The Ultimate Nashville Luxury Hotel Guide

Over the past several years, Nashville has rapidly transformed into one of the most popular travel destinations within the country, with visitors eager to jet to the Tennessee capital and all it has to offer. There’s so much to do and see in the city, including attractions like the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Johnny Cash Museum and Nashville Parthenon in Centennial Park. It’s called Music City for a reason, and you can find live music playing at the plethora of bars, Broadway honky tonks and iconic music venues including the Ryman Auditorium and Grand Ole Opry House at almost any hour of the day, but there’s also a growing art scene, noteworthy restaurants (though you simply can’t leave Nashville without a taste of the city’s famous fried chicken) and an influx of charming boutiques, as well as plenty of new bars and luxury hotels.
Nashville’s hotel landscape has grown at a rather astounding rate; while the city was once short on five-star accommodations, it’s become a hotspot for luxurious hotels. If you’re planning a trip to Music City, then you’ll need to make sure you’ve booked a stay at the best hotel for your visit. Below, see the top hotels to check out on your next trip to Nashville.
The Best Luxury Hotels in Nashville, Tennessee
The Hermitage Hotel
231 6th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219
The historic Hermitage is one of the oldest hotels in Nashville, dating back to 1910. The five-star hotel, which is designated a National Historic Landmark, occupies a prime location in downtown Nashville, within walking distance to plenty of attractions, including the Tennessee Performing Arts Centre, the Johnny Cash Museum, Nashville Convention Center, and Bridgestone Arena. The hotel is comprised of 122 carefully restored rooms and suites, all of which are outfitted with traditional, neutral furnishings, as well as Frette linens and marble-bedecked bathrooms. Jean-Georges Vongerichten helms the two main restaurants the hotel; Drusie & Dar and The Pink Hermit. The hotel is also equipped with a fitness center, though there’s currently no spa access.
The Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel
401 Korean Veterans Blvd, Nashville, TN 37203
The Joseph is a relatively new addition to the Nashville hotel scene, as it opened in August 2020, at a time when travel was rather slow. The high-end property, located in the SoBro neighborhood, is a part of Marriott’s Luxury Collection, but has more of a boutique hotel feel than a Marriott Nashville, with over 1,100 works of art adorning the walls, courtesy of the hotel’s owners, the Pizzuti family. The immersive art experience begins right upon check-in, with a digital art wall and interactive sculpture in the courtyard porte-cochère and a custom leather front desk in reception with paneling by Lucchese and ceramic art.
The Joseph is composed of 297 guest rooms and suites, with one main on-site restaurant, Yolan, an Italian eatery from Michelin-starred chef Tony Mantuano. The rooftop bar, Denim, sits on the 21st floor and offers impressive Nashville city views, which you can take in while sipping on a craft cocktail, and when it’s warm out, definitely take a dip in in the 50-foot saltwater rooftop pool. There’s also a sleek fitness center and spa.
The Thompson Nashville
401 11th Avenue S, Nashville, TN 37203
If you want to be right in the center of the Gulch, then check in at The Thompson, located right in the midst of the ultra-trendy neighborhood. The Thompson Nashville, a part of Hyatt, houses 224 rooms and suites featuring midcentury-inspired decor, sliding bar doors and floor-to-ceiling windows. Whether you’re a guest at the hotel or staying elsewhere, definitely try to get a reservation at Marsh Bar, the on-site restaurant. For drinks, head to L.A. Jackson, the indoor-outdoor rooftop bar with picturesque views of downtown Nashville, where you can also hear live music on weekends. If you want to venture outside of the hotel, then you won’t even need to get a rental car, as the property is within a short walking distance to Music Row, Broadway and the Honky Tonk Highway and tons of restaurants and shops.
Noelle Hotel
200 4th Avenue N, Nashville, TN 37219
The art-focused Noelle Hotel is another downtown Nashville gem, sitting in a 13-story building that dates back to the 1930s. While the property has been thoroughly transformed into a trendy 224-room hotel in the years since, the building pays tribute to its Art Deco origins and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. For dining, there’s the signature on-site restaurant, Makeready Libations & Liberation, as well as the Trade Room lobby bar and Rare Bird, the rooftop bar. There’s also a super cute coffee shop, Drug Store Coffee, which houses an impressive vinyl collection that plays on a custom system. Don’t forget to stop in Keep Shop, the hotel boutique, as Noelle brings in Nashville-based artisans and designers to create exclusive products and experiences. It’s super conveniently located, and is about a 10 min walk to Music City Center and Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
Loews Vanderbilt Hotel
2100 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203
If you’re looking for a very convenient and reliable hotel stay, consider the Loews Vanderbilt, in Midtown. It’s been around since 2012, but recently debuted the results of a $17 million renovation in 2022. There are 339 rooms and suites, all of which are outfitted with the expected flatscreen televisions and free wifi, as well as Julien Farel toiletries. It’s in a convenient location, and is sure to appeal to those who need to be close to Vanderbilt University, though it’s also a short ways away from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Adventure Science Center and Bluebird Cafe.