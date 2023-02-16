The Best Luxury Resorts in Bora Bora

Imagine waking up under a thatched roof and opening your eyes to endless bright blue crystalline water just beneath your feet. The Tiffany blue ocean in French Polynesia invites you to dive in just steps from your bed and enter a world filled with colorful fish, sea turtles, rays, sharks, dolphins and even whales. Snorkeling and scuba diving await at Bora Bora’s coral reef and lagoon, as well as picturesque views of Mount Otemanu, a dormant volcano. The island is one of the most romantic destinations and is often ranked highly on travelers’ bucket lists. When you’re ready to plan your five-star getaway to Bora Bora, here are the top luxury accommodations.

High-End Stays in Bora Bora

Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora

You’ll be on a private island soaking in your personal plunge pool at the Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora. Your overwater bungalow awaits just a short walk down a dock off the white sand beach. Your jaw will drop every time you look under the thatched roof at the towering Mount Otemanu and vibrant sunsets over the turquoise waters. Along with one and two-bedroom overwater bungalows, you can choose from an elegant two or three bedroom beachfront villa with an island feel and modern amenities.

Back on the main island, the luxury resort boasts an infinity pool, fitness center and tennis, volleyball and badminton courts. Guests enjoy kayaking and paddleboarding, as well as access to snorkeling any time with included snorkel rentals. The Four Seasons Bora Bora takes five-star hospitality to the next level with a concierge, private charter jet, on-island doctor and fitness and tennis classes. The kid-friendly resort offers a welcome present for kids and a kids’ club that keeps them busy with fun activities and up-close education on marine life. If you’re visiting for a romantic getaway, you’ll love the wide variety of couples’ adventures at the Four Seasons, including spa treatments and an unforgettable private dinner on a small isolated island.

InterContinental Bora Bora Resort Thalasso Spa

Serenity is endless at the InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa in French Polynesia. The luxury resort ranks as one of the best hotels among Polynesian accommodations. Your warm welcome upon arrival is paired with stunning scenery featuring Mount Otemanu, chains of overwater bungalows floating along the top of the transparent turquoise lagoon and the white sand beach. One of the most picturesque spots on the main island is the glass-bottom wedding chapel suspended over the lagoonarium.

Water sports abound at the InterContinental on the island of Bora Bora, where you can go scuba diving, interact with stingrays, go snorkeling through coral and ride a jet ski or boat. Back on land, the luxury resort houses a tennis court and fitness center. The vast swimming pool has an infinity edge that overlooks the lagoon and Mount Otemanu and features demonstrations that share the local culture. For ultimate relaxation, visit the Deep Ocean Spa for Thalassotherapy and Balneotherapy.

InterContinental Bora Bora Le Moana Resort

The opulence begins at the start of your day when your in-room breakfast is delivered in style at the InterContinental Bora Bora Le Moana Resort. The first meal arrives in a canoe laden with tropical flowers. Guest accommodations include overwater bungalows on the lagoon and beach bungalows atop the white sand beach. Take in the view of the beach from the infinity pool surrounded by tropical foliage with a waterfall that flows down rock formations.

Marine life experiences are plentiful while snorkeling, paddleboarding and kayaking in the turquoise waters surrounding the resort. The luxury resort offers boat tours, shark feedings and jet ski tours. Take your excursions to the sky for a helicopter ride, or ride around Bora Bora in a truck or Jeep to explore ancient temples. Guests have access to the Thalasso Spa at the InterContinental Bora Bora Resort via boat shuttle. You’ll love the on-site French restaurants offering peaceful views.

The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort

The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort is home to the biggest overwater bungalows in French Polynesia. Just steps from your bed are glass-bottom floors for viewing the marine life that cruises through the turquoise lagoon. Some villas offer views of Mount Otemanu from a private outdoor plunge pool or whirlpool in the middle of a spacious deck. The St. Regis even provides butler service that includes preparing garments, unpacking and packing luggage, delivering beverages and much more. The most luxurious accommodation on the island is the Royal Estate, which offers 13,000 square feet of secluded space with a private beach, pool, whirlpool, sauna and steam room.

The island features multiple on-site restaurants with Polynesian cuisine and a swim-up bar at the pool. Enjoy in-room and beachside dining or a meal during a Polynesian performance. You’ll savor the food of famed Chef Jean-Georges Vongeritchen at the resort’s Lagoon Restaurant. The magnificent Lagoonarium is a paradise for snorkeling and houses a variety of colorful coral and fish. Along with the main pool, the island offers an adults-only pool with cabanas. When you’re ready to relax after activities like kayaking and paddleboarding, visit the lavish Iridium Spa just off of the Lagoonarium.

Conrad Bora Bora Nui

Among a breathtaking landscape of towering lush hills, turquoise waters and coral is the Conrad Bora Bora Nui luxury resort. The overwater bungalows exude opulence with a Polynesian style complete with thatched roofs and modern finishes and amenities. Some overwater villas have multiple floors and bathtubs adjacent to full walls of glass for a relaxing view. Additional features include hammocks suspended over the water and infinity plunge pools on massive decks that you can jump off of right into the ocean.

The Hilton resort on the island of Bora Bora has an expansive infinity pool on the beach with in-water lounge chairs and a swim-up bar for refreshments. The luxury resort has a fitness center, boat trips to the notoriously scenic Motu Tapu islet, and interactive Polynesian demonstrations. The kid-friendly resort has a variety of activities for children, including an indoor and outdoor playground. For couples’ time, The Conrad offers romantic excursions like a sail and picnic on Motu Tapu or private dinner with panoramic views.

Le Taha’a Island Resort & Spa

Located on a private beach is Le Taha’a Island Resort & Spa, which offers luxurious beachfront villas featuring 2 bedrooms, an outdoor soaking tub in a tropical garden and a private pool. The property also boasts other beach villas and overwater suites. You can enjoy meals in your accommodation or set among tropical foliage and waterfalls at the three on-site restaurants.

The posh Relais & Chateaux resort provides guests with a fitness center, swimming pool, helipad, concierge and spa. You’ll enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi in your room and throughout the property. The family-friendly resort even offers babysitting so you can enjoy a romantic evening as a couple. You can spend your entire day in the water with marine life while snorkeling and scuba diving in the lagoon, or on top of the water on a jet ski, kayak, paddleboard or boat.