The Most Luxurious Hotels for Your Next Trip to Rome

Rome is always an exciting city to visit—there’s something for every type of traveler in Italy’s capital, from the countless archeological sites and cultural experiences to the homemade gelato on every corner, oh-so-Italian Vespas and an ever-evolving culinary landscape. It’s no surprise that the Eternal City is one of the most popular destinations in Europe; while there’s no shortage of historic landmarks for sightseeing, including the Pantheon, Roman Forum, Colosseum and Spanish Steps, there are also plenty of dreamy shops, museums, restaurants, markets and utterly charming cobblestone streets to explore. Rome is a dynamic and glamorous city, and that extends to its fittingly luxurious hotel scene.
There are countless plush hotel options in the lively Italian capital, from sprawling multi-acre resorts and art-filled historic accommodations to exclusive boutique hotels and fresh, modern additions to the city’s hotel lineup. Below, see all the best and most luxurious hotels to check out on your next trip to Rome, and don’t worry if you can’t decide one just one of these chic spots—it’s just another reason to plan that vacation to the Eternal City.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Hotels in Rome
All the best luxury hotels in Rome.
-
Hotel de Russie, a Rocco Forte Hotel
Via del Babuino, 9, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
The glamorous Hotel de Russie occupies a prime spot of real estate, in a super central location just between the Spanish Steps and Piazza del Popolo. Stepping inside the marble lobby and immersing yourself in the Art Deco-inspired interiors, however, is an instant escape from the hustle and bustle of the Italian capital. The Rocco Forte property is comprised of 120 accommodations, including 34 suites, and is also home to one of the most beautiful gardens in the city; the “Secret Garden” was designed by Giuseppe Valadier in the 19th century. The five-star hotel recently unveiled a renovation courtesy of Olga Polizzi, Rocco Forte’s director of design, including seven new garden suites, a freshened-up lobby and updates to the Le Jardin de Russie restaurant. For drinks, head to Stravinskij Bar, which is situated right in the midst of the Secret Garden.
-
Rome Cavalieri, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel
Via Alberto Cadlolo, 101, 00136 Roma RM, Italy
Those who prefer a hotel in a more secluded and residential area, a bit further away from the city center, will surely flock to the luxe Rome Cavalieri, which sits on the Eternal City’s highest hilltop. The 15-acre property, a part of Hilton, overlooks the entire Italian capital, with vistas of Vatican City. It is a bit removed from the city center, and if you want to actually get to St. Peter’s Basilica, it’s about a 10-minute drive from the hotel.
It’s also where you’ll find Rome’s first (and only!) three Michelin-starred restaurant, La Pergola. The rooftop restaurant is one of the best in the city, offering Mediterranean-focused cuisine under chef Heinz Beck. The hotel also houses one of the most impressive art collections in the world, with everything from 16th-century Italian masters’ paintings to more modern works.
The hotel contains 345 rooms and 25 suites, all of which are fitted with marble bathrooms and private balconies. There are both indoor and outdoor swimming pools, as well as tennis courts. The opulent spa includes a Turkish bath featuring marble platforms and Roman mosaics, in addition to hot and cold plunge pools and saunas.
-
St. Regis Rome Hotel
Via Vittorio Emanuele Orlando, 3, 00185 Roma RM, Italy
The St. Regis Rome is a classic historic property in the Eternal City; it first opened in 1894, when it was known as The Grand Hotel Rome. It has long been a favorite celebrity spot; past guests include Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, Sophia Loren, Brad Pitt and Lady Gaga. The hotel is right in the heart of Rome’s city center, within walking distance of the Termini train station and historic attractions like the Trevi Fountain, which is less than a 15-minute walk from the St. Regis.
The high-end hotel, which is composed of 132 rooms and 29 suites, has been thoroughly renovated but maintains its old world glamour, with glitzy chandeliers, plush pastel furnishings, frescoes and a major art collection.
-
Hotel Vilòn
Via dell’Arancio, 69, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
The charming Hotel Vilòn is perfect for those that want more of a boutique hotel experience. There are just 18 rooms, ranging from cozy bedrooms to more spacious suites with terraces (some of which have views of the neighboring Borghese Palace Gardens), as well as marble bathrooms and velvet furnishings. The property, a part of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, is right in the Campo Marzio neighborhood, mere steps from Via Condotti, Via del Corso and the Tiber, and a short walk to the Trevi Fountain, Spanish Steps and Piazza Navona area, in a building that dates back to the 16th century. The property has one main restaurant, the bistro-style Adelaide.
-
Hotel Hassler Rome
Piazza della Trinità dei Monti, 6, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
The iconic Hotel Hassler is perched on top of the Spanish Steps, looking out over the Piazza di Spagna, and less than a 10-minute walk to the famed Via Veneto. All of the 87 rooms and suites and outfitted in the classic Roman colors of ochre and Pompeian red, with French crystal, Venetian lamps, 18th century mirrors and Murano chandeliers.
The property, a member of Leading Hotels of the World, first opened its doors in 1893, and over the years, has welcomed guests including Princess Diana, John F. Kennedy, Tom Cruise, Daniel Craig and George Clooney. The Michelin-starred Imàgo is one of the oldest rooftop restaurants in the city, with picturesque views of the Villa Borghese gardens. There’s also the cozy Hassler Bar, in addition to the seventh-floor rooftop terrace, for the perfect rooftop bar moment.