  10 Best CBD Vape Pens of 2023: Top CBD Brands Reviewed

Partner Content. Products featured in this article are not approved by the FDA and may pose certain health or legal risks. This content was not created by the Observer. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

If you’re reading this, odds are you’re curious about CBD vapes or are on the lookout for the best CBD vape product to try.

Whether you’re in the market for a disposable CBD vape pen, a refillable CBD vape pen, CBD vape cartridge, or any related product, finding the best CBD vape pen (or the best CBD, for that matter) can be daunting.

The following list of CBD pens is broken down using a set of subjective benchmarks to showcase a brand’s strengths and areas of opportunity. Take a look and see which one offers the right CBD vape pen for you. After all, the best CBD vaping experience starts with the best CBD vape pens.

Best CBD Vapes on the Market [2023 Update]

It wasn’t easy, but after tireless research, including product quality, effectiveness, price, and more, we’ve narrowed down a hand-picked list of the best CBD vape pens available. While some are significantly better than others, all offer excellent products that makes it easy – and fun – to vape CBD.

1. Bonata – Best All-Around & Highest Quality CBD Vape

2. CBDfx – Runner Up & Best Flavors

3. Just CBD – Best Value

4. Savage CBD – Smoothest Vape

5. Secret Nature – Most Strain Options

Other Great CBD Vape Pens

6. Bloom Farms

7. Funky Farm

8. Koi CBD

9. Tonic

10. Eco Therapy

How We Chose Our List

Determining the best CBD vape pens is no easy job, and there’s always room for bias. To maintain objectivity, we base our best CBD vape evaluations on specific independent benchmarks. Furthermore, all of the CBD vape products on our list go through blind testing, meaning we don’t know which product it is until we assign a verifiable score.

We’ll cover these in detail later.

Quality

The best CBD pens need to tick a specific number of boxes, including hemp source, growing method, extraction, and more. Ultimately, we want to see if the product we’re vaping will provide maximum benefits with minimum health risks.

We also take price into consideration. However, the best CBD vape pens aren’t necessarily the cheapest. That’s why we base that ranking on value rather than price alone.

Third-Party Lab Reports

Critical for all vendors, lab reports are the only way to verify the content and safety of CBD vape pens and other products. These evaluations are essential because they signal transparency and guarantee that the label accurately reflects the product contents. It’s a must-have for us to consider a product as the best CBD vape pen.

Effects & Smoothness

To enjoy the best CBD vaping experience possible, it’s important to consider effects and smoothness.

Vapes don’t rely on combustion, making them essentially “smokeless.” However, these CBD cartridges contain concentrates, which require a higher temperature to evaporate. Consequently, many will find CBD vape oil to be harsher than other smoking methods.

However, vendors can take steps to make their products smoother.

Brand Reputation

A CBD vape brand’s reputation covers areas like independent customer feedback and tenure in the industry. A more substantial industry presence helps with credibility, as do positive reviews.

Vape Flavor

Flavor is subjective, so it’s difficult to say if vaping CBD oil is objectively good or bad. For instance, some people may love fruit flavors, while others might prefer something like mint. However, we keep a lookout for anything off-putting.

Typically, any vape that tastes overly “hempy” to the point where it overshadows the flavor is less likely to be a hit with customers – although many don’t mind. The vapes we reviewed taste excellent, so we base our score on how broadly they appeal.

However, given the objective nature of flavor, it’s not a dealbreaker by any means. Some of the best CBD vape pens may sacrifice flavor for beneficial effects.

In-Depth Best CBD Vape Pen Reviews of 2023

1. Bonata – Best All-Around & Highest Quality CBD Vape

About Their Vape

Despite being a relatively new CBD brand, Bonata got our number one spot for the best CBD vape pen. The strength, effects, smoothness, and vape pen quality blew our reviewer’s minds. Bonata’s CBD flower was also among the best we have seen, and they won our Best CBD Flower award.

Bonata’s CBD vape oil goes above and beyond what’s offered by similar products. Each 500mg unit is made from crystal-resistant full-spectrum CBD distillate, backed by a proprietary extraction process to retain natural compounds and reintroduced with cannabis terpenes.

In terms of safety, all of Bonata’s vapes are extracted using CO2, which leaves behind no toxic solvent traces. Every cartridge contains only the essentials – no fillers such as propylene glycol (PG), vegetable glycerin (VG), or vitamin E acetate, unlike many vape products on the market.

Sourced from U.S.-grown, organically-farmed hemp, Bonata tests its products from seed to sale, beginning with constant soil monitoring and ending with independent product analysis. Their CBD vape pen is tested for solvents, heavy metals, pesticides, microbials, and mycotoxins.

For these reasons or more, we believe Bonata offers the best CBD vape experience available.

Strains Offered

God’s Gift

Lineage: Indica-dominant hybrid

Effects : relaxing, sedating

Flavor : earthy, citrusy, grape

Martian Candy

Lineage : Indica-dominant hybrid

Effects : calming, relaxing

Flavor : minty, herbal

Clementine

Lineage: Sativa

Effects : uplifting, energizing

Flavor : citrusy, tart

Blue Dream

Lineage: Sativa-dominant hybrid

Effects: uplifting, calming

Flavor : berry

Strength Rating

Concentration: 500 mg

Strength Rating: 10/10

Flavor Rating: 10/10

Smoothness Rating: 10/10

Price: $49.99

Pros

25% off first-time customers

No fillers, artificial carriers, or cutting agents

Full-spectrum for maximum effects

Smooth and clean smoke

Excellent value

CO2 extracted in a cGMP-compliant facility

Lab tested

Non-GMO, organically-farmed, domestic hemp

High-quality tank built with aluminum alloy casing and ceramic coil

Suitable for 150-200 puffs

Cons

Full-spectrum may contain up to 0.3% THC, which may be a concern for some users

High (but justifiable) price

Summary:

No PG/VG, dilutants, cutting agents, or fillers

Pure Full Spectrum CBD Distillate with cannabis terpenes

Does not crystallize

Very smooth and clean smoke. Does not irritate your throat at all.

CO2 Extracted

500mg CBD per vape, totaling 1 gram of vape oil

Click here to visit Bonata’s website.

2. CBDfx – Runner Up & Best Flavors

About their Vape

A veteran of the CBD industry, CBDfx started with essential products like oils, eventually adding e-liquids, vapes, and many other products.

If you look at the product pages, you’ll see CBDfx made a substantial upgrade to their original CBD vape pens. As a result, these 500 mg products can – according to them – last up to 800 puffs.

Unfortunately, none of their vapes are strain-specific, named after their flavors rather than their source plants. Created with broad-spectrum, CO2-extracted CBD, these products are guaranteed to contain no traces of THC.

However, CBDfx’s first foray into the vape product market followed the formula of a standard nicotine e-cigarette, using PG and VG as carriers. This recipe is something they haven’t changed to this day. Adding PG and VG dilutes the product, giving the false idea that their vapes carry more CBD than their competitors.

To their credit, any nicotine e-cigarette user knows that e-liquids like those of CBDfx require less heat than conventional oil. This difference results in a smoother vaping experience.

Despite some flaws, the concentration, longevity, broad-spectrum CBD, and excellent value mostly compensate for the brand’s PG/VG formula.

Strains Offered

Strawberry Lemonade

Lineage: unknown

Effects: calming

Flavor: sweet, sour, tart

Tropical Breeze

Lineage: unknown

Effects: calming, sedating

Flavor: citrusy, sweet

Blue Raspberry

Lineage: unknown

Effects: calming

Flavor: sweet, tart, berry

Fresh Mint

Lineage: unknown

Effects : sedating

Flavor: cool, mint

Strength Rating

Concentration: 500 mg (diluted in 2ml tank)

Strength Rating: 10/10

Smoothness Rating: 10/10

Price: $34.99

Pros

CO2 extracted

Third-party tested

PG and VG are better flavor carriers

Ideal for customers who prefer a strong flavor

Smoother on the inhale than conventional oils

Excellent value

Rechargeable, ensuring that no liquid will be left behind

Non-GMO American hemp

Cons

Contain PG and VG, which can carry health risks

No strain-specific products

Use added flavoring rather than relying on natural plant terpenes

Single-use disposable vape pens mean extra electronic waste

Click here to visit CBDfx’s website.

3. Just CBD – Best Value

Don’t let its name fool you. Just CBD is far from “just” CBD. Their high-quality CBD cartridges and disposable CBD vape pen options are some of the best on the CBD market.

Just CBD offers strain-specific products in a cartridge and single-use disposable CBD vape pens. Each product contains a whopping 1,000mg CBD in each 2ml unit. Unlike vendors who use PG and VG, Just CBD doesn’t contain additives.

However, because the 1,000mg units contain 2 ml of liquid, the concentration is 500 mg per gram.

Made with organically-sourced, non-GMO American hemp, these full-spectrum products pack a punch while retaining less than 0.3% THC.

Although they offer third-party lab test results on all their products, their site doesn’t mention the extraction method used. However, if they live up to their name, we hope Just CBD uses clean CO2 extraction over butane or ethanol.

Strains Offered

Northern Lights

Lineage: Indica

Effects: sedating

Flavor: sweet, spicy, pungent

Pineapple Express

Lineage: Sativa-leaning hybrid

Effects: cerebral, energizing

Flavor: citrusy, sour

Sour Diesel

Lineage: Sativa-dominant hybrid

Effects: energy, focus

Flavor: diesel, tart

Fresh Mint

Lineage: unknown

Effects : sedating

Flavor: cool, mint

Strength Rating

Concentration: 1,000 mg (500 mg/ml)

Strength Rating: 9.5/10

Flavor Rating: 8/10

Smoothness Rating: 8.5/10

Price: $19.99 (reduced from $29.99)

Pros

35% discount for first-time buyers

Third-party tested

Excellent value

Cartridge and disposable vape pen options

Cons

Flavored with botanical terpenes rather than natural hemp plant compounds

The extraction method is unknown

Click here to visit Just CBD’s website.

4. Savage CBD – Smoothest Vape

Savage CBD built its business on safety, quality, and transparency – and it shows. Every full-spectrum vape is sourced from organically-grown domestic hemp, although they occasionally get it from Europe.

The vendor prides itself on using clean CO2 extraction and third-party lab tests with no artificial additives.

Unfortunately, they don’t provide much information about their vapes beyond natural ingredients and strength. Their cartridges contain a solid 500 mg per single gram unit, which is good for roughly 100 to 200 puffs, depending on how deeply and frequently you inhale.

Savage CBD doesn’t rely on artificial flavors. Instead, their vapes get their aromas from natural botanical terpenes. While this isn’t as good as retaining natural hemp compounds, it’s superior to artificial flavors.

It’s challenging to give flavor to a cannabis-derived vape because the “hempy” taste often overshadows the intended flavor. However, Savage CBD’s products are still tasty, and the flavor and plant compounds blend smoothly.

A major pitfall is that the products aren’t strain-specific, and without an exact list of terpenes mentioned on the packaging or website, it’s difficult to discern the effects. According to the company’s product pages, customers use their CBD vapes for relaxation and general wellness.

Strains Offered

Strawberry Citrus

Lineage: unknown

Effects: calming, sedating

Flavor: sweet, citrusy, earthy

Natural (Unflavored)

Lineage: unknown

Effects: calming, sedating

Flavor: earthy, floral

Pineapple Blast

Lineage: unknown

Effects: calming, sedating

Flavor: pineapple, citrus

Strength Rating

Concentration: 500mg

Strength Rating: 9/10

Flavor Rating: 8/10

Smoothness Rating: 9/10

Price: $20.99

Pros

15% discount for first-time buyers

Full-spectrum

Excellent flavor

Third-party tested

Mainly sourced from U.S. hemp

Cons

CBD vape products are not strain-specific

The flavor may not be enough to disguise the natural “hempy” taste

No indication of specific effects

Click here to visit Savage CBD’s website.

5. Secret Nature – Most Strain Options

Secret Nature brings 20 years of cannabis industry and cultivation experience to the table – and it shows. Their products are top-of-the-line, with the largest selection of CBD vapes we’ve seen on our list so far.

Customers can choose between disposable vape pens and cartridges. Only one disposable CBD vape pen option contains 0.3 g of live resin extract – a potent concentrate with substantial terpene and cannabinoid content.

Secret Nature’s cartridges are intriguingly labeled “true full-spectrum.” In other words, they don’t add botanical terpenes into the products like most vendors. Instead – like our top brand, Bonata – all of their vapes’ terpenes and compounds come from their source plants.

However, strain-specific full-spectrum cartridges have a strong “hempy” taste that may be off-putting for some.

Another thing we appreciate is that their CBD vapes are strain-specific, with 0.5 g options containing 700 mg of CBD and a single gram cartridge with 1200 mg.

We also appreciate how they break down the cannabinoid and terpene content by the percentage on the product page, which is handy for people who want a customized experience.

Between the high concentration, variety, and quality builds, Secret Nature delivers in every area.

Strains Offered

Secret Nature offers an extensive list of strains, so we’ve narrowed down the top three.

Durban Poison

Lineage: Sativa

Effects: cerebral, energizing

Flavor: sweet, spicy, pungent

Grape Ape

Lineage: indica

Effects: relaxing, sedating

Flavor: sweet, grape

Gelato

Lineage: hybrid

Effects: calming, uplifting, cerebral

Flavor: berry, cream

Strength Rating

Concentration: 700 mg, 1200 mg

Strength Rating: 9/10

Flavor Rating: 8.5/10

Smoothness Rating: 9/10

Price: $30.00 – $55.00

Pros

Third-party tested

Several excellent options

“True” full-spectrum

Cartridge and disposable CBD vape pen options

Made from organic, non-GMO domestic hemp

Significant industry experience

Strain-specific

CO2 extracted

CBD resin disposable vape pens are available

Cons

Some customers may not like the taste of full-spectrum CBD vapes

High price per mg of CBD

Click here to visit Secret Nature CBD’s website.

Bloom Farms works hard to make safe, reliable products. They have many redeeming qualities, but some aspects of their vapes may be problematic.

While admittedly, the use of infused terpenes does generate better flavor than its pure full or broad-spectrum counterparts, it’s not the same as relying on natural ones from hemp.

Although their vapes carry less volume, Bloom Farms claims they still have enough for 300 puffs, nearly twice as many as most of its competitors. It seems the vendor takes a “less is more” approach to its CBD vapes. Still, at just 250 mg, users get little CBD per unit.

Of particular interest is the extraction method Bloom Farms uses. While most health-conscious vendors use CO2, Bloom says they use “gentle thermal extraction and flash activation” so that only air comes in contact with the plant material.

One problem that bothers us is how not only are their vapes not strain-specific, but none of the product pages specify the intended effects.

Bloom Farms put a lot of emphasis on clean extraction, which could have been even better with strain-specific products. However, the low concentration, artificial terpene infusion, and non-strain-specific vapes cost them points in our book.

Strains Offered

Since the vapes aren’t strain-specific and don’t list the effects, Bloom Farms claims their CBD products have a “calming” effect. We’ll cover a few examples.

Black Cherry

Lineage: unknown

Effects: calming

Flavor: sweet, tart

Blackberry

Lineage: unknown

Effects: calming

Flavor: berry, sweet

Natural (Unflavored)

Lineage: unknown

Effects: calming

Flavor: earthy

Strength Rating

Concentration: 250 mg

Strength Rating: 8.5/10

Flavor Rating: 9/10

Smoothness Rating: 8.5/10

Price: $22.00

Pros

10% discount for first-time buyers

Competitively priced

Unique solventless extraction method

CBD: CBN product option available

Third-party tested

Made from non-GMO organic hemp grown in the U.S.A.

Eight different vape options

No fillers, cutting agents, or PG/VG

Cons

Only available in 0.5 g

Contains just 250 mg of CBD

Flavored with botanical terpenes

No strain-specific choices

Mediocre value, despite the low price

Click here to visit Bloom Farms website.

Funky Farms follows many practices we look for in a high-quality, reliable CBD vape. Aside from broad-spectrum distillate options, the vendor also carries live resin cartridges, which are richer in terpenes and cannabinoids than distillate. However, the live resin is advertised as “broad-spectrum,” which is confusing since it’s made by flash-freezing raw plant matter and then extracting it with butane or ethanol. Consequently, CBD live resin will contain THC – albeit within the 0.3% legal limit.

Despite the seemingly contradictory information, having live resin and broad-spectrum options means there’s a product to fit everyone’s needs.

To their credit, Funky Farms does everything possible to stay as pure as possible. They only source from organic, non-GMO hemp cultivated in the U.S. None of their vapes contain PG, VG, cutting agents, fillers, or carrier oils – just cannabinoids and terpenes.

Another excellent feature is that the vape distillates are designed not to crystallize, ensuring you don’t lose a single drop. And at 600 mg per 1 g cartridge, that’s something you’ll want to use and enjoy thoroughly.

Although somewhat pricey and a bit ambiguous, Funky Farms strain-specific vape cartridges are more than worth a look.

Strains Offered

Funky Farms offers a wide variety of CBD vape products, so we’ve narrowed them down to the top three.

Lemon Cake

Lineage: Sativa

Effects: energy, focus

Flavor: citrus, tart

Peppermint Kush

Lineage: Hybrid

Effects: calming, mellow, uplifting

Flavor: mint, pine, earthy, sweet

Granddaddy Purple

Lineage: Indica

Effects: calming, sedating

Flavor: grape, berry

Strength Rating

Concentration: 600 mg

Strength Rating: 9/10

Flavor Rating: 8.5/10

Smoothness Rating: 9/10

Price: $59.99

Pros

20% discount for subscribers

Strain-specific

Full-spectrum (live resin) and broad-spectrum options

Large selection of vape cartridges

Crystallization-resistant

Sourced from organic, non-GMO, U.S. hemp

Third-party tested

Test information is readily available online or through a QR code on the box

Contain 600 mg of CBD per 1 g cartridge

No added flavors or botanical terpenes

Cons

The live resin extraction method can leave solvent traces behind

Expensive compared to competing brands

Click here to visit Funky Farms website.

Koi CBD has been around since the days when CBD was relatively obscure, offering a line of products focused on e-liquid and CBD tinctures.

Unfortunately, it seems these changes put plain CBD vapes on the back burner, as they offer only one strain-specific CBD vape option. However, it’s simply infused with strain-specific terpenes from cannabis rather than sourced from an actual hemp strain. Unfortunately, this 2 g full-spectrum CBD product doesn’t mention potency on its website, nor could we find information on Google. There wasn’t a link to the third-party results for this product.

Meanwhile, Koi’s CBD vape bars (which do link to test results) offer an extensive list of flavors, which is fantastic for flavor-focused users. Unfortunately, these 1 g products only contain 100 mg of CBD. Although reviews are positive, the low CBD is impractical – especially for the price point of a disposable CBD vape pen.

Flavor also comes with a price, specifically PG and VG, with no indication of the type of extract (broad-spectrum, full-spectrum, isolate).

Overall, if you enjoy fashion over function and value a flavorful vaping experience for general wellness, KOI CBD is the vendor for you. But if you hope to address any specific symptoms, it’s best to go for a more potent CBD vape product.

Strains Offered

Hawaiian Driver (Full-Spectrum)

Lineage: Sativa

Effects: energy, creativity

Flavor: sweet, tropical

Koi Disposable CBD Vape Bar (Multiple Flavors)

Lineage: unknown

Effects: calming

Flavor: multiple options

Strength Rating

Concentration: 100 mg

Strength Rating: 8.5/10

Flavor Rating: 8.5/10

Smoothness Rating: 9/10

Price: $39.99

Pros

20% discount for subscribers

10% off bulk orders (10 packs)

PG/VG offer excellent flavor

Third-party tested

Made from non-GMO organic hemp grown in the U.S.A.

Huge list of flavors

Cons

Expensive

Don’t mention the extraction method (possibly proprietary)

Only 100 mg of CBD per vape bar

No lab test results for the full-spectrum vape

Missing critical information about products

Only one strain-specific choice

Contain propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin

Click here to visit Koi CBD’s website.

Tonic sources its hemp from their own farms, allowing them to closely monitor their crops from seed to sale. However, they only offer a single vape pen containing a generous 600 mg of full-spectrum CBD with the terpenes limonene, alpha, and beta-pinene in each 1 g cartridge. The product isn’t strain-specific, so the terpenes are added after the fact.

One thing we appreciate is how they lay out the benefits of each terpene in great detail to give a highly accurate idea of their product’s effects.

Although some information is missing, Tonic’s high-quality full-spectrum extract is potent and still contains terpenes to provide a customized experience – albeit the only one available. It’s still a fantastic choice for people who need a good dose of CBD with the all-important “entourage effect” for a more robust, more rounded experience.

Strains Offered

Zone CBD Vape Pen

Lineage: unknown

Effects: calming, energizing

Flavor: earthy

Strength Rating

Concentration: 600mg

Strength Rating: 8.5/10

Flavor Rating: 8.5/10

Smoothness Rating: 9/10

Price: $50.00

Pros

25% discount for veterans

15% discount on the first purchase

15% off for subscribers

Full-spectrum

Detailed ingredient information

Third-party tested

Sourced in-house

Cons

Vapes are not strain-specific

The flavor may not be enough to disguise the natural “hempy” taste

No indication of specific effects

Don’t mention the extraction method

Very expensive

Click here to visit Tonic Vibes website.

Eco Therapy isn’t our top choice, but they still occupy an excellent middle ground regarding the type and quality of products they offer.

Their vapes contain 1 g of CBD oil derived from organic, non-GMO, whole plant (full-spectrum) hemp grown in the U.S.A. Although not strain-specific, Eco Therapy sells three vape options, each catering to specific effects using botanical terpenes.

It’s difficult to determine their extraction method, as there doesn’t appear to be any mention of it on the site or online. However, they make their third-party tests easily accessible online, so customers can verify that the products are clear of residual solvents. The tests don’t indicate traces of butane or ethanol, so we can assume CO2 is their method of choice.

Eco Therapy gets major points for having strong potency and excellent longevity. Each vape contains 600 mg of CBD (although we had to research elsewhere to find this information), with 200 to 300 puffs per cartridge.

Despite some drawbacks, Eco Therapy’s products are designed for specific effects, which allows users to gear their purchases according to their needs. Couple that with the high number of potential puffs, and you have an excellent (albeit small) choice of top-quality vape.

Strains Offered

Relax

Lineage: unknown

Effects: calming, uplifting

Flavor: earthy, mint

Rest

Lineage: unknown

Effects: calming, sedating

Flavor: vanilla

Revive

Lineage: unknown

Effects: uplifting, energizing

Flavor: citrus

Strength Rating

Concentration: 600 mg

Strength Rating: 8.5/10

Flavor Rating: 8.5/10

Smoothness Rating: 9/10

Price: $29.95

Pros

No PG, VG, or vitamin E acetate

Good value for the dosage

Sourced from organic, non-GMO hemp

Reasonably priced

Full-spectrum

Cons

Infused with botanical terpenes

Website doesn’t mention concentration

No information on the extraction method

Click here to visit Eco Therapy CBD’s website.

What To Look for When Buying a CBD Vape Pen

With all the brands and products available, buying a CBD vape pen can feel overwhelming – especially if it’s your first time. With no regulatory standards across the board, shopping smart is the only way to get high-quality, effective, safe CBD vape pens.

The good news is you don’t need to be an expert to spot a good (or bad) CBD company. You must apply the common-sense practices you’d use to choose any supplement or food.

Buy from Reputable Brands

Being an underdog or having a small presence doesn’t mean a vendor’s products are bad. Even the largest CBD companies started with little more than a website and some basic oils.

However, there are some key benchmarks to look for, including:

Independent reviews (i.e. Reddit, TrustPilot)

Website (ease of use, credible information, organization)

Quality control (soil testing, lab analyses)

Affiliations (i.e., USDA, U.S. Hemp Growers Association, research projects)

Achievements or concerns (i.e., product awards, FDA warning letters)

Medical claims (reputable vendors will not make direct medical promises)

These are just a few suggestions. Again, apply common sense and a bit of intuition. Many of these companies have live chats with representatives who will answer any questions you have.

Remember: if something seems off, chances are you should look elsewhere. There are plenty of choices.

Check Third-Party Lab Reports

Again, lack of regulation is a massive issue in the hemp CBD industry. Thankfully, most vendors learned to self-regulate to remain competitive while ensuring customer safety.

In short, if a company has a fantastic product, they’ll have no problem bragging about it on paper. To that end, vendors employ independent labs to analyze their hemp and extracts for contaminants.

Third-party lab tests are easy to read and understand. The tests are easy to understand if you can read a list or pie chart.

Disturbingly, some companies falsify third-party lab tests. The good news is that fake reports are easy to spot. Here are a few things you can check for:

Formatting issues (misaligned letters, typos)

Fake lab names (always Google to check)

Indications of photocopying (no color, faded gray letters or images)

Results that don’t change from batch to batch

Check Terpene Profile

Terpenes are oily compounds found in all vegetation, and critical ingredients if you’re looking for the best CBD vape pen. These substances are exclusively responsible for generating the flavor and scent of fruits, flowers, spices, and more.

For instance, limonene is a terpene responsible for giving citrus fruits their sour, zesty flavor and smell. However, limonene also may have some potential medical benefits, including energizing effects.

Other terpenes, like myrcene, have the opposite effect. Aside from being found in fruits like mangoes, myrcene is the most common terpene in cannabis and is known for its strong relaxing and sedative properties.

Thousands of terpenes exist and can be found in cannabis at varying levels and combinations.

So what does this mean for CBD vape pens? The short answer is “almost everything.” The terpenes and cannabinoids work infinitely better together, so a whole-flower full or broad-spectrum CBD pen is superior in quality and effectiveness compared to a straight isolate.

Type of Extract

Speaking of full-spectrum, the type of extract is a significant purchasing decision.

If you want to avoid THC, then a broad-spectrum product is your best choice. This option carries all the other terpenes, and minor cannabinoids with THC removed.

Isolates contain no THC and up to 98% CBD, but the lack of terpenes and other cannabinoids makes them the least practical choice.

Most vendors offer either full or broad-spectrum CBD oil in the form of dispasble vape pens, refillable CBD oils, or CBD e-liquid.

Ingredients

Food companies have to label their ingredients to comply with federal regulations. While hemp CBD supplement vendors may not be subject to such requirements, there’s no reason not to follow those industry practices.

If a CBD producer doesn’t post its source or ingredients, this is a massive red flag – especially for vape carts.

Vitamin E acetate – a cutting agent believed to be responsible for recent vape illnesses – is still used in illegal or unregulated cannabis vape products. The oily substance is known to damage the lungs in a relatively short time permanently.

Cutting agents also dilute the product, so the CBD per volume isn’t going to be as strong as vapes made by reputable companies.

What are the Benefits of a CBD Vape Pen?

All cannabis-derived products have advantages, and CBD vape pens are no exception. Understanding the benefits of these products is essential to determine if they’re right for you. Here are a few reasons you might want to give CBD vape pens a try.

High Dosage

Dosage requirements vary from one person to another. Tolerance, symptom severity, size, age, and even gender affect how individuals react to CBD. Whether the product is broad or full-spectrum CBD also makes a difference, since THC – even at such a low volume per weight

People who hope to mitigate severe symptoms quickly will benefit from the high concentration in CBD vape pens.

More Discreet than Smoking

All cannabis users know that the smell is quite pungent, strong, and – for some people – unappealing. Consequently, it’s impossible to hide cannabis consumption, even when it’s outside.

Vape pens are the least smelly of all the CBD smoking options. The smell left behind is mild and dissipates quickly indoors. Outside, it’s impossible for people in the vicinity to smell it.

This discreteness offers enormous versatility, meaning people can use CBD vape pens in public without drawing any attention to themselves. The fact that these products are small and easy to hide in a purse or pocket. Disposable CBD vape pens are also virtually indistinguishable from standard single-use nicotine e-cigarettes, which further helps keep their use inconspicuous.

Inexpensive

Disposable CBD pens offer incredible value, considering the sheer concentration of these products. Aside from being easy on the wallet, the low prices make CBD more accessible than ever, regardless of your budget.

Convenient

CBD vape pens are arguably the most convenient way to consume highly concentrated cannabinoids. While concentrates like resin, rosin, or pure distillates are available in loose form, getting the most out of them requires a dab rig or a concentrate vaporizer (although smoking in a joint, pipe, or bong will work to a lesser extent). Most CBD vape pens are partially or completely disposable.

Variety

CBD vape pens are available in a vast selection of flavors and cannabinoid combinations. Even long-term vapers will always find something new to try, ensuring consistent novelty.

Types of CBD Vape Pens

Not all CBD vape pens are alike. While most CBD vape pens are sold in cartridges, other options are available. There’s no right or wrong option, so choose the most convenient one.

The type of extract also varies. The best CBD vape pens are either full or broad-spectrum CBD oil. Both broad and full-spectrum products contain more than just CBD compounds. A full-spectrum CBD pen, however, contains less than 0.3% THC. Broad-spectrum utilizes all of the same beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes, with THC removed.

Disposable CBD Vape Pens

Disposable CBD vape pens are the easiest and most convenient options. They don’t require you to purchase a separate battery, and they’re easy to operate. Simply inhale to vaporize.

Refillable CBD Vape Pens

Refillable CBD pens are similar to basic refillable e-cigarettes. They come with a tank built into the battery (or separately), which you can fill with the liquid of your choice. Depending on the product, you’ll use vape oil or a specially-formulated CBD vape juice containing PG and VG.

This is handy if you want to try different CBD vape oils without purchasing an entirely new piece of hardware.

The lack of a disposable tank also makes these more environmentally friendly than their disposable counterparts.

However, CBD vape juice and oil is messier, as spills are always a concern while refilling. There’s also the risk that your CBD e-juice or oil container might leak, causing you to lose a substantial amount of product.

CBD vape juice and concentrates differ substantially when it comes to flavor. Vape juice uses propylene glycol (PG) and vegetable glycerin (VG) as carriers, just like flavored nicotine e-cigarettes. These products are therefore designed as superior flavor carriers compared to broad or full-spectrum CBD oil concentrates. Unfortunately, PG and VG may be linked to irreversible lung damage, so use CBD vape juice at your own risk.

CBD Pods

CBD pods are pre-filled cartridges containing concentrate or CBD vape juice. The coils and atomizer are built-in and are pre-filled with vape oil. Once the cartridge is spent, simply dispose of the pod and install a new one.

Best Type of CBD Vape Pens

No type of vape pen is objectively “the best.” Some are cheaper and more convenient, but ultimately they serve the same purpose.

Anyone who wants highly concentrated, instant effects will benefit from a CBD vape pen.

Are There Side Effects to Vaping CBD?

While ingesting CBD can lead to mild gastrointestinal issues (that usually go away), vaping CBD – or smoking it generally – doesn’t appear to cause those issues. However, there’s a slight chance you may experience the following, some of which are from the CBD vape oil itself rather than CBD:

Sedation

Appetite changes

Coughing

Throat irritation

How to Use CBD Vape Pens?

Disposable CBD Vape Pens

Disposable vape pens are easy to use. Simply buy the CBD vape pen and inhale to activate, then discard it once empty. Similarly, pre-filled disposable CBD cartridges are also available from many companies. However, the battery is reusable and can switch between products.

Refillable CBD Vape Pens

Refillable vape pens require a reusable battery (the pen component) and CBD vape oil or CBD e-liquid purchased separately.

Remove the lid from the tank as per the manufacturer’s instructions. Close the cap and allow 10 minutes for the oil to soak into the wick.

You must give enough time for the oil to absorb; otherwise, you might burn the wick and experience a “burnt hit.” Burnt hits are harsh and can irritate your lungs, not to mention permanently damaging the coil.

Do CBD Vapes Get You High?

No, CBD vapes won’t get you high. CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid, regardless of the consumption method.

CBD Vapes vs. CBD Flower

CBD vapes and CBD flower work the same way, passing CBD from the lungs directly into the bloodstream. This mechanism allows for virtually instant effects.

The difference between the two is that one is a concentrated extract, while the other is simply plant matter, which can’t naturally match the same CBD concentration as a vape.

Can You Vape CBD Oil?

No, you can’t vape CBD oil. CBD oil is only meant for ingestion. If you try to put CBD in a vape, it will burn the oil rather than evaporate it.

Are CBD Vape Pens Safe?

It’s unclear whether vaping CBD is safe. So far, there’s no indication that the product poses severe health risks. But it’s important to consider that our lungs are built for air and nothing else.

As for CBD itself, the World Health Organization determined in 2017 that CBD doesn’t pose a risk of harm or abuse, citing its FDA approval as treatment for certain types of epilepsy.

Whether or not the actual vapor is harmful remains to be seen. Hopefully, future studies into vaping CBD will shed more light on the safety of CBD vape pen use.

Are There Disadvantages to Using a CBD Vape Pen?

All CBD product options have advantages and disadvantages. However, the disadvantages of CBD vape pens may not be a problem, depending on your needs. Before you try a CBD vape pen, let’s take a look at some potential drawbacks.

Shorter Effects

Although vaped CBD kicks in almost immediately, the duration of effect for inhaled cannabis (in any form) is roughly two to three hours – although it varies depending on the person.

This isn’t an issue if you use CBD for general wellness or to address sudden, short-term symptoms. But if you need something more sustained and long-lasting, a CBD vape pen isn’t for you.

Harshness

Since vaporizing CBD extract requires a high temperature, the hot vapor could be harsh for some users.