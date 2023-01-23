What To Wear for Valentine’s Day—However You’re Planning To Celebrate

Valentine’s Day: It’s a holiday that can elicit a wide range of emotions—both for couples and those who are single. But, put the Hallmark, cupid associations of the day aside, and look at it as a chance to celebrate someone you love—whether that be a partner, your closest friends, or most importantly, yourself. Depending on what your plans are this year, you can put together a look befitting of the way you’re choosing to celebrate.

Hitting a trendy restaurant, going out for drinks with your friends for galentine’s day, or enjoying a night in on your couch in a hoodie and t-shirt, onesie or pajama set—if you’re one to enjoy the idea of occasion dressing, then make Valentine’s Day the day to lean into it. Hot pinks, reds, heart-prints and tulle may be the scheme du jour, but try adding neutrals (like a black dress) and metallics to the mix to ensure that your Valentine outfit isn’t too on the nose. And while red heart-shaped jewelry isn’t for everyone, layering on the sparkle and sequins feels like a way to treat yourself just a little bit more luxuriously. Ahead, find seven outfit ideas for whatever night you’re planning to have this February 14. Our one tip: since it’s still likely to be cold, make sure to add tights, a turtleneck or cardigan, and finish off whatever you wear with a statement coat.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.

For a Dressy Date Night If you’re taking the opportunity to treat yourself to a fancy date night out, dress for the occasion. A sleek black bodycon midi dress is elegant and understated, meaning you can focus in on eyes-on-me accessories. Playful hoops and strappy, sparkly sandals will support the theory that sometimes getting ready is just as much fun as the event itself. Totême Ribbed-Knit Midi Dress $680, Shop Now

$680, Shop Now & Other Stories Heeled Rhinestone Sandals $129, Shop Now

$129, Shop Now Gigi Ferranti Delicato Oval Hoop Earring $2,600, Shop Now

For Casual Drinks If you’re early on in the dating game and navigating that awkward do-we-or-don’t-we Valentine’s Day vibe, we suggest going out for a low-pressure drink. Your outfit can be relaxed and comfortable, while still feeling true to your sense of style (no tutu or lingerie inspired items required). Pieces like a feminine sweater or long sleeve top and simple flats still make it obvious that you’ve dressed to impress. Aritzia Wilfred Parcel Sweater $88, Shop Now

$88, Shop Now Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Harding Wash $148, Shop Now

$148, Shop Now The Row Elastic Leather Ballet Flats $790, Shop Now

For a Girls Night Out Planning to celebrate the holiday sans date? Make it a special occasion to head out on the town with your closest friends for a girls valentine evening. A playful party ensemble with ruffles is just the thing you need for a turn on the dance floor. If you’re feeling particularly excited, add an extra touch of drama with a red lip or dramatic, sparkly eye. Blumarine Pink Rose Camisole $710, Shop Now

$710, Shop Now Maje Japine Denim Miniskirt $265, Shop Now

$265, Shop Now STUDIO AMELIA White Trinket Heeled Sandals $450, Shop Now

For Dinner and a Show So you’ve planned a whole night of activities as something special for you and your partner? Take the opportunity to pull together a dressy look perfect for a steak dinner and a trip to the theater. These days, occasions to dress up and say “I love you” can feel few and far between, so take advantage. Self Portrait Red Buttoned Guipure Lace Mini Dress Regular price $585, Shop Now

$585, Shop Now Mark Cross Grace Mini $2,590, Shop Now

$2,590, Shop Now Nodaleto Bulla Babies 85 Mary Jane Pumps $644, Shop Now

For a Cozy Night In If you’re the type to prefer a night in with takeout and a romantic movie for V-day, try for a look that’s cozy and casual, but with a little fashion-forward punch. This colorful mohair sweater is versatile, and could easily be dressed up with a slip skirt, blazer or dark denim for fancier occasions. By Malene Birger Hamie Mohair-Blend Sweater $750, Shop Now

$750, Shop Now Alo Yoga Muse Sweatpant $108, Shop Now

$108, Shop Now Comme Si The Danielle Sock $80, Shop Now

For a Trendy Night Out The reservation was made months ago, and you’ve already checked the menu. You know the wine you’ll order, too. If you’re heading to an “It” restaurant that you’ve been dying to try, it’s time to pull out all the stops. Go for a trendy look that has dressy elements, but still remains cool, calm, and collected overall. Christopher Esber Brown Contrast Maxi Dress $1,195, Shop Now

$1,195, Shop Now JIA JIA 14-karat Gold Tourmaline Necklace $690, Shop Now

$690, Shop Now Nike Dunk High LXX High-Top Sneakers $150, Shop Now