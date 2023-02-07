Home Set: Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, but don’t panic if you’re blanking on great gift ideas and haven’t found the perfect present just yet. You still have time to find thoughtful gifts for your loved ones this V-day, and no, that doesn’t mean you have to give up and present your significant other with an Amazon gift card. We’ve got you covered with the best last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts, whether you’re looking for a romantic gift for date night that tells that special someone “I love you,” or on the hunt for a Galentine’s Day gift for your best friend. From a luxe box of chocolates and a sparkling piece of jewelry to a plush robe and indulgent skincare, these are the best last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts that don’t feel like an afterthought.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.