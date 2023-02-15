The Most Glamorous Luxury Hotels in Las Vegas

A 5-star hotel won’t be the only source of opulence you can find in iconic Las Vegas. Extravagance abounds on the Strip, where there is constant entertainment and a vibrant nightlife under towering neon lights. You’ll find high-end shopping and fine dining in the Nevada city that lies in the middle of the Mojave desert. Less than 20 minutes from the Sin City Strip is a drastic change of scenery at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, where you’ll soak in panoramic views of the rock formations. Red Rock visitors enjoy hiking, horseback riding, biking and rock climbing while observing wildlife, national monuments and Native American rock carvings. This list of 5-star hotels includes the best posh accommodations to book when you’re ready for the excitement that awaits in Las Vegas.

High-End Las Vegas Hotels

The Bellagio Hotel & Casino

Even if you’ve never been to Sin City, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of The Bellagio. The MGM resort is one of the best luxury hotels in Las Vegas, and its palatial skyscraping building curves behind the Bellagio fountains, which are a magnificent tourist attraction on the Strip. One of the best parts of your lavish hotel room at the Bellagio is the view seen through the floor-to-ceiling windows. The colorful rooms with up to 3,000 square feet of space showcase the scenery of the distant canyons, Bellagio fountains and the Las Vegas Strip.

There are endless activities at The Bellagio, which features a 14,000-square-foot botanical garden, on-site live performances like Cirque du Soleil, a casino, a massive swimming pool, luxe shopping and a spa. The hotel offers numerous fine dining experiences with incredibly colorful decor and a variety of cuisines including Japanese, French, Italian, American and a steakhouse.

Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas

The Four Seasons in Las Vegas is part of a chain of hotels known for luxe hospitality. Guest rooms have tranquil color palettes with magical views of the Strip, mountains and stadium. The larger suites have full walls of floor-to-ceiling windows for optimal visibility. The family-friendly hotel has a pool with cabanas, babysitting services and access to the kid-friendly facilities at Mandalay Bay Resort. When it’s time to relax, guests unwind in the serene on-site spa. The Four Seasons offers multiple dining options including room service, poolside dining and an on-site bar and restaurant serving contemporary American dishes.

The Venetian

Ranking highly on the list of best hotels on the Las Vegas Strip is The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, a romantic all-suite resort with an Italian theme. Walking into the lobby of The Venetian, you’ll see 360 degrees of opulence and detailed architecture, including a hall lined by columns. The hotel boasts a casino, huge swimming pool with poolside cabanas and loungers, and a beach club with DJ’s. Enhancing its Venice theme, the resort overlooks gondola rides on the Grand Canal, where riders cruise under bridges and past the European-inspired architecture.

The Venetian’s additional building, The Palazzo, is known for its luxurious accommodations. The grand tower features vast suites, a chic cocktail club with DJ’s and an elegant Japanese restaurant with a Michelin-starred chef. Guests can cool off in the shallow heated swimming pool and hot tubs or lounge in the poolside cabanas.

Aria Resort & Casino

The Aria Resort and Casino is an MGM resort on the Strip with ample accommodation options. Some of the most picturesque views of Las Vegas are seen through the floor-to-ceiling windows in the spacious guest rooms. For the ultimate VIP experience, head towards the clouds to a sky suite with a separate living room, exclusive swimming pool, included airport rides in high-end vehicles and dedicated concierge and lounge.

The Aria is conveniently located near Park MGM and the T-Mobile Arena for captivating shows. Dining options on the property include restaurants with Italian, Asian, American, French, Spanish and Thai cuisines. After dinner, guests have easy access to the on-site nightclub, bars and lounges, including an adults-only pool lounge. Aria has three swimming pools with cabanas and gazebos, a fitness center, a spa and shopping.

Wynn Las Vegas

The rooms and suites at Wynn Las Vegas are beautifully designed with creative works of art and luxurious custom beds. The most lavish hotel rooms are located in the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, which offer multiple rooms and premium amenities like marble bathrooms, huge televisions and even a pool table. You will be excited to leave your room and head to the on-site Mizumi restaurant for a dining experience alongside a cascading waterfall, a koi pond and Japanese gardens. The most dreamy seat in the house is at the pagoda table that floats under the waterfall. You can also enjoy cooking demonstrations with a tableside chef. Wynn Las Vegas has a tremendous swimming pool with posh cabanas, multiple poolside dining options, a beach club and even a nightswim at XS Nightclub. You’ll love the on-site shows, expansive golf club right on the Strip and the casino.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

An unforgettable scene awaits you on the balcony of your hotel room at this five star hotel right on the Strip. Formula 1 fans love staying at The Cosmopolitan in a terrace room that overlooks the racetrack. The elegant and tranquil rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows or sliding glass doors leading to views of Sin City’s bright lights and distant mountains. Your room is only steps away from Marquee Nightclub and Marquee Dayclub, which offer poolside entertainment, music from a DJ and food and drink services while you lounge on plush purple cabana loungers. The on-site restaurants include all-day breakfast, tapas at Jaleo, and Italian cuisine at Scarpetta. When you’re ready to test your luck, the casino has massive chandeliers that tower overhead while you play table games and slots.

Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

If you book the Presidential Suite, look forward to absorbing the views of the Strip from a vast soaking tub inside of your elegant hotel room at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas. Rooms feature views of downtown Las Vegas or the Strip and have a minimal and clean feel with airy and luxurious bathrooms. Just a short walk from your room, you’ll love sipping on an exquisite cocktail while staring at the amazing views from the 23rd floor. The Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas also has a restaurant with American cuisine and a lounge serving afternoon tea. Kick back and relax at the on-site spa and salon or in a poolside cabana. The fitness center provides personal training and superior equipment overlooking views of Las Vegas.