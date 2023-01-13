The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Most Special Guy

Valentine’s Day is one of those holidays that often poses a challenge for even the most accomplished of gift-givers. For those who aren’t quite as confident in their DIY or present shopping skills, it’s all the more anxiety-inducing, especially when you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift for the most special guy in your life. After all, even if it is a Hallmark holiday, February 14 is still an optimal time to pull out all the stops in the pursuit of finding great gifts for those you care about the most. To truly say, “I love you” on V-day, you must do better than last year’s Apple Airpods, pocket knives, useless stainless steel gadgets, keychains, chargers, ill-fitting t-shirts, nondescript hoodies, or (please, never) Amazon gift cards.
Don’t let the pressure get to you, because you still have plenty of time to find him the perfect keepsake. Yes, men can be difficult to shop for, but there’s a Valentine’s Day gift out there for every type of guy—as long as you put the time and effort into the process, taking his personal interests and hobbies into account. For those still not sure where to begin, we’ve done the hard work for you, and found all the most thoughtful, sophisticated and unique gifts to give him this Valentine’s Day. From a classic leather briefcase and cashmere gloves to the fanciest chocolates and a bottle of bubbly, these are the best romantic gift ideas that show him just how much you care. Even better: Most of the below Valentine’s Day gift ideas do double duty (think birthday or anniversary gifts).
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The 41 Best Splurge-Worthy Valentine's Day Gifts for Him
Smythson Lightweight Large Briefcase in Panama
It turns out that work accoutrements can, in fact, be stylish—just look at this dapper leather briefcase, which has multiple interior pockets for all his essentials, plus a leather strap if he decides to use it for travel.
Glendalough Rose Gin
If he’s a fan of gin, he’ll adore this fresh and floral Glendalough Rose Gin, which happens to be the ideal shade for Cupid’s favorite day.
Todd Snyder Old Town Shawl Cardigan in Navy
A plush navy cardigan is a layering staple, and he’ll love the dapper leather buttons on this date night-worthy style.
SodaStream Art Machine
If he’s the kind of guy who can’t get enough of sparkling water, look no further than the new SodaStream Art, so he can always have his favorite fizzy beverage at home. This latest machine also lets you entirely customize your sparkling water, including your chosen level of carbonation and various flavors.
Vuori Transit Jogger
Skip the hoodie in favor of these Vuori joggers that prove loungewear doesn’t have to look sloppy.
All-Clad Two-Square Belgian Waffle Maker
Does anyone *need* a fancy Belgian waffle maker? Probably not, but that’s what makes it such a fun and whimsical gift—plus, you’re sure to get a delicious breakfast out of it.
Emu Australia Platinum Outback Scuff Slippers
He’ll wear these cushy slippers all the time at home.
Montblanc MB 01 Over-Ear Headphones Black
Replace his old headphones with this fancy leather-accented pair from Montblanc.
Floral Street Santal Diffuser
The warm, spicy and woodsy notes in this Santal diffuser will make his entire home smell incredible.
Aperture Cellars 2020 Bordeaux Red Blend
Open up this Bordeaux blend from Sonoma-based Aperture Cellars as the best addition to an at-home Valentine’s Day dinner.
Funboy Retro Plaid Toboggan Snow Sled
This adorable plaid inflatable sled will have you both so looking forward to the next snowy days.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Satin Mood Eau De Parfum
It’s not easy to select a man’s cologne, but you can’t go wrong with this woodsy fragrance, with oud wood, violet accord and just a hint of rose to complement the warm amber.
Away Everywhere Bag in Black Nylon
A classic black carryall is so versatile. He can use it to pack all his essentials for a short trip, or use it as a personal bag for longer getaways; it has a strap that seamlessly slides onto his go-to rolling suitcase. The ideal Valentine’s Day gift for those in long-distance relationships.
Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack
A sleek and minimalist backpack is a convenient way for him to tote around all his daily must-haves, or to use while traveling.
Brava Glass
Brava just debuted this new glass-windowed oven, so you can see everything happening while cooking—it’s a combination air fryer, dehydrator, oven and toaster, with the ability to roast, bake, sear, toast, slow cook and so much more, for a true high-tech appliance that’s perfect for big or small spaces.
Tivoli Audio Model One Radio & Bluetooth Speaker
This stylish device functions as a radio and bluetooth speaker—a perfect gift for men who value home decor.
Warp & Weft Sea Jacket in Amoroso
A tailored denim jacket is an instant classic.
Parker Clay Leather Dopp Bag
He’ll use this leather dopp kit to store his toiletries both at home and on-the-go.
The Elder Statesman Parker Cashmere Beanie
A classic black cashmere hat goes with absolutely everything, and this splurge-worthy beanie is sure to be a staple in his cold-weather wardrobe for years to come.
Brunello Cucinelli Gray Contrast-Tipped Cashmere Gloves
An elegant pair of Brunello Cucinelli cashmere gloves are quite possibly the most fashionable—and luxurious—way for him to keep warm.
Cincoro Añejo Tequila
The tequila lover will go nuts for this super-smooth, ultra-luxe tequila, which happens to count Michael Jordan as a co-founder.
Assouline 'Louis Vuitton Manufactures'
Assouline’s upcoming coffee table book is all about Louis Vuitton ateliers all around the world, complete with exclusive new images—a true conversation-starter.
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men
Guys are into skincare, too, and this moisturizer is formulated specifically for men.
La Maison du Chocolat The Heart Collection Gift Box 44-Piece
Treat him to a luxe box of chocolates—this 44-piece sampler has plenty to share, too.
Warby Parker Waller Sunglasses
A versatile pair of bestselling shades to protect his eyes from the bright winter glare.
Zegna Tan Stratos Quilted Shell Down Gilet
A quality quilted vest like this is worth the splurge, especially considering how versatile it is.
MoMA Design Store Colorful Backgammon Set
It’s game time—a colorful backgammon board from one of New York’s most unique gift shops is a welcome addition to any home.
Truff Truffle Lovers Pack
You can’t go wrong with all things truffle, like this indulgent assortment of a truffle oil, hot sauce and pasta sauce.
G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé
A festive bottle of bubbly is key for any quality Valentine’s Day celebration.
Triple FAT Goose Logan Lightweight Down Jacket
This lightweight olive green down jacket is ideal for brisk winter days.
Loftie Digital Alarm Clock
Screentime right before bed is one of the worst things you can do for your sleep, so help him get a good night’s rest by replacing his phone alarm with this high-tech digital alarm clock.
Beaulieu Vineyard 2018 Reserve Tapestry Napa Valley Red Wine
Even if you haven’t checked that trip to wine country off of your bucket list yet, you can still bring the vino tasting experience home by sipping the most delicious glass of red, like this particular Napa Cabernet, which features a blend of five Bordeaux-heritage varietals.
Harry's Craft Set
He’ll so appreciate this fresh set of high-quality shaving essentials.
American Optical Saratoga Sunglasses
The subtle reddish shade makes these particular sunnies especially fitting for the most romantic day of the year.
Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Robe
Upgrade his cozy attire with this plush waffle robe, for the comfiest loungewear moment.
HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket
An at-home sauna blanket just might be the ultimate in self-care, so he can get all the benefits of going to the spa without actually having to leave the house.
Fleur du Mal Men's Silk Jacquard PJs
He deserves a fancy, ultra-luxurious pair of silk PJs, like this delightful, splurge-worthy set from Fleur du Mal.
Alo Yoga Warrior Mat
A cushy and supportive new yoga mat will improve (and motivate) his at-home workouts so much.
Philip B. Scalp Booster Discovery Kit
Guys are into haircare, too, and he’ll love this Philip B. gift set that helps boost hair growth, with a mini shampoo and scalp treatment.
On Cloud 5 Running Shoe
A fresh pair of supportive and stylish sneakers is the best motivation for staying on that exercise kick.
Tom Ford Conditioning Beard Oil
Men’s grooming doesn’t always get enough attention, so help him update his routine with this ridiculously luxurious Tom Ford beard oil.