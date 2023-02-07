Home Set: Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, but don’t panic if you’re blanking on great gift ideas and haven’t found the perfect present just yet. You still have time to find thoughtful gifts for your loved ones this V-day, and no, that doesn’t mean you have to give up and present your significant other with an Amazon gift card. We’ve got you covered with the best last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts, whether you’re looking for a romantic gift for date night that tells that special someone “I love you,” or on the hunt for a Galentine’s Day gift for your best friend. From a luxe box of chocolates and a sparkling piece of jewelry to a plush robe and indulgent skincare, these are the best last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts that don’t feel like an afterthought.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera
What better way to document all your amazing times together than with an instant camera? It’s a great gift that works for both your significant other or for your BFF, and you can start capturing those Valentine’s or Galentine’s memories ASAP. It’s available from a few retailers, and those with Amazon Prime can typically get it with either free same-day delivery or with two-day-shipping.
Eberjey Chalet Recycled Plush Robe
If Valentine’s day plans are looking like a Netflix and chill moment, then consider this plush and comfy robe. It’s the perfect gift for the self-care and loungewear-loving lady.
La Maison du Chocolat Sunset in Paris Chocolate Gift Box 15-Piece
Looking for the best Valentine’s Day gift ideas for anyone with a sweet tooth? Consider this luxe box of chocolates, filled with classic treats and heart-shaped options. If you want to give your gift an extra boost, consider presenting this sweet treat with a teddy bear, and don’t forget a sweet Valentine’s Day card.
Bottega Veneta Mini Jodie Bag
Just because it’s a last-minute gift doesn’t mean you can’t splurge on a special present for the most special woman you know. This chic Bottega bag is so timeless and versatile, and happens to be available with same-day delivery from Net-a-Porter if you’re based in New York.
Dior 2-Piece Miss Dior Limited-Edition Valentine's Day Gift Set
The beauty lover in your life deserves a Valentine’s Day gift like this Miss Dior Eau de Parfum gift set, which is available for next-day shipping from Macy’s and includes the classic rose-focused dreamy floral fragrance.
Alo Yoga Aura Diffuser
You can’t go wrong with Valentine’s Day gifts that elevate the atmosphere at home, like this diffuser that also functions as a humidifier, which is key for this dry time of year. Throw in a few essential oils and you’re all set.
Logan Hollowell Floating Heart Shaped Emerald Necklace
While a heart-shaped necklace might not seem like the most unique gift, opting for an unexpected gem, like an emerald as opposed to a diamond or ruby, adds a special touch to the delicate piece of jewelry.
Augustinus Bader The AB Trial Edit Set
A full trial set of Augustinus Bader is a skincare lover’s dream gift, and this Nordstrom-exclusive edit is sure to be a big hit.
Deux V-Day Pack
Who doesn’t love edible cookie dough? This special Valentine’s Day four-pack gift set includes cookies and cream, brownie batter, chocolate chip and chocolate hazelnut drip, for the sweetest February 14.
New York Pilates Digital Membership
The Pilates-lover in your life will so appreciate a digital New York Pilates membership, so they can work out wherever in the world they might be located. If they’re based in New York, though, definitely consider gifting them a few in-person classes, because what’s better than the gift of wellness? Plus, there’s zero shipping time required.