The Most Luxurious Tahitian Hotels to Book for Your Next Trip

Upon your visit to the largest island in French Polynesia, you’ll feast your eyes on majestic volcanic mountains while you dip your toes in warm, bright blue water. Underneath the transparent water you can snorkel or scuba dive with a diverse aquatic ecosystem among the coral. You’ll swim dreamily alongside whales, turtles, dolphins and tropical fish. Scan the serene views from an overwater bungalow with a thatched roof, explore waterfalls and marvel at extinct volcanoes. You have the choice of wandering along beaches with a black volcanic look or lounging on pristine white sand beaches like La Plage de Maui. The island of Tahiti is located just Southeast of Bora Bora in the South Pacific Ocean between Australia and South America. Whether you’re looking to surf the idyllic break at Teahupo’o or visit as a couple on a romantic getaway, here are the best places to stay in Tahiti.

The Most Luxurious Tahitian Hotels

Le Tahiti

This luxury resort is a great option for travelers seeking larger rooms with ocean views. Le Tahiti by Pearl Resorts is a family-friendly beach resort on the island of Tahiti with spacious suites featuring large balconies and a Polynesian decor style. Larger rooms offer hot tubs, kitchens, multiple bedrooms and a private plunge pool. Guest rooms include Wi-Fi and minibars. Just outside of your room is a fitness center and a beachfront infinity pool alongside the outdoor, on-site restaurant. Relax during your visit to the hotel’s spa, or venture outside of the resort to the explore city of Papeete, swim under the rush of waterfalls, and snorkel or scuba dive with marine life.

Hilton Hotel Tahiti

One of the best resorts on the island of Tahiti is the Hilton Hotel Tahiti. The luxury resort in French Polynesia has a beachfront infinity pool with a view of Moorea and tropical gardens spread throughout the landscape. The massive pool has a swim-up bar with in-water stools for cool and convenient seating. Along with the pool bar, the Hilton Hotel Tahiti has several other on-site restaurants serving Italian and International food, sushi, seafood and steak. The luxurious accommodations are bright and airy with garden and ocean views with sliding glass doors opening up to tranquil balconies. Just past the infinity pool is the vast turquoise lagoon teeming with marine life. Hilton Hotel Tahiti is situated on Tahiti Nui, the larger portion of Tahiti. The family-friendly luxury resort is in close proximity to Papeete, the capital of French Polynesia, which has a lively market and international airport.

InterContinental Resort Tahiti

The panoramic view at the InterContinental Tahiti Resort & Spa from the massive infinity pool out into the lagoonarium and ombré blue ocean is jaw-dropping. The white sand has scattered clusters of palm trees and a view of the volcanic mountains of Moorea in the distance. Along with traditional rooms, the Polynesian luxury resort has overwater bungalows for the ultimate island experience. Guests love engaging in water sports like scuba diving and snorkeling just off the resort, which boasts the only French Polynesian dive center with a five star PADI rating. The InterContinental Tahitian resort features a fitness center and an on-site spa with therapeutic indoor and outdoor treatments. You’ll have two on-site restaurants to choose from with French and International cuisines and water views.

Te Moana Tahiti Resort

It’s a sea of blue at the stunning Te Moana Tahiti Resort, which is one of the best hotels on the island of Tahiti. Looking out towards the ocean, the French Polynesian hotel has a lagoonarium and infinity pool over the turquoise lagoon. If you turn around to face the luxury resort, you’ll see a backdrop of mountains. Te Moana offers views of Moorea and two on-site restaurants and bars. Just off of the swimming pool down a dock is a pair of motu with sand beaches that can be reserved to feel like your own private island. The luxurious accommodations are family-friendly and adorned with a Polynesian style and offer variety in sizing, with some apartments having three bedrooms. When you’re ready for adventure, Te Moana offers kayak, jet ski, snorkel and paddleboard rentals and scuba diving. Travel into Papeete to the local market and reach the airport in only 10 minutes. The on-site wellness center offers massage and rejuvenation treatments.

Le Méridien Tahiti

You’ll feel the Polynesian hospitality upon check-in at Le Méridien Tahiti, which is a 15-minute drive from Papeete. The family-friendly beach resort offers babysitting services and has a massive outdoor swimming pool with a sand floor and beach-style entry that gives kids easy access to the water. There are only 12 Tahitian overwater bungalows, providing a quaint atmosphere that immerses you in island living. The overwater villas are perched over a turquoise lagoon filled with coral for snorkeling right off of your private balcony. Along with snorkeling, you can go canoeing and scuba diving or play beach volleyball, tennis and table tennis. Guests enjoy the convenience of an on-site bar and restaurant with dishes local to French Polynesia and views of Mount Otemanu on the island of Bora Bora.