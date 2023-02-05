  5 Best CBD Flower of 2023: Top Hemp Flower Brands Reviewed

Partner Content. Products featured in this article are not approved by the FDA and may pose certain health or legal risks. This content was not created by the Observer. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

CBD hemp flower started as a small niche product. But for traditional cannabis fans, smoking CBD flowers offer an authentic experience that vapes and edibles can’t top.

With literally thousands of hemp flower strains now available, finding the best CBD flower is arguably more daunting than shopping for gummies, oils, or other CBD products.

However, we successfully examined the many CBD hemp flower products available and – after applying specific objective criteria – found the best CBD flower brands for 2023.

To better grasp your product choices, we’ll provide some hemp flower product descriptions, along with an evaluation of what we believe are the best CBD brands.

So if you’re in the market for high-quality CBD flowers and – like thousands of others – don’t know where to start, check out our comprehensive list of the top five CBD flowers online.

Summary of How We Chose Our Top Brands

High-quality hemp flowers are easy to come by if you know where to look. The real challenge is finding a CBD brand with the best premium hemp buds available. To maintain consistency and objectivity, we examined the following key metrics – which we’ll cover in detail later.

1. Cultivation

The best hemp strains don’t appear out of thin air. They’re the result of top-tier cultivation practices, which ultimately generate the best industrial hemp possible. Some CBD flower companies grow their own hemp, while others source theirs from industrial hemp growers. Either is fine, as long as the CBD products contain less than 0.3% THC.

2. Brand Reputation

Brand reputation is a bit trickier to navigate. While having a strong online presence helps with brand recognition, many well-known CBD companies have substandard products. Brand reputation is a nice bonus, but it’s not a dealbreaker.

3. Third-Party Lab Reports

Before smoking CBD hemp flower, it’s essential to know that you only inhale cannabinoids, terpenes, and other natural hemp plant compounds. CBD flower products could contain all kinds of contaminants, which is why third-party lab reports are a non-negotiable requirement.

4. Blind Product Testing

Blind product testing is one of the best ways to examine the growing list of CBD hemp flower strains. This approach eliminates any possible bias, ensuring that we choose the best CBD flower based on quality and effectiveness.

5. Refund Policy

Ideally, you won’t be compelled to return a CBD product, but there’s always a chance it might not be for you. Companies that stand by their hemp flower are confident enough to offer risk-free money-back guarantees. Naturally, we prefer companies who with solid refund policies.

6. Customer Reviews

Customers are the best source for unbiased feedback about popular CBD hemp flower strains. We pore over sites like Reddit and TrustPilot to see the latest buzz about new CBD products.

Our Best CBD Flower Rankings of 2023

It’s difficult to narrow down the best CBD hemp flower brands. But thanks to our specific set of objective benchmarks (more on that later), the following five meet or exceed our criteria for premium, effective CBD flowers.

Bonata – Best CBD Flower in the Market Hollyweed – Huge Selection of Products CBD American Shaman – Most Affordable Cheef Botanicals – Best Outdoor Grown CBD Flowers Secret Nature CBD – Most Hemp Flower Options

Best CBD Hemp Flower Brand Reviews

1. Bonata – Best CBD Flower in the Market

Established in 2021, Bonata’s founders entered a highly competitive market. However, they quickly carved a solid spot with their unique line of CBD flower, concentrates, and vapes. Today, CBD vendors focus mainly on oils, vapes, edibles, and other conventional CBD products. Bonata skipped those products and chose to zero in on flowers, vapes, concentrates, and other smokeables, giving them an unmatched level of expertise in this niche.

As expected from premium brands, Bonata’s CBD flowers are indoor-grown American industrial hemp. Their “artisan-crafted” plants undergo a rigorous safety testing process while they monitor for any unwanted contaminants during growth, not just after cultivation. Not only that, but they have a strong, unique smell that caught our attention from all the other brands, beautiful nugs, and no harsh throat burn.

Bonata understands the importance of a robust cannabinoid and terpene profile, so they carefully cure their hemp to minimize degradation from exposure to air and light. However, they don’t specify which method(s) they use.

Of course, the all-important lab reports are accessible by clicking a link at the bottom of their home page. The documents are easy to read and understand. But if you’re unfamiliar and need some context about what you’re reading, check out their blog or FAQ section.

Bonata also offers e-mail, phone, and live chat support for quick answers to any questions you have.

Highlights

Beautiful nugs with a powerful terpene scent

US hemp grown and cured for maximum potency and safety

Indoor-grown

Organically-grown

Third-party lab tested

CBD Flower Strains Offered

Godfather OG

Named after its potent, hybrid THC-rich cousin, Godfather OG (a.k.a. “Godfather”), this Indica-leaning strain manages to snag the best of both worlds. Although relaxing, Godfather OG won’t have you sleeping with the fishes, making it a perfect daytime or afternoon strain. With its clear-headed, stress-fighting effects, Godfather OG is an offer you can’t refuse.

Space invader

Space Invader is the kind of strain you’ll want for a cool-headed, energetic high. The hybrid gets you moving, making you feel like you can take on the world. A mix of relaxing myrcene and linalool contribute to a pleasant, calm, cerebral experience. Meanwhile, caryophyllene and limonene trigger an effective, long-lasting energy boost.

Pros

Organic growing methods

Strong effects

No harsh afterburn

Quick, accessible customer service through chat, phone, and e-mail

Highly informative FAQ and blog section to guide beginners

Closely monitored and checked, including third-party lab tests

Guarantee on opened and unopened products

Cons

Prices on the higher-end, but the quality shows why

Click here to visit Bonata

2. Hollyweed – Huge Selection of Products

Unlike most – if not all – brands, Hollyweed didn’t start with a spark of creativity and drive. Instead, its claim to fame is traced back to an elaborate 2017 prank by multimedia artist and cannabis educator Zach Fernandez.

In 2017, when California officially ended marijuana prohibition, Zach decided to change the state’s massive “HOLLWOOD” sign to “HOLLYWEED.” While law enforcement wasn’t laughing, the stunt was massively popular and did exactly as Fernandez intended – to raise awareness and help address the stigma associated with cannabis.

However, Hollyweed isn’t a one-person show. It’s run by “a group of wellness-minded individuals with decades of experience in the medical cannabinoid market.” Their expertise in the field of medicinal cannabinoids lets them craft some of the best hemp health supplements on the market.

Today, the Hollyweed team offers a variety of CBD flowers, along with other hemp products and derivatives, including delta-8, HHC, capsules, edibles, oils, and more.

Highlights

Organically-grown domestic hemp

Farm Bill compliant (less than 0.3% THC by dry weight)

Third-party tested for labeling accuracy and safety

Formulated by medical supplement experts

CBD Flower Strains Offered

Sour Space Candy

A big name among CBD flower enthusiasts, Sour Space Candy is a cross between the Sour Tsunami and Early Resin Berry. True to its name, Sour Space Candy’s potent mix of 20% CBD and energizing terpenes will blast you off to a whole new level of clear-headed euphoria.

Hawaiian Haze

Hawaiian haze is a Sativa-dominant strain with a mysterious lineage. The most likely genetics are a mix of Hawaiian and Haze.

What makes “haze” strains interesting is that they offer the best of both worlds. Users almost universally report a cloudy, relaxing cerebral experience along with an energetic body boost.

Pros

Easy to access third-party test results

Huge selection of products beyond CBD flowers

Organically-grown hemp flower

Competitive prices

Informative blog

Dosage chart

Wholesale option available

30-day money-back guarantee on opened and unopened products

Cons

No phone or chat for customer service

Can take several hours to hear back after submitting a question

Click here to visit Hollyweed

3. CBD American Shaman – Most Affordable

CBD American Shaman has popped up on our radar before, and each time they don’t fail to impress.

CBD American Shaman puts enormous emphasis on quality through natural hemp farming practices. Their plants are cultivated domestically, non-GMO, and organically-grown. They then go through rigorous third-party testing to make sure their hemp hasn’t picked up any unwanted substances or pests.

Initially a CBD oil supplement vendor, they’ve since embraced the hemp plant flower trend (among other products).

One thing that stands out is that the company offers franchising opportunities with several brick-and-mortar storefronts. This network of stores allows customers to not only see the products but sample them as well.

Some CBD companies offer discounts for eligible customers. American Shaman decided to do this, implementing their Compassionate Care program for those who are in medical or financial need.

Highlights

Offers CBD and CBG flower, along with some concentrate products, such as kief and moon rocks.

U.S. Hemp Authority certified

Third-party tested

CBD Flower Strains Offered

CBD Bubba Kush Joints

CBD Bubba Kush may share a name with a high-THC strain, but this one transfers that same potency into an excellent CBD flower. This Indica-dominant strain’s lineage is a mystery, but there’s no disputing the relaxing effects that make it perfect for winding down in the evening.

CBG John Snow Flower

CBG John Snow Flower is a potent CBG hybrid hemp product and one of three loose flower options (all CBG) from CBD American Shaman.

A cross between Jack the Ripper and Philly Sour Diesel – two strains known for their uplifting effects – CBG John Snow carries 20% CBG.

Pros

Highly competitive pricing.

Compassionate Care policy offers discounts to people who are in medical or financial need.

45-day money-back guarantee on opened and unopened products.

Lab test results are easily found on their website.

Cons

Few loose flower-based products.

Click here to visit CBD American Shaman

4. Cheef Botanicals – Best Outdoor Grown CBD Flowers

Started by a highly experienced group of health-savvy CBD supporters with 25 years of combined experience, Cheef Botanicals has a clear set of goals. “Our mission is to educate the world about the healing power of natural, safe, and effective cannabinoids found in the hemp plant,” they say.

Based in California, Cheef Botanicals set out to fill a demand that needed attention. As the desire for new and innovative CBD products grew, Cheef Botanicals was quick to adapt. Aside from the usual items and flower, Cheef has a nice selection of CBD concentrates, CBG, and even hand sanitizer.

From what we see, Cheef Botanicals stays committed to its goals of educating the public and offers the largest selection we’ve seen so far.

Highlights

Organically-grown

Cruelty-free (vegan friendly)

Non-GMO

Third-party tested

CBD Flower Strains Offered

Northern Lights CBD

Named after a THC strain, Northern Lights CBD is an Indica-dominant strain altered to carry over 20% CBD with next to no THC.

The generally sedating effects are perfect for addressing a stressful day or relaxing before bed.

Cookies

Also known as “Girl Scout Cookies” or “GSC,” this Indica-dominant hybrid hemp is a cross between Durban Poison and OG Kush. Unlike its THC-focused counterpart, Cookies carries a respectable 18% CBD.

Pros

29 different flower options to choose from.

25% discount for subscribers.

30-day money-back guarantee.

Third-party tests are available on each product page.

Free shipping

Cons

Many products are the same strains, simply different bud sizes.

Click here to visit Cheef Botanicals

5. Secret Nature CBD – Most Hemp Flower Options

Based in California, CBD has made a name for itself in that state. Now, throughout the U.S., Secret Nature CBD’s team of specialists boasts over 20 years of combined experience in cultivation, production, breeding, and packaging.

Don’t let the name fool you. There’s nothing “secret” about Secret Nature CBD. All of their products undergo third-party lab tests and are 100% organic. This means no chemical fertilizers or artificial ingredients.

Much like our top pick (Bonata), Secret Nature CBD is heavily focused on smokable CBD flower – although they do offer some tinctures, capsules, and delta-8.

Highlights

Organic U.S. hemp

30-day return policy for unopened products

Third-party tested

Indoor-grown

pros

Indoor growing helps engineer excellent hemp flower

Third-party lab tested

Lab reports available from the home page

cons

Returns only cover unopened products, and customers pay for return shipping.

CBD Flower Strains Offered

Diesel Puff

Designed to simulate the flavor Sour Diesel (a THC strain), Diesel Puff boasts a frosty mix of light and dark green buds, wrapped in orange pistils. This potent Sativa carries 19.5% CBD, perfectly grown in Secret Nature’s greenhouses.

Secret OG

Secret OG is unmistakable in appearance, with a mix of green shades and hints of purple with orange pistils and white, crystalline trichomes. The citrusy, gassy flavor-ed Indica strain’s sedating effects make it the perfect evening strain.

Click here to visit Secret Nature CBD

Understanding the Factors That Helped Rank Our Best CBD Hemp Flower Brands

We briefly addressed these points above, but before we move on, it’s essential to understand precisely how those benchmarks affect the product you buy. From pricing to safety, all of our criteria address how the CBD flower products will affect your health, wallet, and more.

Let’s expand on why some CBD flower brands make the cut.

1. Growing Method

There are many ways to grow CBD hemp flowers, but these ultimately fall into either indoor or outdoor methods. Both have benefits and drawbacks, and neither is necessarily superior.

We’ll address the benefits and drawbacks later, but in a nutshell, growing methods can have a significant impact on how your hemp flowers taste, feel, and cost.

The hemp plant can be a fickle thing. But when grown under the right conditions by the right people, the process can generate some exemplary CBD hemp strains. Cultivation methods aren’t going to influence our opinion of a brand, as long as they employ organic farming (pretty much the standard for premium vendors) and other quality-focused practices.

2. Brand Recognition

As we mentioned earlier, brand recognition is our least priority. Some CBD flower brands fly under the radar as they (hopefully) work their way to success.

The reason we examine brand recognition is because it’s an early indicator that the vendor’s products have a large appeal. This is by no means a guarantee that they sell top-quality CBD-rich hemp flower, but it’s enough to grab our attention.

When shopping for products, keep brand recognition in the back of your mind.

3. Independent Third-Party Lab Tests

Of all the must-haves, third-party lab tests are critical. Any CBD flower vendor that doesn’t provide lab test results won’t make it near our lists.

So why are we so stringent about testing? Lab analysis is the only way to guarantee safety, quality, and transparency. You should never buy hemp flowers or CBD products from a company that doesn’t test its CBD or provide the results.

Chemical fertilizers, heavy metals, fungi, and microbes are a threat to the hemp and – more importantly – human health. Inhaling any toxic substances can have disastrous effects on lung health.

CBD is supposed to be a health supplement, not a health risk. Carefully check for (and read) third-party lab results.

4. Blind Product Testing

Objectively testing hemp flower products is difficult. We may pre-judge one vendor over the rest, causing us to possibly favor the wrong CBD flower brands.

From word of mouth to fancy packaging, there are many ways brands can subconsciously influence us. But we can’t stay objective if we fall for subtle, clever marketing.

With blind product testing, we eliminate any identifying names or labels from the products. This approach ensures that the final analysis is based exclusively on the CBD flower.

5. Refunds and Guarantees

In an increasingly competitive CBD market, it’s understandable for CBD users to be wary of smoking hemp flowers from an unfamiliar brand. But one thing that the best hemp flower brands offer is flexible refund policies and money-back guarantees.

Why is this important? First of all, it means you can try the hemp flower (among other CBD products), knowing that you won’t lose any money if the product doesn’t work for you.

Second, it’s a strong sign of quality assurance. Basically, these brands are so confident about their products that they’re willing to risk taking a loss for them. While this isn’t a universal sign of the best CBD flower, it certainly instills customer confidence.

Granted, not all guarantees on hemp products are the same. Some may only be available for unopened products – albeit with a generous grace period. Others allow for complete returns; no questions asked. Free shipping is also a bonus, although there’s usually a minimum purchase required.

But if you’re new to CBD flowers and are concerned about risk, check out the CBD brand’s return policy.

6. Customer Reviews

As we mentioned earlier, customer reviews are the best source for independent reviews of CBD products. If you’re looking to buy CBD flowers online, individual customer feedback not only gives you valuable knowledge about the product, but you can engage with these people and ask questions.

Beware of reviews on the vendor’s web page, as they’re almost universally flattering.

We strongly recommend examining your choice of CBD flower buds before you make a purchase.

Beginners Guide to Buying CBD Hemp Flower

If you’re new to smokable hemp CBD flower strains, you may be overwhelmed by the sheer number of hemp strains available. Fortunately, finding the best CBD flower is easier than you think. All you need to understand are a few basic – but critical – facts.

What is CBD Flower?

CBD flower is the dried and cured buds of a high-CBD cannabis plant. Although we’re discussing industrial the hemp variety – which has less than 0.3% THC by dry weight- there are also CBD flowers that exceed the 0.3% threshold, albeit by a small margin.

While the stalks and stems of industrial hemp are often used for CBD oils and other extracts, those parts aren’t needed – or wanted – for smoking.

Hemp flower isn’t just crucial for creating a perfect CBD flower joint. It’s also the primary source of cannabinoids and terpenes that are essential for a strong effect. The vast majority of these compounds are located in the trichomes – small mushroom-shaped crystalline structures that look like frost on the cannabis buds.

Together, the trichomes and plant matter offers a strong, fast “hit” compared to CBD isolate or edible CBD products.

What are the Benefits of CBD Flowers?

There’s still a lot of research that needs to be done before we can make any solid claims, but preliminary and anecdotal evidence continues to mount.

When it comes to CBD flowers, they may have both medicinal and recreational benefits.

Potential Health Benefits of CBD Flower

The potential health benefits of CBD flower mirror that of other forms of inhaled CBD, such as vape cartridges. People who smoke CBD flower may enjoy nearly instant effects against symptoms like:

Pain

Inflammation

Nervousness

Sleep issues

Gastrointestinal problems

Practical Benefits of CBD Flower

Many people don’t use CBD for therapeutic reasons. But using it as a daily health supplement could help you feel your best.

Smoking CBD hemp flower is the most authentic cannabis smoking experience available, which can be appealing to many smokers. The instant relaxing or energizing effects (depending on the strain) can also work well in a social setting for a quiet night in.

Indoor CBD Flower vs. Outdoor CBD Flower

Outdoor

There are good reasons to grow CBD-rich hemp flowers outdoors. With the right soil, temperature, and weather conditions, industrial hemp producers can grow some top-tier hemp flower products.

Some benefits of outdoor cultivation are:

Eco-friendly (hemp absorbs CO2, and there’s no need for greenhouses)

Inexpensive, so savings go to the consumer

Can grow larger amounts at once

As we can see, outdoor growing a CBD flower product is cheaper and more efficient, not to mention good for the environment. But some issues could affect the product you buy.

Bad weather can damage crops

Limited climate control makes it hard to create consistent cannabinoid and terpene profiles in each harvest

Indoor

Other industrial hemp growers prefer indoor cultivation. Again, there are some solid advantages to indoor cultivation that significantly affect the quality of your CBD buds.

Indoor-grown hemp flower grows in large greenhouses. Cannabis plants vary in size, but the hemp variety can be up to seven feet tall. Despite the logistical challenges, indoor hemp flower strains offer several advantages, including:

Climate control allows for consistent terpene and cannabinoid content

Typically more potent and robust compared to outdoor CBD flower strains

Indoor cultivation is a huge bonus for CBD users with specific needs. But the option has some drawbacks, such as:

Not eco-friendly compared to outdoor

Expensive, which is often reflected in the price

Harvests are limited due to space restrictions

Once again, we emphasize that no technique is superior. Both have benefits and drawbacks to your expenses and possible health benefits. But if you’re stuck and can’t decide, evaluate your needs.

For instance, if you have specific requirements that involve consistent terpene and cannabinoid profiles, indoor-grown products are the best choice. On the other hand, if you’re not picky or just enjoy CBD as a daily supplement, then outdoor is more than enough to cut it.

The Entourage Effect

In your quest for the best CBD flower strains, you may have come across a term called the “entourage effect.”

“Entourage effect” was coined in 1998 by Israeli chemist and foremost cannabis researcher Raphael Mechoulam. He noticed that the endocannabinoid 2-AG also interacted with other compounds in certain parts of the body.

However, this prompted neurologist Ethan Russo to expand the theory. He suspected that if endocannabinoids can interact with other non-cannabinoid compounds, the same may be true for terpenes.

Dr. Russo published a 2011 review of existing literature to support his theory that cannabinoids and terpenes also follow the entourage effect. The paper became a revolutionary publication in cannabis research.

Why is the Entourage Effect Important?

The entourage effect is important because it allows you to harness the full potential of high-quality hemp products. It’s one thing you gain when you smoke CBD flowers (more on that soon).

Think of hemp flowers as the equivalent of full-spectrum CBD oil. They both retain the same terpene and cannabinoid profiles as their source hemp plants. However, the entourage effect’s synergistic mechanism allows these compounds to complement and boost each other for a strong, arguably unbeatable effect.

What is Top Shelf CBD Flower?

“Top shelf CBD flower” refers to premium quality “marijuana” or “hemp ” strains. The opposite is typically referred to as “budget flower” (or some variation). Think of top shelf as a 20-year-old bottle of scotch, while the budget is comparable to domestic beer.

Top shelf hemp flowers are universally more expensive. This can be for a lot of reasons. Many producers spend extra money to make their cannabis better than its counterparts.

For instance, top shelf may often be associated with terms like “hand-trimmed.” Some may claim to use fancy organic farming methods with spring water. Others may push the limits with unique ingredients. A perfect example is Organic Maple Kush, a THC strain grown in maple syrup-infused soil.

Legitimate Quality or Marketing Gimmick?

“Top shelf” is an effective buzzword for getting sales, but is it an accurate label to measure quality? The answer is complicated.

Some producers do go above and beyond, creating a superior flower. These growing, harvesting and processing methods may generate additional overhead, forcing them to charge higher prices.

Extra costs eventually land on the consumer, who will also have to invest more for “top shelf” products.

However, many companies use “top shelf” as an empty marketing term, using fancy – but unnecessary – cultivation, harvesting, or curing processes to justify the label.

But let’s go back to the Organic Maple Kush example. While its growing method is unique, it’s clear that the producer uses this as a marketing strategy. There’s nothing inherently wrong with a business wanting to profit, but keep in mind that “top shelf” and “quality” aren’t mutually inclusive. Carefully research your product before you buy CBD flowers online.

So should you happily open your wallet when a vendor offers “top shelf”? That requires a bit of digging, so it’s time to put your CBD flower shopping skills to good use.

Identifying Top Shelf CBD Hemp Flower Brands

All hemp flowers may look the same at first glance. However, there are some physical clues to look for.

First, examine the CBD buds. Are they spongy or dry? Are they covered in cannabinoid and terpene-rich trichomes, or does the bud look plain and bare? Do the CBD flowers have a distinct scent or just a generic “hempy” cannabis smell?

If your flower is moist (preferably not too sticky), full of trichomes, and has the kind of aroma that would make any CBD user perk up with excitement, then odds are you’re looking at some top-shelf hemp buds.

A quick visual scan can point you in the right direction, but to verify that your product is top shelf, you need to look under the proverbial hood. In other words, you’ll need access to information about the product’s cannabinoid and terpene content, along with proof of safety. Sound familiar?

Only the all-import third-party lab tests will tell you if your CBD flowers are worthy of the “top shelf” label. In short, hemp flower with high CBD and terpene content is the top-quality bud you’re looking for.

Regarding terpenes, third-party tests should provide an overall analysis of the total terpenes. Anything exceeding 3% terpenes is considered good, while the best of the best cannabis flower has a terpene level of 5% or higher.

In the end, identifying top-shelf flower requires a trained eye and accessible third-party lab tests.

Best CBD Flower Strains?

Although hemp-derived flower for health or recreational use isn’t as established as THC products, there are several CBD hemp flowers available. Let’s look at a few of the best CBD flower strains.

Cannatonic

Cannatonic is based on the “marijuana” CBD strain of the same name. Often dubbed the “CBD Queen,” Cannatonic is a heavy indica cross between MK-Ultra and G-13 Haze. Expect a solid average of 16% CBD and strong sedating effects.

Lifter plus

Lifter Plus is a highly underrated strain. Averaging over 20% CBD, this sativa is a cross between Special Sauce and Haze. However, despite its sativa lineage, Lifter Plus isn’t known for an uplifting and energizing high. Instead, it triggers relaxation with minimal sedation.

Northern Lights

If there’s one strain every hemp cultivator knows about, it’s Northern Lights. This strain is a pure indica cross between Afghani and Thai, boasting over 20% CBD and less than 0.1% THC on average.

Difference Between CBD Cannabis Flower and CBD Hemp Flower

We often hear “hemp” and “cannabis” used to differentiate between federally legal industrial hemp with less than 0.3% THC, and “marijuana,” which exceeds the legal THC threshold.

However, that’s as far as the differences go. Cannabis isn’t a plant but rather a plant genus. The plant responsible for “hemp” and “marijuana” is known as cannabis Sativa L. The two variations are simply chemotypes (genetically similar but chemically different) of the cannabis Sativa L. plant.

High CBD “marijuana” strains exist, but their THC may at least marginally exceed 0.3%. CBD hemp flower remains below 0.3% THC.

The benefits and effects of “hemp” CBD flowers and those of “marijuana” aren’t any different. Both variations offer the full benefits of CBD flower.

Difference Between Smoking CBD Flower and CBD Vapes

We’ve talked at length about CBD flower, but how does it stack up to the best CBD vapes today? Both methods are similar in terms of consumption, but the devil’s in the details.

The most glaring difference between CBD flower and CBD vapes is that flower is the dried and cured plant matter of a cannabis plant. Vapes are made by running flower through an extraction process to create a highly concentrated mixture of cannabinoids and terpenes.

Vapes also require a larger investment, with pens and cartridges costing more in the long run. However, you’ll get a lot more CBD compared to flower. As a result, a cartridge can easily outlast several grams of CBD buds.

CBD flower is the easiest way to consume CBD. You don’t need any special equipment, as a simple two-dollar pack of joint wraps or a cheap pipe will do the trick.

All cannabis flower is notorious for leaving a strong smell, and CBD buds are no exception. Vaping doesn’t involve combustion, which reduces smell for a more discreet experience.

However, it should be noted that for all its benefits, dried flower is the “dirtiest” option for consuming cannabis. The smoke contains toxins and hydrocarbons that are low or non-existent in vaporized CBD. Consequently, some users may notice lung irritation after prolonged use. Try to use CBD flower in moderation to minimize any negative health impacts.

Can CBD Flower Make You High?

No, CBD flower from hemp can’t make you high since 0.3% THC isn’t enough to cause intoxication. Some (federally illegal) CBD flowers may have larger amounts of THC or offer a balanced ratio. Both of these options are only legal in certain states, however.

What Does CBD Flower Feel Like?

CBD flower feels comparable to vaped CBD. The effects set in quickly, but how you feel varies depending on the strain, your tolerance, and body chemistry.

Typically, you may experience mental and physical sedation. However, the opposite (or a mix) could be true from one product to the next.

Universally, though, the product doesn’t contain enough THC to cause intoxication.

Is CBD Hemp Flower Legal?

CBD hemp flower is legal in most states. However, a handful may have restricted or banned its sale and use. Check your state’s cannabis laws before buying CBD flowers.

How Old Do You Have to be To Buy CBD Flower?

To buy CBD flower, you have to be 18 or 21 years old. There’s no federal legal age for hemp products, so the cutoff is up to the discretion of each vendor.

What are the Different Types of CBD Flower Strains?

The different types of CBD flower strains falls under India, Sativa, and Hybrid categories. But contrary to popular belief, the idea that indicas, sativas, and hybrids have specific consistent effects is a 200-year-old myth.

The difference between Indica, sativa, and hybrid strains is simply physical. Let’s quickly look at the three.

Indica

Indica strains are short, growing between four to six feet tall. They also have dense, bushy leaves. The leaves themselves are also wider than other varieties.

People believe Indica’s are inherently relaxing. However, this is a blatant myth with no scientific basis.

Sativa

Sativas are the polar opposite of Indica strains. Sativa plants are lanky, with a lot of space between their thin, finger-like leaves. They can also grow extremely tall, reaching up to 20 feet in some cases.

The cannabis community views Sativa’s as energizing and uplifting. Again, this is just part of the same package of misinformation.

Hybrid

Hybrid strains involve multiple generations of crossbreeding, ultimately leading to a balanced genetic profile between Indica and sativa. These plants inherit terpene and cannabinoid profiles from both parent plants.

Physically, hybrids will take on the resemblance of their dominant genetics. Sativa-dominant strains are taller and thinner, while Indica-dominant ones follow the smaller, bushier patterns.

The leaves also take a more unique appearance that doesn’t completely follow indica or sativa lineages, creating a sort of “in-between” that’s thicker than sativa leaves, but thinner than indicas.

Ruderalis

Ruderalis is unique because, unlike its counterparts, it’s not grown for flower buds or consumption. Instead, breeders take advantage of ruderalis’ genetics. The plant is naturally more resilient, along with other advantages that can help beef up indica, sativa, or hybrid varieties.

The ruderalis category also grows very short and offers little yields, making it impractical for harvesting or smoking.

Is Hemp Indica, Sativa, or Hybrid?

The cannabis chemotype involving “industrial hemp” comes from sativa genetics. This makes sense if you consider hemp’s tall stature and sparse layers. Still, it’s not impossible for some producers to take low THC indicas or hybrids and cross them with industrial hemp strains.

However, since lineages have no bearing on the plant’s effects, this component is virtually irrelevant, since our only concern is the flower. Only cannabinoid and terpene profiles impact your experience with any hemp strain.

How Can there be Indica Hemp Strains if Hemp is Sativa?

It’s important to understand that there’s no such thing as a “pure” indica or sativa. Their ancestors were cultivated and crossbred long ago. Today, all forms of cannnabis are technically hybrids, so one farm’s hemp may naturally lean in one direction or another.

Physically, however, hemp exhibits mostly sativa properties.

Are there Organic CBD Hemp Flowers?

Organic farming is a common – if not universal – approach to growing hemp. However “organic” doesn’t mean that no artificial components are involved.

Even Certified Organic – a U.S.D.A. stamp of approval for truly organic food products – can contain up to 5% non-organic ingredients.

However, hemp CBD flower brands typically try to avoid using any kind of synthetic plant foods or pesticides. When the producer follows organic farming methods but doesn’t have an official “organic” stamp, then brands may call it “organically-grown.”

Can You Wholesale CBD Flower?

Yes, you can wholesale CBD flowers. If you want to purchase CBD buds in large quantities for retail, some brands will offer them.

Can You Buy CBD Flower Near You?

Yes, you can buy CBD flowers without leaving your home. The vast majority of these transactions are through online retailers, but dispensaries in legal states may offer CBD buds.

Conclusion

CBD hemp flower is a new and exciting product. But like oils and edibles, CBD buds are uncharted territory. Consequently, it’s a challenge to find the best CBD flower products, especially since every vendor claims to be Number One.

When you’re searching for quality CBD flowers, make sure you analyze each company based on customer feedback, transparency, value, and quality.