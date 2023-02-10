The Coziest and Most Stylish Loungewear Sets for Men

It’s 2023, and—shocker—remote working is still a thing. Even if you’re not Zooming it up one hundred percent of the time, you might be enjoying a hybrid schedule that lets you enjoy WFH perks at least some days of the week. But with hybrid work comes a hybrid wardrobe. (Raise your hands if your favorite weekend sweats, lounge shorts, pajama pants and activewear still make an appearance on Wednesdays.) While no one on that video conference call will have a clue about how you’re styling your bottom half, that’s no excuse to stay schlubby instead of stylish—yes, even if you’re couchbound in a fleece jogger for the day.
There’s no better time than now to replace the tattered t-shirts, jogger pants and flannel pajamas in your drawers and build an arsenal of handsome loungewear for every day of the week, regardless of whether anyone is watching. We’re not necessarily just talking about men’s pajamas here: While you can maybe get away with wearing a PJ shirt in the light of day—a silk button-down shirt can pair attractively with slim blue jeans or underneath a leather moto jacket, for example—the best men’s loungewear is a category that encompasses much more, blurring the line between sleepwear, athleisure, and resort wear.
Menswear brands have really upped their game on all fronts, magnifying comfort and wearability without sacrificing style. As a result, you’ve got an unprecedented wealth of options for cultivating your new home uniform, from merino wool tracksuits to cotton blend sweats to a Japanese jinbei. So while you’re cozied up on the couch, we’ve done the hard work to find a variety of comfy loungewear sets you won’t want to take off.
The Best Loungewear Sets for Men
Tombolo Playa of Eden Shirt
Escapewear brand Tombolo transports you to a tropical Garden of Eden with this whimsical unisex matching set. Lounge back in style like you’re the first man on Earth—and while you’re at it, pick up the set for the Eve in your life. Made of breezy featherweight Tencel, the v-neck shirt (available in short and long sleeves) was designed with iridescent Agoya shell buttons and a ventilated grommet at the rear for extra breathability. Drawstring trousers are cut nice n’ loose like your favorite pajamas.
Tombolo Playa of Eden Pants$128, Shop Now
CDLP Home Short-Sleeve Shirt
For its minimalist-luxe “homewear,” Stockholm-based CDLP opts for lustrous woven lyocell (a sustainable fabric that drapes like silk) and pima cotton, crafting garments that are both breathable and a breeze to wash. Stock up on the entire Home collection—long and short-sleeve tops, shorts, pants, and robes—and you’ve got a foolproof way to stay dapper when you’re off duty.
CDLP Home Shorts$195, Shop Now
Sammy Sweatshirt
Sammy’s gender-inclusive Cozy Sweatshirt and Sweatshort serve up “Let’s Get Physical” Eighties vibes, but that doesn’t mean you can’t putz around the house doing a whole lot of nothing. The set is constructed of dreamy Japanese cotton and comes dyed in 11 (!) different colorways for mixing and matching. You’ll appreciate the elasticated waistband on the shorts any day of the week, but they’re especially perfect if raiding the fridge is on your weekend agenda.
Sammy Sweatshort$120, Shop Now
ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo French Terry Hoodie
A must-have for sloths and active types alike, ATM’s sweats set is both sophisticated and seasonless thanks to moisture-wicking medium-weight French terry. The zip-up hoodie features elastic ribbing at the cuffs, dual pockets, and a jersey-lined hood for extra comfort. Similarly, the slim-fit sweatpants feature ribbing at the waist and ankles for a touch of cosmopolitan flair.
ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo French Terry Sweatpants$185, Shop Now
Parachute Home Men's Classic Crew Sweatshirt
Just like its bedding, Parachute Home’s made-in-L.A. loungewear is an excellent buy at a competitive price. This matching shirt and knitwear lounge jogger set has been garment-washed to give a retro look while brushed interiors give that ultra-soft broken-in feel.
Parachute Home Men's Classic Sweatpants$39, Shop Now
Percival Waffle Everyday Overshirt
Drift off to dreamland—or dare to run errands—in this waffle-textured set from Percival. It’s a prime example of how the hip British label blends sartorial know-how with utilitarian functionality. This is leisurewear that can truly be worn outside the house since either piece can fit effortlessly into your style rotation.
Percival Waffle Everyday Trousers$165, Shop Now
CottonCitizen Bronx Hoodie
Los Angeles-based CottonCitizen looked to the East Coast for its Bronx collection, which comprises an assortment of heavyweight French terry separates like sweatshirts, hoodies, button-downs, shorts, and even pants. Each piece is hand-dyed making it truly one-of-a-kind, especially if you opt for one of the limited-edition seasonal hues.
CottonCitizen Bronx Pants$375, Shop Now
Sunspel Merino Wool Hoody
Italian-spun merino wool gives Sunspel’s lounge pants a luxurious feel, complemented by sporty touches like welt-slanted pockets and an elasticated waist. Team it up with a knitted Merino Wool Hoody and—ta-da!—say hello to your soon-to-be-favorite lazy day uniform.
Sunspel Merino Wool Lounge Pant$355, Shop Now
Naadam Pajama Button Up Shirt Set
Naadam is best known for its accessibly priced direct-to-consumer cashmere wears, but we’re also obsessed with this modal pajama set. A hint of stretch takes comfort to a new level.
Muji Men's Shijira Jinbei Loungewear Set
Japanese ingenuity extends to loungewear, with Muji designing a traditional jinbei (a short kimono and shorts set) in a seersucker-style puckered texture and breathable cotton that’s perfectly suited for those who run hot. Think of this set as the next best thing to donning a robe all day.
Barbour Nico Loungewear Pullover Crew
Barbour may be a heritage outerwear brand at heart, but its loungewear collection should also be on every homebody’s radar. Look for the Nico set, which includes a cotton pullover embroidered with the iconic Barbour and Shield logo and drawcord sweatpants.
Barbour Nico Loungewear Joggers$133, Shop Now
Petite Plume Men's Navy Gingham Short Set
Hit snooze with this brushed cotton gingham set, which is yarn-dyed to preserve the integrity of its colored pattern. This Classic Short Set is accented with, contrast piping and finished with pearl buttons. Petite Plume also offers monogramming for that personalized touch.
Sleepy Jones Keith Lounge Set
Sleepy Jones kicks cabincore into high gear with this crimson-and-navy striped set. Even if you don’t have a fireplace roaring nearby, ribbed trims on the shirt and pants will keep you nice and toasty from chilly drafts.
Eberjey Henry TENCEL™ Modal Long PJ Set
Dreaming of sleepwear that’s stylish enough to wear outside the bedroom? This one’s a winner. The buttery-soft Tencel modal fabric used for Ebergey’s Henry set will have you feeling like royalty whether you’re out running errands or catching up on some z’s. While they’re pajamas at heart, the henley top and jogger-style bottoms are fit for the streets.
Hanro Night & Day Striped Cotton Pajama Set
Stalwart loungewear label Hanro went straight to the point with its “Night & Day” collection, an assemblage of uber-handsome (and machine-washable!) pieces for donning from sunrise to sunset—and back to sunrise. The polychromatic stripe pattern on this two-piece pants set is almost too attractive to relegate just to the living room.