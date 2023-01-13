The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Most Special Guy

Valentine’s Day is one of those holidays that often poses a challenge for even the most accomplished of gift-givers. For those who aren’t quite as confident in their DIY or present shopping skills, it’s all the more anxiety-inducing, especially when you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift for the most special guy in your life. After all, even if it is a Hallmark holiday, February 14 is still an optimal time to pull out all the stops in the pursuit of finding great gifts for those you care about the most. To truly say, “I love you” on V-day, you must do better than last year’s Apple Airpods, pocket knives, useless stainless steel gadgets, keychains, chargers, ill-fitting t-shirts, nondescript hoodies, or (please, never) Amazon gift cards.

Don’t let the pressure get to you, because you still have plenty of time to find him the perfect keepsake. Yes, men can be difficult to shop for, but there’s a Valentine’s Day gift out there for every type of guy—as long as you put the time and effort into the process, taking his personal interests and hobbies into account. For those still not sure where to begin, we’ve done the hard work for you, and found all the most thoughtful, sophisticated and unique gifts to give him this Valentine’s Day. From a classic leather briefcase and cashmere gloves to the fanciest chocolates and a bottle of bubbly, these are the best romantic gift ideas that show him just how much you care. Even better: Most of the below Valentine’s Day gift ideas do double duty (think birthday or anniversary gifts).

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.