Best Delta 8 Gummies: 5 Top THC Edibles To Buy In 2023

Paid Advertisement by Rad Revenue. Products featured in this article are not approved by the FDA and may pose certain health or legal risks. You should consult with relevant professionals before making a decision relating to the information or products referenced. This content was not created by the Observer and does not imply any endorsement. Sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Are you consuming prescription medicines to eliminate anxiety attacks, stress, pain, or insomnia?

The good news is that we can suggest some natural and delicious alternatives to prescription drugs. These alternatives are none other than tempting natural fruit-flavored Delta-8-infused gummy candies.

Delta-8 THC gummies, being completely natural, are a much safer option than prescription drugs, which may contain harmful artificial substances. Trust us; you won’t feel the need for prescription pills to drive away your anxieties, stress, pain, physical discomforts, or insomnia after consuming these delicious natural fruity gummies.

The bad news is that there are too many brands out there. So, it won’t be easy. We are sure you are already aware of that. So, we handpicked a few brands that we found to be reliable.

They sell naturally flavored, chewy candies, infused with pure Delta-8 THC, derived from organic hemp. These products are highly potent, effective, and safe for you.

In this guide, we will discuss these brands and their Delta-8 THC gummies. We will also tell you why they are the best and how you, too, can navigate through the legal hemp industry without any risk or hassle.

Top 5 Delta 8 Brands For THC Gummies

Exhale Wellness — Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies, Editor’s Choice BudPop — Delicious And Highly Potent Delta 8 THC Gummies Hollyweed CBD — Premium Delta 8 Edibles With High THC Content Cheef Botanicals — Popular Delta 8 Brand For Edible Gummies Online 3Chi — Most Affordable Broad-Spectrum Gummies for Relaxation

#1. Exhale Wellness — Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies, Editor’s Choice

Brand Overview

Exhale Wellness’s tempting fruit-flavored Delta-8 THC gummies are available in 750 mg and 1500 mg packs of fruit and cube-shaped options. These gummies are infused with full-spectrum Delta-8 THC derived from organic, non-GMO hemp. The 750 mg packs contain 25 mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy, while the 1500 mg pack contains 50 mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy for great calming and relaxing effects.

Exhale Wellness Delta-8 THC gummies contain no artificial sweeteners, synthetic flavors, or colors and are available in assorted natural fruit flavors in a single pack. They are of premium quality and comprise natural and vegan-friendly ingredients.

Highlights

Natural, vegan, and non-GMO Delta-8 gummies in fruit and cube shapes

Contain full-spectrum Delta-8 THC formulated using high-quality natural and organic hemp

No artificial sweeteners, synthetic flavors, and colors

Comply with the federally legal limit of Delta-9 THC (less than 0.3%)

Third-party certified

Pros

Natural and vegan Delta-8 gummies with the optimum potency

Assorted natural fruit flavors in a single pack

Available in 25 mg and 50 mg Delta-8 THC strength options

Exhale Wellness provides discounts on first orders, and all purchases come with lucrative subscription discounts

All purchases come with fast and free shipping within the US

Thirty-day risk-free money-back guarantee

Cons

The 1500 mg packs of Delta-8 THC gummies are costly.

Customer Reviews

Customers are impressed by the premium quality, powerful effects, and amazing natural fruit flavors of Exhale Wellness Delta-8 THC gummies. They have also praised Exhale Wellness’s exciting discounts, free and fast shipping, and customer-friendly refund policy.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Exhale Wellness

#2. BudPop — Delicious And Highly Potent Delta 8 THC Gummies

Brand Overview

BudPop offers three Delta-8 THC gummy options—Strawberry Gelato, Blue Dream Berry, and Watermelon Zkittlez.

The Delta-8 THC gummies from BudPop are natural, vegan-friendly, and do not contain any artificial additives, synthetic flavors, or colors. Pure, full-spectrum Delta-8 THC is derived from organic and non-GMO hemp and infused into regular gummy candies.

The gummies are available in cube forms, with each gummy being infused with 25 mg of Delta-8 THC. These delicious fruity gummies have great potency to induce peace and relaxation.

Highlights

Cube-shaped Delta-8 THC gummies contain 25 mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy

Infused with pure and non-GMO organic hemp-derived full-spectrum Delta-8 THC

Natural and vegan Delta-8 gummies that have legal levels of Delta-9 THC

Third-party lab certified

Pros

Vegan-friendly and highly potent gummies with a year’s shelf-life

Available in three mouth-watering natural fruit strawberry, berry, and watermelon flavors

Great discounts are offered on first orders along with enticing subscription discounts on all purchases

Fast and free shipping offered within the US on all purchases

Thirty-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only 25 mg gummies are available; no higher potency options

Only a web form is provided on the contact page

Customer Reviews

Customers are full of praise for the amazing flavors and potency of BudPop’s Delta-8 THC gummies. Not only that, but they are also highly satisfied with the exciting discounts and convenient shipping and return policies of BudPop.

=> Click here to visit the official website of BudPop

#3. Hollyweed CBD — Premium Delta 8 Edibles With High THC Content

Brand Overview

Hollyweed CBD has its gummies infused with high-grade full-spectrum Delta-8 THC derived from natural and organic hemp. These premium gummies are available in both fruit and cube-shaped options. The gummies are free of artificial flavors and colors and are completely natural, vegan-friendly, and non-GMO.

To obtain optimum calmness and relaxation, consider trying these delicious, natural, fruit-flavored Delta-8 THC gummies. Hollyweed CBD’s premium Delta-8 THC gummies have great potency to relieve your anxieties, stress, pain, and discomforts and are available in delicious fruit flavors of kiwi, guava, elderberry, strawberry, and blueberry in a single pack. They are available in 750 mg and 1500 mg packs containing 25 and 50 mg Delta-8 THC per gummy, respectively.

Highlights

100% natural, vegan, and non-GMO fruit and cube-shaped Delta-8 gummies

Infused with premium full-spectrum Delta-8 THC derived from natural and organic hemp

Comply with the federally legal limit of Delta-9 THC in hemp products, which is less than 0.3%

Third-party certified

Pros

Vegan-friendly with a great potency

Available in delicious natural fruit flavors in a single pack

Available in 25 mg and 50 mg Delta-8 THC strengths

All purchases come with amazing subscription discounts, and the brand provides discounts on first orders also

All purchases come with free economy shipping within the US

Thirty-day 100% money-back guarantee

Cons

The brand’s 1500-mg gummies are a bit costly.

Customer Reviews

Verified customers have praised the premium quality and potency of Hollyweed CBD’s Delta-8 THC gummies. Even Hollyweed CBD’s great discounts, fast and free shipping and reliable refund policy have proved to be highly convenient to them.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Hollyweed CBD

#4. Cheef Botanicals — Popular Delta 8 Brand For Edible Gummies Online

Brand Overview

Cheef Botanicals’s Delta-8 THC gummies comprise natural and organic ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, or synthetic colors. A general 1250 mg pack of Delta-8 THC gummies from Cheef Botanicals contains 50 gummies, with each gummy containing 25 mg of Delta-8 THC.

The Delta-8 THC comes from organic hemp of pure quality. These Delta-8 THC gummies are available in numerous mouth-watering natural fruit flavors, including mixed fruits, which you will find too hard to resist.

Consider trying Cheef Botanicals’s series of CBD and Delta-8 THC gummies, its 10X series of Delta-8 THC gummies, and the Shrooms Delta-8 THC gummies. These Delta-8 THC gummies are highly potent and are the best option for getting relaxation, stress relief, and quality sleep.

Highlights

Natural and organic gummies infused with pure, full-spectrum Delta-8 THC

The infused Delta-8 THC is formulated from organic and non-GMO hemp

The available Delta-8 gummies include the series of CBD and Delta-8 THC gummies, the 10X series of Delta-8 THC gummies, and the Shrooms Delta-8 THC gummies

Comply with the federally legal limit of Delta-9 THC in hemp products

Third-party certified

Pros

These gummies are enriched with the synergistic power of CBD and Delta-8 THC

Great varieties of highly potent Delta-8 THC gummies are available in attractive shapes and tempting natural fruit flavors and mixed fruit flavors

All purchases come at discounted rates along with great subscription savings and reward points

Subscribers can enjoy free express shipping within the US on all purchases along with an anytime cancelation provision

Thirty-day return policy

Cons

The Delta-8 THC gummies are not vegan. They may also contain gluten along with food allergens like wheat, egg, nuts, dairy, and soy

Packs may appear costly even at discounted rates

For non-subscribers, free express shipping is offered only on orders above $100

Customer Reviews

Customers are impressed with Cheef Botanicals’s Delta-8 THC gummies, especially the gummies, due to their combined synergistic potency of CBD and Delta-8 THC. These highly potent gummies have enabled consumers to greatly relieve their anxieties, pains, and discomforts, along with improved sleep cycles.

#5. 3Chi — Most Affordable Broad-Spectrum Gummies for Relaxation

Brand Overview

3Chi has highly potent mouth-watering Delta-8 THC gummies containing 25 mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy. They are purely vegan and gluten-free.

The Delta-8 THC gummies have natural and organic ingredients and are available in packs of natural fruit flavors like black raspberry and watermelon. These gummies are infused with pure broad-spectrum Delta-8 THC oil derived from organic hemp. The Delta-8 THC gummies of 3Chi can give you an elevated joyful mood along with great calmness and relaxation effects.

3Chi also has the Comfortably Numb Delta-8 THC-CBN Gummies, which come with 12.5 mg of broad-spectrum Delta-8 THC and 12.5 mg of CBN infused in one gummy along with CBC for maximum effects. These budget-friendly Delta-8 THC gummies are available in 200 mg and 400 mg packs.

The company also offers the blue raspberry-flavored Delta-8 THCv Gummies, which have great stress-relieving and appetite-improving effects. Each gummy contains 20 mg of Delta-8 THC and 10 mg of THCv.

Highlights

The Delta-8 THC gummies contain 25 mg of broad-spectrum Delta-8 THC oil in each gummy

The Delta-8 THC oil is obtained from pure, organic, non-GMO hemp

Other options include the Comfortably Numb Delta-8 THC-CBN Gummies with 12.5 mg of Delta-8 THC and 12.5 mg of CBN per gummy and the blue raspberry-flavored Delta-8 THCv Gummies with 20 mg of Delta-8 THC and 10 mg of THCv per gummy

Third-party lab certified

Pros

Broad-spectrum gummies (Delta-9 THC-free)

The Delta-8 THC gummies are available in CBN and THCv blends, too

Great potency and available in compact pack options as well

Vegan-friendly and gluten-free gummies available in delicious natural fruit flavors

Budget-friendly

Convenient packaging (packed in resealable mylar bags)

Exciting point earnings are offered on every purchase made

Cons

Added artificial flavors and colors

Free shipping within the US is offered only on purchases above $99

No provision is available for product returns, refunds, or cancelations

Only a web form is available for contacting customer support.

Customer Reviews

Customers are extremely satisfied with the effects of 3Chi’s Delta-8 THC gummies, which have proven effective in relieving issues like anxiety, insomnia, and pain. They have focus- and performance-enhancement effects, too.

How We Selected The Top 5 Brands Of Delta-8 Gummies?

We scoured the market for the most popular brands selling Delta-8 brands and analyzed the list by putting each brand under numerous test parameters. We gradually omitted those brands from our list that didn’t live up to our expectations.

After careful consideration and prolonged deliberation, we narrowed it down to these five brands of Delta-8 gummies.

We understand the technicalities of this industry, and how many cannabis suppliers cut corners to survive in the market. As consumers, you deserve nothing but the best, although not at the cost of pinching your pockets.

Keeping your health, safety, and overall wellbeing in mind, we made sure that these five brands offer only the best of natural Delta-8 in their flavorful gummies. Owing to our extensive analysis and testing, we can guarantee the genuineness and efficacy of these gummies in providing optimum relief and relaxation.

Factors We Considered

#1. Ingredients

Our recommended gummies are infused with pure quality Delta-8 THC derived from organic and non-GMO hemp. All the ingredients in our Delta-8 THC gummies are natural and do not contain artificial additives, synthetic flavors, or colors.

#2. Potency

Our specified Delta-8 THC gummies have great potency, and just one 25 mg gummy is potent enough to calm and relax you down with amazing therapeutic benefits.

#3. Flavors

The Delta-8 THC gummies which we have recommended for you come in a wide variety of mouth-watering, natural fruit flavors, making them utterly tempting.

#4. Dosage

The dosages of our mentioned Delta-8 THC gummies are measured and predetermined. They contain Delta-8 THC in measured quantities, and just one gummy can induce great relaxation and therapeutic effects.

#5. Customer Reviews

We found the verified customers of our specified Delta-8 THC gummy brands to be highly impressed with their gummies, owing to their delicious natural fruity tastes and potency in inducing the therapeutic effects of Delta-8 THC.

#6. Brand Reputation

We have chosen the most popular Delta-8 THC gummy brands whose Delta-8 THC gummies are in great demand as they are authentic, completely natural, and highly potent.

#7. Third-Party Certification

Rest assured, all our recommended Delta-8 THC gummy brands have their gummies tested and certified by third parties.

#8. Brand Website

Our specified Delta-8 THC gummy brands have user-friendly and transparent websites where you can easily place online orders.

#9. Packaging & Pricing

Our mentioned Delta-8 THC gummies come in attractive and secured packages to entice customers, and all of them come with amazing discounted prices and offers.

#10. Shipping & Returns

Our listed online Delta-8 THC gummy brands have convenient and reliable shipping policies and will deliver their products fast and safely to your homes. Moreover, many of these Delta-8 THC gummy brands accept returns and offer refunds.

#11. Customer Service

The customer service personnel of our recommended Delta-8 THC gummy brands are capable enough to solve any product-related query.

Delta-8 THC Gummies & Edibles: A Buying Guide

The best gummies are infused with Delta-8 THC derived from organic hemp. Our listed gummy brands ensure the best manufacturing practices, which is why their Delta-8 THC gummies are the best in purity, safety, and potency.

If you come across any Delta-8 THC gummies by our recommended brands while scrolling through e-commerce platforms, we can assure you that those gummies are not genuine. Our listed brands sell their gummies exclusively on their official sites. They do not outsource to e-commerce platforms.

Most lesser brands won’t be able to provide you with the desired effects since their gummies don’t contain adequate levels of Delta-8 THC. Sometimes, they do not even contain genuine hemp-derived Delta-8 THC.

So, in order to be safe, follow these tips to ensure you are buying good-quality, genuine Delta-8 THC gummies.

While Shopping Online For Delta-8 THC Gummies, Keep These Points In Mind

#1. Legality

Before buying gummies, make sure your local state laws allow using Delta-8 THC to avoid legal problems.

#2. Ingredients

All the ingredients in your Delta-8 THC gummies must be natural and free of artificial additives, synthetic flavors, and colors. Also, ensure your preferred THC gummies are infused with Delta-8 THC derived from pure, organic, and non-GMO hemp.

#3. Full Spectrum Or Broad Spectrum?

If you don’t want Delta-9 THC in your Delta-8 THC gummies, go for broad-spectrum gummies. Otherwise, you can buy full-spectrum ones containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC.

#4. Potency & Hemp Strain

Make sure your preferred gummies are infused with substantial quantities of Delta-8 THC. Also, check the hemp strain to determine whether it is Indica, Sativa, or hybrid.

#5. Dosage

Generally, these gummies come in measured and predetermined Delta-8 THC dosages. Generally, just one 25 mg gummy is enough to keep you relaxed for six to eight hours.

#6. Flavors

Since Delta-8 THC gummies are available in various natural fruit-flavored options, select your desired flavor if multiple flavor choices are provided on the brand website.

#7. Third-Party Certification

To make sure that the Delta-8 THC gummies that you’ve chosen to buy are safe for consumption, are third-party lab-tested, and verified for safety, potency, and efficiency.

#8. Brand Reputation

To get genuine and quality Delta-8 THC gummies on the market, consider opting for popular Delta-8 THC gummy brands only whose gummies have great demand.

#9. Customer Reviews

To get acquainted with the customer satisfaction levels of your desired Delta-8 THC gummies, check the reviews and ratings given by verified consumers on their official brand website.

#10. Shipping

Ensure that your preferred online Delta-8 THC brand has a convenient shipping policy and will ship its gummies to your location. Be aware of your state laws on Delta-8 THC.

#11. Returns

It will be highly beneficial for you if your preferred online Delta-8 THC gummy brand has provisions for accepting returns and offering refunds.

#12. Packaging

Never accept Delta-8 THC gummies if you find their packages torn upon delivery.

Delta-8 THC Gummies: Benefits

Delta-8 THC gummies are perhaps the easiest and the most delicious ways to consume Delta-8 THC. They let you enjoy the cannabinoid’s amazing healing effects while relishing the natural fruity flavors!

Delta-8 THC gummies may be effective in:

Calming and relaxing you along with lifting your mood

Bringing you out of stress and reducing your anxiety and depression

Relieving headaches, chronic pain, and various other physical discomforts

Improving your sleep duration and quality

Enhancing your mental energy, focus, and mental balance

Resolving your nausea and low appetite problems

Delta-8 THC Gummies: Side Effects

Possible side effects of Delta-8 THC gummies include anxiety, paranoia, red eyes, vision issues, dry mouth, reduced motor ability, short-term memory, increased heart rate, weakness, and muscle tension.

Even if you don’t get stoned upon consuming Delta-8 gummies (unlike Delta-9), you may encounter side effects if you exceed the recommended dose or are allergic to Delta-8 THC. If side effects persist, consult your physician immediately and refrain from consuming these gummies.

Who Should Avoid Consuming Delta-8 THC Gummies

The following people should avoid these Delta-8 THC-infused gummy candies:

People allergic to THC

Pregnant and breastfeeding women

People with diabetes

People with digestive issues

The Ideal Dosage To Get The Best Therapeutic Effects From Delta-8 THC Gummies

For beginners, the Delta-8 THC dosage is a maximum of 10 mg per day. If you have 25 mg THC gummies and are a beginner, you must consume half a gummy.

However, as you progress in your Delta-8 THC consumption journey, you can increase the dosage to your requirements to a maximum of 50 mg per day. Delta-8 THC gummies come in higher strength options for avid hemp enthusiasts who can tolerate higher levels. In general, a 25 mg Delta-8 THC gummy can give you relaxing effects for six to eight hours.

These gummies come in predetermined doses of Delta-8 THC, and the level of Delta-8 THC in each gummy is measured. It will be best if you adhere to the dosage mentioned on the packs. Consume Delta-8 THC gummies for relaxation only and do not abuse them. For the best effects, consume Delta-8 THC gummies separately and not with any supplements or medicines.

Delta-8 THC Gummies: FAQs

Q: What would happen in a drug test if I consumed Delta-8 THC gummies just a day before it?

A: Delta-8 THC and Delta-9 THC get broken down into similar metabolites by the body. That increases the chances of getting detected in a drug test if you consume Delta-8 THC gummies regularly or a day before the drug test.

To avoid testing positive, you must avoid Delta-8 THC gummies about two weeks before an upcoming drug test.

Q: Will full-spectrum Delta-8 THC gummies get me high?

A: Full-spectrum Delta-8 THC gummies contain trace amounts of Delta-9 THC, amounting to less than 0.3%. Hence, they can get you high in no way.

Q: Do Delta-8 THC gummies require a doctor’s prescription?

A: No, they don’t, as these Delta-8 THC-infused gummies are categorized under dietary supplements. No doctor’s prescriptions are required for the consumption of dietary supplements.

Wrapping Up On Buying The Best Delta 8 THC Gummies

Delta-8 THC is obtained legally from hemp, not marijuana. So, it is relatively safe and is legal, too. Owing to the mild buzz it gives its consumers and its legal status, Delta-8 THC is slowly becoming a more sought-after substance than weed.

You can pop some mouth-watering, natural, fruit-flavored chewy treats into your mouth and chew them slowly to feel the relaxing and soothing effects of Delta-8.

Store your Delta-8 THC gummies in a cool, dry, and dark place, away from the heat, direct sunlight, or moisture, so as to preserve their quality and potency.

Our top choice for best Delta-8 gummies is Exhale Wellness’s Delta-8 THC gummies owing to the quality and potency of its gummies and the amazing discounts. You can also consider the lucrative offers on our other recommended Delta-8 THC gummy brands while shopping on their official websites. Our second choice, BudPop, is nearly as great as our first. Despite its more recent entry into the market, it has a good fan base with its excellent quality products and awesome customer service.