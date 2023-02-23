The Best Checked Luggage for the Most Stylish Long Getaways

Even the most accomplished of packing experts and jet-setting frequent travelers know that there are certain occasions when carry-on luggage simply isn’t capable of getting the job done. Whether you’re planning a lengthy getaway, packing for two people (or three), or heading off on an adventure that requires a more extensive list of essentials, sometimes a checked bag is necessary.
Don’t fret if you’re concerned about toting around a cumbersome, bulky or unattractive bag, though, as using a bigger suitcase doesn’t mean you have to give up convenience or style. That is, as long as you make sure you’ve done your homework and found a high-quality checked bag that’s an asset to your well-curated travel wardrobe.
The best checked suitcases are sleek, durable, functional and, of course, stylish. Similarly to the best carry-on luggage, you want a sturdy checked suitcase that won’t weigh you down in the airport or throughout your travels, but that easily and seamlessly glides around on the go. Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you, and found the best checked luggage to shop now. Below, see the top picks for the checked suitcases you’ll actually look forward to bringing on your next trip.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Checked Luggage for All Your Upcoming Travels
See our top picks for the best suitcases that are worth checking a bag on your next long trip.
-
TravelPro Platinum Elite Large Check-In Expandable Hardside Spinner Suitcase
Sometimes, you just need an absolutely massive suitcase. Enter this oversized check-in bag that also includes a two-inch expansion zipper, just in case you need even more room for all your must-haves…and also for the non-essentials. This durable polycarbonate shell bag has a lock, separate zippered divider compartments and stylish leather trim, because overpacking doesn’t have to be tacky. If you’re heading on a business trip, have a suit or just want to avoid wrinkles, consider the softside version of this bag, which comes with a built-in suiter.
-
Rimowa Classic Black Check-In L
Rimowa has long been a favorite of the fashionable jet set, and for good reason. These suitcases have a seriously high price tag, but they’re worth the investment, especially when selecting a classic black piece like this one. The elegant aluminum suitcase features silver hardware, TSA-ready locks, telescopic handle and spinner wheels so you can glide about. It easily fits everything you could need for a trip that’s around 10 days long, and it’s just so chic.
-
Away The Large in Coast
There’s a reason Away is such a cult-favorite luggage brand; the high-quality suitcases are *actually* that good. While the brand has launched plenty of new luggage sets and accessories over the years, you can’t go wrong with the classic polycarbonate hard-shell large checked bag. It’s stylish, practical and durable, and aside from the requisite TSA-approved combination lock, interior compression system and spinner wheels, it also comes with a laundry bag and leather luggage tag.
-
Paravel Aviator Grand Checked Luggage
This vintage-inspired suitcase combines timeless style with utility, thanks to 360-degree double spinner wheels, a compression system, vegan leather accents and a textured aesthetic that helps disguise inevitable scuffs. It’s also sustainably-made; the material is composed of recycled zippers, upcycled plastic water bottles and recycled aluminum.
-
Briggs & Riley Sympatico Medium Expandable Spinner
This Briggs & Riley suitcase is on the pricier side, but the lifetime warranty is a serious draw, and we love that it’s expandable, so you get even more extra packing space without the unnecessary bulk. And of course, there’s a TSA-approved lock to keep everything safe and sound.
-
Calpak Trnk Large Luggage
This stylish large checked bag is inspired by vintage trunk styles, but with all the modern conveniences of today’s hardside luggage, including a TSA-approved lock, spinner wheels and expansion zipper. This polycarbonate hard-shell suitcase is super spacious, with plenty of room for all your clothing, toiletries and accessories, for even the most intense overpackers. Inside, there’s an interior divider with zippered pockets and mesh pockets, as well as compression straps.
-
Beis Soft-Sided Collapsible Check-In Roller
There are few travel issues quite as infuriating as heading to the airport counter to check a bag, only to discover that your suitcase is overweight. Luckily, this Beis rolling bag has a weight limit indicator that lets you know when you’ve really gone overboard, so you won’t get stuck with any annoying overweight fees. Like all Beis bags, it comes with a lifetime warranty, and this softside bag is also collapsible, for serious space-saving.
-
Roam Check-In Suitcase
Why not stand out amongst a sea of boring black suitcases coming down the carousel? Roam lets travelers entirely customize every single detail of their luggage, including different colors for the case, handles, wheels, zippers and everything in between. It has a telescopic handle and a TSA-approved lock, and it comes with a lifetime warranty.
-
Monos Hybrid Check-In Large Suitcase
This sturdy checked bag combines the best of aluminum and polycarbonate luggage. It’s sleek and durable, with a zipper-less aluminum frame that closes and opens via TSA-approved locks. The aluminum frame and aluminum corner guards help minimize dents and wear and tear, too. There’s a telescopic handle and 360-degree wheels, and it comes with an anti-microbial laundry bag, two shoes bags and a vegan leather luggage tag. While using packing cubes will maximize the space situation, this suitcase also had a built-in compression pad. You can save space at home, too, as you can nest your carry-on bag in this larger suitcase when you’re not traveling.
-
Delsey Paris Helium Aero Checked Suitcase
Delsey’s lightweight checked bag has double spinner wheels, a telescopic handle that locks in two positions and soft-touch handles. There are two big separate spaces in the interior, with a lined divider and tie-down straps, and the main compartment is expandable.
-
Amazon Basics Ripstop Wheeled Duffel Bag
If you want a softside piece of luggage that works as both a duffel and also a rolling suitcase consider this checked bag. It’s super durable, with multiple zippered front and main compartments, a telescopic handle and two buckles for extra security.
-
Samsonite Novaire Large Spinner Suitcase
For a sleek yet super durable hardside bag, check out this Samsonite rolling suitcase. It’s designed to handle high impacts and the slight gleam helps reduce the visibility of abrasions, dents and scratches. It has a spacious interior, with zippered pockets, a removable handing organizer for toiletries and tie down straps.
-
Away The Large in Sunset
Make a colorful statement on your next getaway with Away’s classic Large in this shiny, limited edition colorway. It has all the features you’ve come to expect of the brand, including an interior compression system, laundry bag, 360-degree spinner wheels, a TSA-approved lock and durable polycarbonate shell, but in a fun and unexpected gradient hue.