profit since 2019.

The company also hadn’t paid rent on its headquarters building or its other global offices in weeks, the New York Times reported in December. It is unclear if these bills have since been paid. The same month, a private jet service filed a lawsuit against Twitter for refusing to pay $200,000 in flights. Twitter did not respond to the Observer’s request for comment.