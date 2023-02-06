The Best Carry-On Suitcases That Fit All Your Travel Essentials

Whether you’re a travel novice or a seasoned jet-setter, you should always have a quality carry-on suitcase in your luggage arsenal. No matter what kind of trip you’re preparing for, bringing carry-on luggage instead of a checked bag will make the entire experience so much less stressful.

Sure, you might not get to bring 17 separate outfits for a weekend getaway, but that’s okay! Slimming down your travel wardrobe is entirely worth it when you get to step off the plane and roll your suitcase right along and start your day, strolling past all those anxious people standing at the conveyer belt as they wait for their belongings and silently pray that their bag hasn’t gone missing. It also means you won’t have to deal with hauling around an enormous suitcase throughout your travels, which is a major treat for anyone suffering from any kind of back pain.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

To be fair, fitting your entire packing list in a single carry-on suitcase is an art form, and while it’s up to you to realize that maybe you don’t need three different pairs of black heels on a five-day trip, you can make the process a whole lot easier once you find the right carry-on luggage. Also, invest in packing cubes, because they really do help and give you so much more room.

The top carry-on suitcases suitcases are durable, fit within TSA-guidelines, hold a decent amount of travel must-haves and are also nice to look at. The best luggage is spacious yet sleek, somewhat scratch-resistant (a few dings and marks are inevitable, and it’s important to accept that), and won’t break down during your travels, so you can effortlessly flit about from one destination to the next. Travel is back and better than ever, and you deserve to upgrade your suitcase situation. Below, see the best carry-on luggage to take on all your upcoming adventures.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.