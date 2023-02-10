It seems like everyone is traveling to Austin lately, and it’s easy to see why. The Texas capital is home to a major live music scene, growing arts sector, dynamic restaurant landscape and, of course, multi-industry events like SXSW, which always attract visitors for both business and pleasure. If you’re one of the many jet-setters planning a trip to Austin, then you might be feeling a little lost looking at the hotel options. It’s not because there’s a shortage of accommodations—actually, it’s just the opposite, as Austin’s rise in popularity as a tourist destination has coincided with a major influx of hotels within the city. Certain spots stand out a step above the rest, though, especially when you’re ready to book yourself into one of the most luxurious hotels in the city.
It all comes down to your personal preferences, and luckily, there’s a plush five-star hotel in Austin for every type of traveler, from palatial resort-like getaways and eclectic boutique hotels to historic accommodations and brand-new properties. Below, see the best luxury hotels to book for your next trip to Austin, Texas.
The Best Luxury Hotels in Austin, Texas
Hotel ZaZa Austin
400 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701
Hotel ZaZa opened in 2019, in the Warehouse District in downtown Austin. The 159-room hotel is part of a Texas-based hospitality group, which also has luxury hotel properties in Dallas and Houston. It has a fun, eclectic decor situation throughout, but especially in the custom-designed Concept Suites, including a rocker-inspired suite and a cozy cabin option. There’s also the Magnificent Seven Suites, which are even more over-the-top and individually themed, like the Palm Springs-inspired Bungalow 6 suite and the oh-so-Texas Hill Country suite. There are two main restaurants; Group Therapy is perched on the seventh floor, looking out at the rooftop pool, as well as the Cabana Bar, plus the Perfect Strangers coffee and wine bar.
Austin Proper Hotel
600 W 2nd Street, Austin, TX 78701
Design-oriented travelers will adore the Austin Proper Hotel, with its gorgeous interiors courtesy of Kelly Wearstler, who took inspiration from local artisans and craftspeople, along with the Austin city ethos, when outfitting the property—think distressed hardwood, antique mirror finishes and custom installations.
All of the 238 rooms have Parachute robes, Aesop toiletries and Nespresso machines, as well as free wifi and Apple TV. McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality is behind the culinary offerings at the hotel, including the Mediterranean-focused Peacock Restaurant as well as La Piscina, the poolside eatery, which serves Texas-inspired Mexican cuisine. There’s also a rooftop pool, as well as a spa and gym. If you want to explore the downtown Austin neighborhood, you can take one of the complimentary bike rentals.
Hotel van Zandt
605 Davis Street, Austin, TX 78701
Hotel van Zandt opened in 2015, with 319 rooms all designed by Mark Zeff, featuring Texas-inspired decor and antiques—think lots of dark wood and bronze accents. There’s a pool on the fourth floor deck, complete with cabanas and a scenic view of Lake Austin, though there’s no spa on the premises. The property is home to Geraldine’s, their fourth-floor restaurant the offers nightly live music and exclusive experiences, though if you want to head out on your own, you only have to walk outside to find yourself right in the midst of the Rainey Street District.
The Driskill
604 Brazos Street, Austin, TX 78701
The historic Driskill was first built in 1886 for a cattle baron, which makes it quite possibly the most quintessentially Texan hotel in the capital city. The Driskill is a member of Hyatt’s Unbound Collection, but definitely has more of a high-end boutique hotel feel. It’s located right in downtown Austin, and past the exterior limestone-and-brick facade, there’s a sleek marble lobby with the check-in front desk and concierge, though you’ll surely be distracted by the dreamy stained glass dome.
The hotel is composed of 189 rooms, all of which are fitted with classic yet thoroughly modernized decor, including headboards etched with a “D” monogram logo, trunk-inspired nightstands and wood-accented tables. The dining experience is just as iconic; the main on-site restaurant, the Driskill Grill, was the site of Lyndon Johnson and Lady Bird Johnson’s first date. There’s also the 1886 Café & Bakery as well as the wood-paneled Driskill Bar, complete with cowhide bar stools and a cattle-branded custom carpet, where you can go listen to live music most nights.
Four Seasons Hotel Austin
98 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701
The luxurious Four Seasons Austin has a gorgeous waterfront view of Lady Bird Lake, giving the property more of a resort vibe, but with all the conveniences of the city. The interior aesthetic is inspired by Hill Country and Austin’s youthful vibe, with lots of leather, walnut paneling and bronze accents. The five-star hotel is comprised of 294 keys, with 261 guest rooms and 33 suites. For dining, check out the on-site restaurant, Ciclo, or head to Live Oak, the hotel lounge with a Texan-inspired menu and craft cocktails. And because this is a Four Seasons, of course there’s a luxe spa and fitness center for all your wellness needs, as well as a picturesque saltwater outdoor pool.
Hotel Ella
1900 Rio Grande St, Austin, TX 78705
The chic Hotel Ella is set in a Greek Revival-style mansion that was initially built in 1900, when it was known as the Goodall Wooten House. It opened as 47-room boutique hotel in 2013, and is home to Goodall’s Restaurant as well as Parlor Bar. The gardens are truly picturesque, and while you’ll need a car to drive to most of the big shopping areas and nightlife, the hotel is a mere 10-minute walk from the University of Texas.
South Congress Hotel
1603 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78704
South Congress Hotel is a hotspot for both visitors and locals, especially at the always-lively Lobby Bar. There are 83 rooms and suites that are more on the minimalist side, and all of which are furnished with custom decor. There are three restaurants; Central Standard, Otoko and Café No Sé, in addition to a rooftop pool and bar.
Commodore Perry Estate, an Auberge Resort
4100 Red River Street, Austin, TX 78751
The ultra-luxe Commodore Perry Estate feels more like a dreamy resort getaway than a city hotel, but with all the conveniences of Austin right outside. The Auberge property occupies 10 pristine acres in the Hyde Park neighborhood; it was originally built as a private home in the 1920s, and reopened as a lavish resort in 2020, showcasing a top-to-bottom renovation and redesign by Ken Fulk. The hotel has just 54 rooms and suites in total, all of which are found in either the original landmarked 10,800-square-foot Mansion or the adjacent Inn, and are outfitted with custom furnishings and vintage decor. The main restaurant, Lutie’s, is named in honor of the former matriarch of the home.