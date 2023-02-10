The Coziest and Most Stylish Loungewear Sets for Men

It’s 2023, and—shocker—remote working is still a thing. Even if you’re not Zooming it up one hundred percent of the time, you might be enjoying a hybrid schedule that lets you enjoy WFH perks at least some days of the week. But with hybrid work comes a hybrid wardrobe. (Raise your hands if your favorite weekend sweats, lounge shorts, pajama pants and activewear still make an appearance on Wednesdays.) While no one on that video conference call will have a clue about how you’re styling your bottom half, that’s no excuse to stay schlubby instead of stylish—yes, even if you’re couchbound in a fleece jogger for the day.

There’s no better time than now to replace the tattered t-shirts, jogger pants and flannel pajamas in your drawers and build an arsenal of handsome loungewear for every day of the week, regardless of whether anyone is watching. We’re not necessarily just talking about men’s pajamas here: While you can maybe get away with wearing a PJ shirt in the light of day—a silk button-down shirt can pair attractively with slim blue jeans or underneath a leather moto jacket, for example—the best men’s loungewear is a category that encompasses much more, blurring the line between sleepwear, athleisure, and resort wear.

Menswear brands have really upped their game on all fronts, magnifying comfort and wearability without sacrificing style. As a result, you’ve got an unprecedented wealth of options for cultivating your new home uniform, from merino wool tracksuits to cotton blend sweats to a Japanese jinbei. So while you’re cozied up on the couch, we’ve done the hard work to find a variety of comfy loungewear sets you won’t want to take off.

