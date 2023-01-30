The Most Romantic and Thoughtful Valentine’s Day Jewelry Gifts for Her

When it comes to Valentine’s Day gifts, sometimes you just have to lean into the romantic and sentimental hoopla surrounding February 14. And what better way to show your loved ones just how much you care than with a gorgeous piece of sparkly jewelry? Sure, a glittery bauble might seem like a cliché for v-day, but a thoughtful jewelry keepsake can actually be a unique and original gift that she’ll cherish forever. Whether you’ve been married for years or are marking your first Valentine’s Day together, you can’t go wrong with an elegant piece of jewelry—that is, as long as you’ve put in the time and effort to select a pretty trinket that she’ll genuinely want to wear.
The best jewelry gifts take into account her personal style and taste, whether she’s into classic diamond jewelry, colorful gemstones or simple gold treasures. You don’t have to stick with traditional items, though, so don’t be afraid to spoil her with a whimsical statement piece she’s had her eye on that’s just so fun. Personalized jewelry, perhaps with her birthstone, is always a sweet gesture, and while heart-shaped jewelry definitely isn’t for everyone, it doesn’t have to be laughably cheesy—there are plenty of sophisticated options out there, we promise!
From diamond tennis bracelets and timeless watches to minimalist gold necklaces and ruby heart earrings, we’ve found all the most beautiful baubles that she’ll absolutely adore this Valentine’s Day. Below, see all the best and most luxurious jewelry gift ideas for the most special woman you know.
The Best Valentine's Day Jewelry Gift Guide
Spinelli Kilcollin Sonny 18-karat Yellow and Rose Gold and Diamond Ring Set
Even if you’re not ready to get down on one knee, don’t worry, because there are plenty of non-engagement rings out there that she’ll absolutely adore as a Valentine’s Day gift. This gorgeous 18-karat yellow gold and rose gold triple diamond ring set is a unique and delicate piece that’s sure to become an immediate staple for her.
Jean Dousset Angelina Lab Grown Diamond Hoop Earrings in 0.50 TCW
Add a touch of sparkle to her earring situation with these glittering lab-grown diamond hoops from Jean Dousset. The rose gold setting adds an unexpected and on-trend touch to the look.
Chopard Happy Hearts 18-Karat Yellow Gold Diamond Necklace
If you’re still not convinced that heart jewelry can be chic and sophisticated, look no further than this stunning Chopard diamond necklace. The 18-karat gold heart features an outline of diamond accents, as well as two charms.
Missoma Jelly Heart Gemstone Charm Bracelet
You don’t have to shell out a small fortune for a sweet Valentine’s Day jewelry gift; instead, consider lovely items like this charming jelly heart gemstone bracelet.
Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Solitaire Diamond Earrings
You can’t go wrong with a classic pair of diamond stud earrings, especially when the sparkly earrings are from from Tiffany’s.
The Clear Cut Heart You Pendant Necklace
A simple heart pendant necklace is a romantic yet minimalist way to spoil your loved one this Valentine’s Day.
Ring Concierge Petite Emerald Cut Pink Sapphire Ring
This elegant, fun and youthful pink sapphire ring adds a pop of color to her usual jewelry repertoire.
Carolina Neves Small Heart Earrings
A simple pair of heart stud earrings with a V-day appropriate red ruby are just the right amount of mushy.
Stephanie Gottlieb Small Pave Heart Necklace
If she prefers white gold, gift her this charming diamond heart necklace, which also happens to be perfect for layering.
Alison Lou 14-Karat Gold and Enamel Amethyst Earrings
Don’t forget that Valentine’s Day jewelry gifts don’t have to be all about red or hearts—surprise her with a more unpredictable option, such as these gold and enamel amethyst drop earrings.
Rellery Cherry Blossom Necklace
A necklace featuring her favorite floral, like a cherry blossom (which also symbolizes springtime renewal), shows just how much thought you put into finding the perfect present.
Dorsey Kate Round Cut Sterling Silver Riviere Collar Necklace
A closely fitted diamond necklace never goes out of style.
Foundrae Blue Crescent Champleve Medium Mixed Belcher Extension Chain Necklace
What better way to treat the most magical lady in your life than with a dreamy crescent moon necklace? It’s just as enchanting as she is.
Jenna Blake All Roads Lead to You Bangle
Let your gift speak for you with this aptly-named “All Roads Lead to You” diamond and gold bangle, complete with gem-embellished arrows.
Marrow Fine Jewelry Garnet Georgia Ring
Up her accessories game with this gleaming garnet statement ring.
Cartier Ballon Bleu de Cartier Automatic 37mm Stainless Steel Watch
A classic Cartier timepiece is a gift that she’ll always treasure.
Evil Eye 18-karat Gold Medallion Necklace
This two-sided pendant necklace depicts an evil eye, which is known to symbolize protection.
Jennifer Meyer White Gold 4-Prong Diamond Tennis Bracelet
Treat her to a new jewelry staple like this glittering diamond bracelet.
Mejuri Serpentine Chain Necklace
The minimalist jewelry lover will so appreciate this low-key but high-quality gold chain necklace—it’s no surprise that the classic piece is a best-seller for the celeb-approved fine jewelry brand.
The M Jewelers Zodiac Medal Necklace
The astrology enthusiast will cherish this 14-karat gold zodiac necklace.
Kendra Scott Pave Heart Padlock 14k Yellow Gold Band Ring
The diamond-studded heart charm gives a Valentine’s Day-ready accent to this simple gold ring.
KBH Jewels Slay Baby Hand Chain
This attached ring-bracelet chain is perfect for the woman who loves the unexpected.