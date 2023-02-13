The Ultimate Nashville Luxury Hotel Guide

Over the past several years, Nashville has rapidly transformed into one of the most popular travel destinations within the country, with visitors eager to jet to the Tennessee capital and all it has to offer. There’s so much to do and see in the city, including attractions like the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Johnny Cash Museum and Nashville Parthenon in Centennial Park. It’s called Music City for a reason, and you can find live music playing at the plethora of bars, Broadway honky tonks and iconic music venues including the Ryman Auditorium and Grand Ole Opry House at almost any hour of the day, but there’s also a growing art scene, noteworthy restaurants (though you simply can’t leave Nashville without a taste of the city’s famous fried chicken) and an influx of charming boutiques, as well as plenty of new bars and luxury hotels.

Nashville’s hotel landscape has grown at a rather astounding rate; while the city was once short on five-star accommodations, it’s become a hotspot for luxurious hotels. If you’re planning a trip to Music City, then you’ll need to make sure you’ve booked a stay at the best hotel for your visit. Below, see the top hotels to check out on your next trip to Nashville.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.