The Best Checked Luggage for the Most Stylish Long Getaways

Even the most accomplished of packing experts and jet-setting frequent travelers know that there are certain occasions when carry-on luggage simply isn’t capable of getting the job done. Whether you’re planning a lengthy getaway, packing for two people (or three), or heading off on an adventure that requires a more extensive list of essentials, sometimes a checked bag is necessary.

Don’t fret if you’re concerned about toting around a cumbersome, bulky or unattractive bag, though, as using a bigger suitcase doesn’t mean you have to give up convenience or style. That is, as long as you make sure you’ve done your homework and found a high-quality checked bag that’s an asset to your well-curated travel wardrobe.

The best checked suitcases are sleek, durable, functional and, of course, stylish. Similarly to the best carry-on luggage, you want a sturdy checked suitcase that won’t weigh you down in the airport or throughout your travels, but that easily and seamlessly glides around on the go. Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you, and found the best checked luggage to shop now. Below, see the top picks for the checked suitcases you’ll actually look forward to bringing on your next trip.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.