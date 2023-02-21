Best Delta-8 Flower: Top 3 Delta 8 THC Flower Strains

Paid Advertisement by Rad Revenue. Products featured in this article are not approved by the FDA and may pose certain health or legal risks. You should consult with relevant professionals before making a decision relating to the information or products referenced. This content was not created by the Observer and does not imply any endorsement. Sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Smokable Delta-8 THC-infused hemp flowers are a safe and legal variant of Delta-9 THC-dominant marijuana flowers. The soothing benefits of Delta-8 infused into a full-spectrum hemp flower certainly appeal to a lot of people like you. So, it’s no wonder that it’s become so very popular these days.

They do not cause hallucinations or psychosis and will not make you too high or impair your motor skills.

And that means that a large number of Delta-8 brands have entered the cannabis market, selling Delta-8-infused hemp flowers of different quality levels. However, understanding the inner workings of these brands, which are authentic, and which strains would suit you best, is imperative before you select your favorite brand of Delta-8 flowers.

In this article, we have discussed the top three brands that have created a fair share in the Delta-8 market and produce products that have proven to be effective.

#1. Exhale Wellness — Overall Best Delta 8 Flower Strains; Editor’s Pick

Brand Summary

Exhale Wellness is one of the most prominent names in the market. Thanks to its high-quality products and trust with customers, it has earned a lot of appreciation.

It offers excellent customer service, from on-time deliveries to a 30-day money-back guarantee. So, even if you think the Delta-8 flower is not for you, you can get a full refund.

Another fantastic thing about the company is a 20% discount on its Delta-8 flower products. So, you will not have to break your bank to get it and enjoy the soothing feeling the strains offer. The diversity in strains and their high potency have also resulted in the brand being the best on our list.

Brand Authenticity

Exhale Wellness is considered one of the most genuine brands for Delta-8 flowers. Not only does it offer excellent variation in strains, but it also stays true to the manufacturing process. It does not include any chemicals during the manufacturing or extraction processes. In addition, the products do not contain GMOs, chemical derivatives, heavy metals, or other substances that might be toxic to human health.

Varieties of Delta-8 Flower Strains

Different strains and sub-strains of Delta-8 flowers are available on the official site of Exhale Wellness. You can easily choose from the following options based on the purpose, preference, and potency.

#1. Hawaiian Haze: It is one of the most popular strains of Delta-8 flower, thanks to the combination of the natural THC sourced from Oregon, the high potency of Delta-8, floral notes, and the tropical, citrusy essence of the cloud.

#2. Sour Diesel: Known for its exceptionally high potency, this strain of Delta-8 flower from Exhale Wellness features a combination of citrus and earthy flavors. It is a Sativa-dominant strain, which is why its functions are more potent.

#3. Skywalker OG: Loaded with mellowing Delta-8 compound and several other components, the strain will leave a citrusy, fruity, and spicy aftertaste in your mouth.

#4 Gorilla Glue: This strain is made for you if you are a caffeine lover. The primary notes are citrus, coffee, pepper, and chocolate. The strain is a must-have for keeping you active and energetic.

#5. OG Kush: Although this Delta-8 flower strain is rich in lemon flavor, you cannot mistake the earthy notes that will make you feel refreshed and calmed.

#6. Cookies: True to its name, this Delta-8 flower strain brings the flavors of baked goodies with nuts and sweet diesel. It is an Indica-dominant strain with enough quantity of Delta-8 to produce the required calming and soothing effects on the user’s mind.

#7. Skittles: This strain is known for its calming effects on frenzied nerves and the tropical flavors that dominate the undertones.

#8. Sour Space Candy: Although its potency is relatively high compared to other strains, the play of candy sweetness and sourness will leave a wonderful aftertaste.

#9. Lifter: Known to be the best mood lifter, this strain has dominating flavors of lemon zest and pine. It will make you feel much closer to nature while imparting a wonderful sense of tranquility.

#10. Northern Lights: The excellent combination of sweet and spicy flavors, the Northern Lights strain from Exhale Wellness is said to be one of the best.

Manufacturing Methods

Exhale Wellness is a well-known and trustworthy brand offering Delta-8 products. It sources the hemp plant from an organic farm in Oregon. The state can produce hemp legally. Therefore, the products’ authenticity and legality are not compromised. It uses the CO2 extraction method to extract CBD isolate from hemp plants. Once done, the isolate is exposed to distillation, through which the Delta-8 strain is obtained. The hemp flowers are then dipped into it to get the Delta-8 flowers. Finally, natural ingredients like lemon zest, nuts, cocoa powder, and flavors are added.

Transparency and Third-party Testing

Exhale Wellness has collaborated with a third-party laboratory working independently to test Delta-8 flowers of all strains. The certificate of authenticity is published on the site so that customers can have the assurance they need about the genuineness and safety of the products.

User Convenience

From offering a 20% discount on the Delta-8 flower strains to a 30-day money-back guarantee, the brand has ensured customers feel at ease with its products. Plus, it has several strains to cater to the needs of different users and ensure they can feel the tranquility and high potency of the strains.

Pros

Comes with multiple variants with different flavors

Mellow and gradual effect on the restless nerves

Cost-effective with 20% discount

Cons

Highly potent

Customer Verdict

According to customer reviews, the Delta-8 flowers from this brand are fantastic, and the products offer excellent potency. Some strains even increase the stamina and metabolic rate, ensuring one can feel more active than usual.

#2. BudPop — Highly Potent THC Buds With Varied Flavors

Brand Summary

BudPop is a recent name in the market, which is why being apprehensive can be expected. However, seeing the results and the past customer reviews, it is quite clear that the brand has established itself as one of the most reliable names in the industry. There are several reasons for loving this brand — from high-quality products with high potency to efficient customer support, from its organically sourced ingredients to its manufacturing practices.

Furthermore, the company has almost 30 years of experience growing and nurturing hemp plants. It has used this experience to create the most amazing Delta-8 flowers that one would not find from any other brand, making this brand a formidable one in the industry.

Brand Authenticity

To maintain the brand’s genuineness and authenticity, it has kept all the information visible to customers. You can easily view the lab reports, the composition of Delta-8 and other additives, and several such datasets on the online website. Apart from that, it uses less than 0.3% THC to ensure its products are safer for use.

Varieties of Delta-8 Flower Strains

BudPop, a new player on the market, does not have too many strains on offer. Instead, you will get four varieties, all of which are known for their excellent potencies, soothing effect, and the exhilaration they offer. Following are the four Delta-8 flower varieties one can find from BudPop:

#1. Cookies: This excellent Delta-8 flower strain from BudPop is outstanding for you to stay refreshed throughout the day. It is an Indica-dominant strain featuring nutty and sweet flavors.

#2. Northern Lights: The Northern Light variety is also an Indica-dominant strain, but it features earthy and citrusy flavors that keep you active and refreshed for long hours. Plus, it offers a mellowing experience that will help you breeze through the day and unwind by the end.

#3. Zkittlez: If you want to relax after returning home after a long, tiring day of work, Zkittlez is the best variant from BudPop. It has a sweet candy flavor and offers a light and smooth experience, even with high potency.

#4. Tangie: The only Sativa-based Delta-8 flower variant is known for the tangerine flavors that will leave you refreshed and calm for a long time.

Manufacturing Methods

BudPop procures hemp plants from an organic farm in Colorado that does not use chemical fertilizers or pesticides while culturing and growing the plants. The plants are grown in high-quality conditions without incorporating any artificial catalyst, ensuring the cannabinoid strains are entirely pure. The brand infuses Delta-8 distillate with the hemp flowers but not by spraying. As a result, the infusion is much more effective, resulting in highly potent Delta-8 flowers.

Transparency and Third-party Testing

The brand has hired an independent lab to test its Delta-8 flowers to maintain authenticity and transparency. You will get the authenticity report against each product on its online website. Apart from that, the company ensures to mention the total THC composition, which is below 0.3%.

User Convenience

From free shipping to early delivery, BudPop is known for its excellent customer service. Users can quickly return the product and get a 100% refund, provided the return is made within 30 days of purchase. Apart from that, the company offers a 20% discount on the Delta-8 flowers.

Pros

Highly potent flowers

Do not contain any chemicals

Cons

Only four strains are available on-site.

Customer Verdict

According to customer reviews, the Delta-8 flowers from BudPop are highly potent. Therefore, people have found them to be quite helpful in calming their jittery nerves, keeping the body and mind active throughout the day, and helping them unwind at the end of the day.

#3. Hollyweed CBD — Natural and Organic Hemp Flowers & Buds

Brand Summary

If you are looking for 100% natural and organic Delta-8 flowers, Hollyweed CBD is the best brand to go for. It came to life in 2017. After partnering with Zachary Cole Fernandez, the company could market its brand name. It takes pride in its 100% organic hemp plants grown without the involvement of chemical herbicides, pesticides, and fertilizers. Also, no GMOs are added to the plants or strains during growth and manufacturing.

The brand’s foundation comprises six pillars: social, emotional, environmental, spiritual, wellness, and physical.

Brand Authenticity

Hollyweed ensures that the hemp plant is sourced from reputable farms across the state to ensure authenticity. It does not partner with any hemp farm where chemicals are used in farming. Also, proper tests are run to ensure the plants do not have any chemical additives.

Varieties of Delta-8 Flower Strains

The diversity in the Delta-8 flower strains found on Hollyweed’s official platform is impressive. The brand has ensured everyone can get products according to their preferences. Following is a brief detailing of the available strains of Delta-8 flowers:

#1. Skittles: This Indica-dominant strain with a hybrid composition will help you unwind and feel relaxed after a long, tiring day. It features a low flavor profile, from citrus to tropical fruits.

#2. Hawaiian Haze: With the same vibrant beach or tropical flavors, this Delta-8 flower strain is fantastic for people who would love to have something refreshing with instant action on their tense and stressed nerves.

#3. Lifter: Lemon zest and pine are added to the strain to boost its flavor and ensure you can enjoy the flowers every time you use them.

#4. Sour Diesel: This strain derives its sourness from the citrus fruit flavor infused with Delta-8. This Sativa-dominant strain will keep you physically active for a long time, helping you run errands or continue with your gym classes with ease.

#5. OG Kush: This Delta-8 strain is well-known for its mellowness and woody, zesty fragrance that will entice your senses and make you feel more relieved and comfortable.

#6. Sour Space Candy: With the benefits of Delta-8 and the sour-sweet flavors, this strain is fantastic for people who love to savor candies.

#7. Cookies: Also known as a mood booster, this Delta-8 flower strain will help you feel relaxed and unwind. As the name suggests, it features a nutty aroma with the delicious fragrance of cookies.

#8. Gorilla Glue: This strain has a diverse flavor profile, with the four components being caffeine, chocolate, pepper, and citrus. Since it has caffeine, you will not have to take coffee or any other caffeinated beverage to keep yourself awake and active throughout the day.

#9. Northern Lights: This one is an Indica-dominant strain featuring a sour and sweet fragrance.

#10. Skywalker OG: It has a calming effect on your frantic nerves, while its spicy, fruity, and citrusy flavors will tantalize your senses for a long time.

Manufacturing Methods

The company follows a well-planned and thoroughly researched manufacturing process to ensure every product can have the maximum concentration of Delta-8 THC. First, CBD extract is obtained from hemp plants sourced from natural farms. Then, isomerization is carried out under controlled conditions to convert CBD into Delta-8. Finally, the extract is subjected to distillation to remove any additional components. The result is termed Delta-8 distillate, ensuring it is in the purest form.

Two processes are followed for introducing Delta-8 distillate into the hemp flowers. First, it is sprayed on the floral blooms, and second, the dusting process is adopted. Although these two processes yield highly potent Delta-8 flowers, the products obtained from the second method are said to feature maximum potency.

Transparency and Third-party Testing

To maintain transparency and ensure users know about the brand’s genuineness, the lab-tested reports for each product are available on its official website. In addition, the testing lab is independent, so all the reports published are unbiased.

User Convenience

Hollyweed offers a 25% discount on all strains. It also offers a 30-day return policy with a 100% refund. Sometimes, it extends the return window to 45 days from the purchase.

Pros

Excellent delivery services

CBD is converted into Delta-8

Offers a 30-day cashback policy

Cons

Hemp is sourced from multiple locations.

Customer Verdict

Several customer reviews reveal how excellent and potent the products are. The products have proven to be highly effective, from boosting relaxation to imparting a soothing feeling, thanks to the superior potencies of the Delta-8 flowers. Apart from that, customers have also praised the brand’s fast shipping and delivery services.

How We Chose These Brands Of Delta 8 THC Flower Strains For Our List

With so many options available for Delta-8 flower brands, finding the best can be challenging. Plus, the claims from the brands sound too good to be true. Therefore, anyone can fall for these catchphrases only to realize later how wrong the choice was.

So, we have shared below the factors based on which we picked these three brands from the long list of hemp brands.

#1. Hemp Source

While going through the studies about hemp plant cultivation and farming, we realized how crucial it is for the brands to source the raw material from farms based in the US. Sourcing from any other place not only puts a question mark on the hemp quality but also reduces the shelf life.

Therefore, we have chosen brands that make Delta-8 flowers with hemp plants sourced from US farms that do not use chemical additives to boost their growth or keep pests away. We also ensured that the brands use only GMO-free hemp.

#2. Strains Variation

The next factor we considered is each brand’s variety in Delta-8 flower strains. Since different people have varied needs, we included only those names that can offer more than two strains of flowers. Usually, the variations in the strains are offered due to their terpene profiles, Indica and Sativa classifications, and differences in effects.

#3. Brand Transparency

Establishing trust with customers is impossible unless a brand is genuine and transparent. Therefore, we selected Delta-8 flower brands that have maintained a high level of transparency in the form of ingredient composition by mass, amount of CBD and Delta-8 concentrate, dosage, and so on.

#4. Customer Reviews

Before moving forward with shortlisting, we reviewed each brand’s customer reviews to ensure they are loved by people and deliver excellent services. Although there were some negative reviews, the positive feedback won the race. Thus, we picked three brands marked as their customers’ most satisfactory, safest, and most secure.

#5. Additional Services

Apart from all the above factors, we also considered value-added services. This list included free shipping, on-time delivery, returns and refunds, order cancelation, and money-back promises. In addition, we chose brands that offer flexible services and ensure customers can raise their concerns without a hassle.

#6. Product Quality

Product quality is also an important factor in determining whether the Delta-8 flower needs to be present on the list. Therefore, we chose only the ones of the highest quality.

#7. Brand Reputation

While browsing through many brands, we looked further into the brand’s reputation and chose only the names that are well-known in the market and considered more reliable.

A Buying Guide On Delta-8 Flowers: Factors To Consider To Get The Best Products

You might have questions about Delta-8 flowers, like the correct dosage, factors to consider to get the best products, side effects, health benefits, and so on. Without having clarification on these matters, you might not be able to understand the rising demand for this product class. Bearing that in mind, we have explained specific facts about the Delta-8 flower.

Delta-8 Vs. Delta-9 Flowers: A Comparison

Since Delta-9 THC has been prevalent for years, you might wonder why Delta-8 has garnered so much hype. So, to clarify your doubts, we have presented a comparative study between these two forms of THC.

Delta-8 is less potent than Delta-9. However, the higher potency in Delta-9 flowers can lead to psychotic effects, like drowsiness, loss of control over mobility, etc. These side effects are not observed when you use Delta-8 flowers, according to a survey by the University of Buffalo.

Since Delta-9 is quite strong, it is unsuitable for everyone. Therefore, only a few consumers can make the most of the flowers. On the other hand, Delta-8 flowers are less intense. So, most people can use the products without worrying about adverse health effects.

If we consider the calmness and relaxation both strains offer, Delta-8 is the winner because it provides mellowness and quiet relaxation. On the contrary, Delta-9 is so strong that people sometimes feel uneasy after using the product.

Delta-8 works slowly and ensures the user can enjoy the effect for a longer time. But Delta-9 is known for its instant response, and the burst of strength is not always welcoming.

Factors To Consider Before Choosing A Brand Selling Delta-8 Flowers

#1. Source of Hemp

Since Delta-8 is present in a lower quantity in the cannabis plant, it is usually synthesized from CBD through the isomerization process. However, you must check whether the product is made from 100% natural and organic hemp plants. The raw material contains chemicals like pesticides or fertilizers, which can adversely affect your health. So, always go for pure products with no involvement of any chemical. Apart from that, you also need to check if the product is free of GMOs.

#2. Potency

Potency is defined by the strength of Delta-8 flowers, which can influence your physical, emotional, and psychological health. The higher the potency, the better the product is. You can feel your frenzied nerves calming down and the stress leaving your body. Conversely, if you use a less potent product, it might not deliver the expected performance.

#3. Indica Vs. Sativa

While browsing the products, you often come across two terms: Indica-dominant and Sativa-dominant. Indica and Sativa are two different varieties of the cannabis plant. Although the species are the same, they do not have the same effect.

Sativa is strong, offers instant relaxation, and reduces anxiety and stress. However, Indica is associated with full-body relaxation, a deep sense of calm, and the unwinding of tense nerves, thanks to its myrcene content. Therefore, you should choose the Delta-8 flower strain based on whether you require Sativa or Indica.

#4. Strain Flavor

Different strains of Delta-8 flowers from the same brand will have different flavors. For example, you can get a Delta-8 strain with a tropical, citrusy flavor that works like an instant source of relaxation. On the other hand, if your chosen strain contains caffeine with pepper and chocolate, your energy levels will increase, and you will feel more active. Therefore, while looking through the Delta-8 flower strains, you need to consider what flavors you would like to enjoy and the ones that can meet your expectations.

#5. Longevity of Effects

You also need to consider the longevity of the effects offered by the Delta-8 flowers. For example, if one product can keep you active for six hours and another for nine, it is better to go with the second option. Similarly, if you want the Delta-8 flower for relaxation and calmness, check if the product’s effects can last for more than six or eight hours.

#6. Preparation Method

You need to check the preparation method of Delta-8 flowers. Some brands use the spraying method where the Delta-8 distillate is sprayed over the hemp flowers. In the dusting method, dusting adds more potency to the flowers.

#7. Lab Reports

One of the significant factors to consider while choosing the best Delta-8 strain is the availability of the lab reports. Check if the brand partners up with an independent laboratory or not. Also, the analytical reports need to be published on the website, containing details like the composition and additives, if any.

#8. Brand Reputation

Choose your product from a reputable and reliable brand with a firm place on the market and is known for excellent service and high product quality.

Health Benefits Of Delta-8 Flowers

One should know the health benefits of Delta-8 flowers before buying them. In the section below, we have listed some advantages you will enjoy once you start using them.

Delta-8 offers a smoother psychoactive experience that will not create an instant high. Instead, you will slowly feel relaxed and calm. Therefore, your nerves and muscles will have enough time to unwind and allow the body to produce anti-stress hormones. Besides, it also helps ebb over nausea and develop a healthy appetite. That is why the Delta-8 strain is more efficient than others.

Another prime reason to use Delta-8 flowers is their ability to boost your appetite. Once you use the flowers, you will feel hungrier in a good way. When you are stressed or depressed, your body fails to respond to the stimulus that you are hungry.

The Delta-8 flowers are an excellent protector of your brain and nerves. The component reduces the release of adenylyl cyclase. It also works on the calcium and potassium channels, which serve as the neutral signal conduction base. Studies show that it can be a treatment for epilepsy, too.

The Correct Dosage Of Delta-8 Flowers

The dosage of Delta-8 flowers will depend on your health conditions, your body requirements, and the product’s potency. Avoid taking it multiple times if the chosen flower has exceptional high potency.

FAQs About Delta-8 Flowers

Q1: Is the Delta-8 flower dangerous for people?

A: No, Delta-8 is the safest form of THC that does not cause any sudden surge of euphoria or a psychotic “high.” Instead, it allows the nerves to calm down gradually, extending the effects it has on your health. Delta-8 flowers are Delta-8 THC-infused hemp flowers. So, you can be sure not to experience the ill-famed “marijuana high!”

Q2: Can the Delta-8 flowers be consumed at any time of the day?

A: Yes, you can use Delta-8 flowers at any time. But if your chosen strain is Indica-dominant, you may want to use them later in the evening as they tend to make the user overly relaxed and mildly euphoric. If you are looking to feel more energized and active, try the Sativa-dominant strains during the day.

Q3: Do Delta-8 flowers cause any side effects?

A: Delta-8 flowers do not pose any fatal side effects. Additionally, since Delta-8 is usually produced from CBD, you should not expect any adverse health effects.

Q4: Do all Delta-8 flowers come in different flavors?

A: Yes, all Delta-8 hemp flowers have specific flavors owing to their specific blends of natural terpenes and flavonoids, innate in cannabis plants. These blends of aroma and flavor-emitting chemicals depend on the strain used.

Q5: Which brand of Delta-8 flower is the best?

A: It is difficult to decide on the best brands of Delta-8 flowers because most offer outstanding products. But yes, Exhale Wellness and BudPop certainly top our list.

Conclusion: Strongest Strains & Buds From Top Weed Brands

Delta-8 flowers have proven to be outstanding for psychological and physical well-being. It is much better than Delta-9 due to the gradual release of endocannabinoids in your body. Plus, it comes in various strains with different flavor profiles to ensure you feel relaxed and refreshed. This review has introduced you to the top three brands of Delta-8 flowers. You must decide based on your preferences.