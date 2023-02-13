The Best Luxury Hotels in Charleston, South Carolina

Your getaway to Charleston awaits along the coast of South Carolina. The low country locale has flat sandy beaches and vast golf courses overlooking the ocean. Charleston has a rich history dating back to 1670 and is notoriously called the “Holy City.” Its shops, restaurants and historic homes are lined by cobblestone streets and painted in bright colors. There are quite a few luxury hotels to book in Charleston, each with a different vibe, depending on what you’re looking for. Whether you come to Charleston for its variety of festivals or for a work trip, you’ll enjoy your stay at one of these four and five star hotels.

5-Star Hotels in Charleston

Hotel Bennett

Elevate your Charleston getaway by booking Hotel Bennett, a 5-star accommodation that has been hailed as the number one hotel in the United States. The hotel is located on popular King Street in the Charleston historic district, which offers a variety of shops and activities. The stunning interior of the hotel has an exquisite Southern feel with elegant decor and gold accents. Guest rooms are cozy and feel like you’re staying in a luxury home. The bathrooms feature pedestal tubs and marble finishes, and some rooms offer patios or terraces overlooking downtown Charleston. Rooms that offer full use of Hotel Bennett’s King’s Club provide access to concierge services, beautiful King Street views, and unique dining experiences. King’s Club guests also receive a free facial or massage at the on-site spa. For a posh poolside experience, rent an exclusive cabana at Hotel Bennett’s heated rooftop swimming pool. The pool is also lined with cushioned lounge chairs and umbrellas.

Wentworth Mansion

The magnificent and historic Wentworth Mansion exudes 5-star luxury and is known as one of the best hotels in Charleston. When you walk into the mansion for check-in, you are surrounded by slabs of marble, sparkling chandeliers imported from Italy and Tiffany stained glass. Guest rooms have decor that maintains the 19th century vibe with the addition of modern amenities like WiFi, whirlpool baths for two and gas fireplaces. The largest guest room is the Grand Mansion Suite, which offers 1,000 square feet of detailed mahogany furniture, grand Italian chandeliers and spacious sitting rooms.

Wentworth Mansion is home to Circa 1886, which offers fine dining with Southern cuisine and highly rated experience. The hotel also features an on-site spa filled with aromatherapy and stunning 19th-century architecture. The spa has specialty services for couples, anxiety and prenatal care. A unique experience for opulence-seeking guests is an excursion in a 1928 Model A Ford Sport Coupe.

Planters Inn

Staying at Planters Inn means you are steps away from the Forbes Four Star and AAA Four Diamond-rated Peninsula Grill. The on-site restaurant offers indoor and outdoor seating with a romantic atmosphere and beautifully crafted cocktails and dishes. Both the Peninsula Grill and Planters Inn are part of Relais & Châteaux, which is an organization of luxury boutique hotels and restaurants. You’ll love listening to the quiet fountains that pour into a long water feature in the courtyard. The scattered tables stand adjacent to artfully trimmed hedges and classically-Southern columns beneath a spacious balcony. The 5-star property and guest rooms are adorned with antique works of art and furniture that give the roomy suites a historic but cozy feel.

The Dewberry Charleston

One of the top luxury hotels in the Holy City lies on the edge of Marion Square, a massive 6.5-acre park close to Charleston Harbor. The Dewberry takes the 5-star experience to the next level with the availability of an in-room chef for private dining, use of the hotel’s high-end Volvo and bicycles, live on-site music and a concierge. The property also has a fitness center and tranquil spa providing facials, massages and more.

Elevate your dining experience at the on-site Citrus Club, a bar located on a rooftop terrace that showcases magnificent views of Charleston. After cocktail hour at the rooftop bar, guests love the cozy restaurant on the bottom floor of the hotel that features indoor and outdoor tables. Back in your guest room, the thoughtful decor offers a variety of details to observe, from unique wall art to captivating tabletop pieces. The rooms have soothing color palettes and range from standard rooms with two plush queen beds to spacious flats with separate living rooms.

4-Star Hotels in Charleston

Zero George

Among the best Charleston hotels is Zero George, which lies within walking distance to Charleston Harbor, Waterfront Park and King Street. The accommodation is laden with Southern hospitality throughout its property that dates back to 1804. The historic buildings are covered in brick with thin shutters or siding with column-lined balconies. Inside of the diverse buildings are palatial suites and single homes with up to 8 rooms.

When you want convenient and delectable dining, Zero George has an on-site bar and restaurant with beautifully plated meals. The restaurant lets guests go behind the scenes during cooking classes to marvel at the chef’s culinary demonstrations. You’ll appreciate the ease of planning that comes with Zero George’s prepared itineraries, which include experiences like sailing, personal training and spa treatments.

French Quarter Inn

Step into the convergence of European and Charleston decor styles at this high-end boutique hotel with the most accommodation awards in the Holy City. Upon check-in at the French Quarter Inn, you’ll enjoy a glass of champagne and discover the amenities that express the hotel’s Southern hospitality, such as nighttime turndown service and wine, cheese and warm cookies. You’ll savor the continental breakfast on the romantic terrace topped with bistro tables, flowering plants and a wall-mounted fountain.

The French Quarter Inn has a range of luxurious guest rooms and suites with varying sizes and amenities. Some rooms offer views of Market Street, a fireplace, and marble-covered bathrooms. Guests love the opulent touches of a sound machine, valet laundry and a pillow menu that offers buckwheat, down, hypoallergenic and Swedish massage pillows.

The Charleston Place

Perfectly situated downtown is The Charleston Place, a luxury hotel packed with amenities from the second you walk into its charming lobby. The Charleston Place features fitness and business centers, on-site shopping, complimentary bicycle rentals, and a spa with couples’ rooms. Guests soak up the sun at the rooftop pool and glance at amazing views of Charleston at the Clocktower Terrace. There are numerous dining options at The Charleston Place, from coffee at Community Perk to gastropub eats and City Market views at Meeting at Market. The on-site Charleston Grill has received recognition for its cuisine and atmosphere. The cozy guest rooms and suites boast amenities like rain showers, marble bathrooms, and quaint Juliet balconies.

The Vendue

Art enthusiasts are captivated by the decor and experience at The Vendue, an extravagantly decorated accommodation with a red, white and gold color theme. The Vendue is conveniently located near Waterfront Park and Charleston Harbor. The lobby features elegant white sofas with gold feet, unique works of art, and a white grand piano. When not enjoying the on-site exhibits, guests dine at Revival or the Rooftop Bar alongside expansive views of Charleston. Back in your romantic and modern hotel room at 19 Vendue, you’ll find crisp white furniture with gold accents, a clawfoot tub, and pops of red decor. 26 Vendue has a more historic feel with ceiling beams, exposed brick and detailed wood furniture.