The Best Luxury Hotels in Boston

As one of New England’s most famous cities and the capital of Massachusetts, Boston has no shortage of things to do. Sports fans flock to Fenway Park to watch the Red Sox play baseball and history buffs explore monuments and museums. The scenery and city views astound from the Public Garden at Boston Common park. You can visit high-end shops and restaurants in the Back Bay neighborhood, go sailing on Charles River and stop at historic landmarks at Copley Square. After a long day of activities, you’ll feel relaxed and taken care of as soon as you walk into one of these five-star hotels.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

High-End Boston Hotels

The Newbury Boston

Located in Back Bay right by the Boston Public Garden and Boston Common is 5-star accommodation The Newbury Boston. The guest rooms range from standard sizes to more spacious options. For a romantic getaway, book one of the Fireplace Suites, which have wood-burning fireplaces that are serviced by a dedicated butler. Guest rooms offer Wi-Fi, park or city views and easy access to the fitness center. The on-site library features a cocktail bar so you can enjoy a good book and beverage simultaneously. If you choose to venture out rather than enjoy room service, visit the on-site Italian restaurant, Contessa, for a quaint fine dining experience. The restaurant is perched above Boston’s Back Bay in a glass-enclosed terrace and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Mandarin Oriental Boston

The Mandarin Oriental Boston boasts a lavish level of hospitality. All of the guest rooms have a generous size, courtyard or city views and marble bathrooms. The largest guest room has 2,519 square feet of space, posh modern decor, a jacuzzi tub and floor-to-ceiling windows. The elegance of the Back Bay hotel extends from the rooms into its five-star spa, fitness center and on-site restaurant influenced by famous chef Gordon Ramsay. With a drive of less than 10 minutes, you have easy access to Charles River and Red Sox games at Fenway Park. Mandarin Oriental is within walking distance of shopping at Copley Place.

The Ritz-Carlton Boston

This downtown Boston version of the well-known luxury hotel chain boasts stately and spacious rooms with sweeping views of Boston Common. The New England Ritz-Carlton adjacent to Boston Public Garden has accommodations with 760 to 1,680 square feet of space, separate living and sleeping areas, and floor-to-ceiling windows that capitalize on the park or city views. The largest Presidential Suites have gas fireplaces, marble bathrooms with Bath Butler services, premium Frette linens and many more 5-star amenities. The elegant Massachusetts hotel features an on-site restaurant and bar, a fitness center and access to wellness treatments at a nearby spa.

The Four Seasons Hotel Boston

Given the chain that this Bostonian hotel is a part of, it is no secret that the Four Seasons Hotel Boston is one of the best hotels in the New England city. The most opulent and spacious rooms at the hotel are the Senator Suites, which boast views of the Public Garden. There are marble bathrooms, elegant french doors and a separate living area. You’ll love the year-round, indoor jacuzzi and pool that have elevated views of Beacon Hill and Boston Public Garden through floor-to-ceiling windows. The Four Seasons offers in-room massage treatments and has a fitness center based on Tom Brady’s exercise approach. The family-friendly accommodation has a variety of activities for kids including babysitting, movies and complimentary snacks. The Wi-Fi is fast, the water is bottled, and the complimentary snacks and caffeinated drinks are endless.

Boston Harbor Hotel

Hotel guests seeking water views will love the five-star Boston Harbor Hotel at Rowes Wharf. The accommodation has tranquil rooms with water or city views of the surrounding skyscrapers. The incredible Presidential Suite has an entire wall of floor-to-ceiling windows that maximize the serene view of Boston Harbor and offer entry to the vast terrace. The palatial room also has a 20-foot dome-shaped ceiling made of glass, dedicated concierge and optional butler service. Recreation at the Boston Harbor Hotel includes a seemingly endless indoor pool, sauna, steam room and fitness center. Children also experience the deluxe hospitality with robes and slippers, toys, games and cribs. Along with room service, the Boston Harbor Hotel has a waterfront bar and restaurant.

XV Beacon

The XV Beacon is an upscale boutique hotel with splendor that exudes from every piece of decor and furniture within its walls. The Beacon Hill hotel has spacious rooms with a natural and relaxing color palette, gas fireplaces, cashmere blankets, Frette linens and Italian marble en suites. Your pet will be happy to join you during your stay at the XV Beacon. The hotel has a fitness center and a concierge that helps with everything from tickets to in-room celebrations. As a guest of the property, you’ll also enjoy free Wi-Fi, 24-hour room service, a rooftop terrace and an on-site steakhouse. The building is within walking distance to Boston Common and the Public Garden.

The Langham Boston

The beautiful and historic Langham Boston building is located near Charles River in the Financial District and used to be the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. After check-in, you’ll walk under glamorous chandeliers towards your room that comes with turndown service, 24-hour room service, tea and coffee, and bathrooms with Italian marble details. You can book suites with up to two separate bedrooms at the hotel and spend time in The Langham Club for a top-shelf bar, hospitable staff, and all-day dining options. The Langham also hosts two on-site restaurants serving Italian and a mix of British and New England cuisines. The pet-friendly accommodation features a heated indoor pool, whirlpool and fitness center.

Encore Boston Harbor