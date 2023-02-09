The Best Luxury Resorts in Puerto Rico to Book for Your Next Trip

The magic of Puerto Rico is in its mix of adventures found in one place, from surfing at beautiful beaches to exploring cascading waterfalls in the lush rainforest. The U.S. territory has a rich Spanish history steeped in its centuries-old forts, churches and other historical sights scattered around its capital, San Juan. Puerto Rico lies between the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea and is surrounded by clear blue water that often forms perfect waves. Whether you are traveling for business or leisure, your getaway to Puerto Rico will be memorable while staying at a luxury resort.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

5-Star Resorts in Puerto Rico

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort

The entrance of St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort is a stately resort that stands behind an elegant sculpture-adorned water feature lined by palm trees. Inside of the regal cluster of buildings, the spacious guest rooms have calming neutral tones and balconies overlooking views of tropical foliage or the ocean. For the most exquisite stay at the St. Regis, the private on-site villa, Casa Estancias, is a modern beachfront retreat with floor-to-ceiling windows offering panoramic views of the ocean. It boasts 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms and a private saltwater pool.

Located less than 30 minutes from El Yunque National Forest and just outside of Río Grande, the St. Regis has a professionally designed 18-hole golf course overlooking the beach and the rainforest mountains. Between the hotel and the beach is a hot tub and a massive resort-style pool shaped like a lagoon. You’ll love relaxing on the cushioned lounge chairs or poolside cabanas and having the convenience of one of two on-site restaurants. The family-friendly accommodation even has a kids’ club so your kids can keep busy while you visit the on-site spa or fitness center.

Condado Vanderbilt Hotel

Just minutes from Old San Juan is this 5-star oceanfront resort that opened in 1919. The Condado Vanderbilt Hotel has both city and ocean view guest rooms with premium touches. The hotel’s vast oceanfront suites come with butler service, panoramic ocean views and roomy terraces. If you’re traveling with a pet, you’ll love that this dog-friendly hotel has a bed and other surprises for your companion.

Steps down from your room at the Beach Club, you’ll find a sprawling beach, a spacious swimming pool and an infinity pool with food and beverages, chaise lounges and even a consultant that helps to keep you hydrated. When your time outside has come to an end, you’ll love the wide variety of on-site restaurants, bars and lounges, including STK Restaurant and Ola Oceanfront. Let your worries melt away in the elegant Vanderbilt Spa that offers couple’s massages.

The Ritz-Carlton San Juan

Situated on one of the best beaches in Puerto Rico for water sports and a vibrant atmosphere, the Ritz-Carlton in San Juan is one of the best hotels to choose when you’re looking for luxury. The accommodation at Isla Verde Beach has a uniquely-shaped bright blue swimming pool nestled among towering palm trees and facing the beach. You can choose to put your feet up and reserve the pool or beach cabanas, or for more thrill, head down to the water and go parasailing or banana boating. The Ritz features two tennis courts overlooking the ocean, five on-site restaurants, a gym and a lively casino.

Guests feel cozy tucked inside their posh rooms at the Ritz Carlton. After a long day, let your head sink into a down pillow on the bed covered in high-quality sheets. Guest rooms include flat screen televisions, comfy bathrobes, mini bars, WiFi and bathrooms adorned with marble. For extra relaxation, head over to the on-site spa that uses local materials for its treatments.

Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve

This is the epitome of exclusive opulence for your Puerto Rican getaway. Dorado Beach boasts light and airy rooms, residences and villas with sophisticated decor. Each guest room has walls of glass that open fully to bring the outside in and let you feel the ocean breeze while taking in the panoramic views. Along with private terraces, some rooms boast private plunge pools.

The botanical spa at Dorado Beach is an absolutely breathtaking oasis that will soothe your mind just by stepping into its threshold. You’ll feel immersed in tropical foliage while experiencing tranquil treatments and water features that blend into the environment. When you want to satisfy your palate, visit one of the exquisite on-site restaurants overlooking the beach. With two championship golf courses and water sports including kayaking, surfing, kitesurfing, paddleboarding and sailing, you always have something to do on the property.

4-Star Resorts in Puerto Rico

La Concha Renaissance San Juan Resort

Not far from history-laden Old San Juan is the beachfront La Concha Renaissance Resort. The San Juan Marriott resort is less than an hour from El Yunque Rainforest, where you can go horseback riding past waterfalls and take memorable photos in front of the mountains. San Juan has a vibrant nightlife with lively clubs, restaurants and lounges. If you want to stay on-site, La Concha has a wide variety of dining options both poolside and overlooking the ocean.

Guests love the well-designed swimming pools at La Concha. The elevated infinity pool overlooks the beach and its water flows down into a lower outdoor pool. The ground-level pool features a center fountain and a zero entry design that is great for little kids. The resort boasts one other outdoor pool and a whirlpool. Back in your guest room, you’ll find peaceful, beachy colors and crisp linens with balconies offering city or ocean views.

Royal Isabela

You’ll gasp at the picturesque views of lush green rolling hills and an ombré ocean at Royal Isabela, a stunning accommodation with a championship golf course alongside beachfront cliffs. Guests love the all-villa lodging with spacious casitas offering private pools and wide terraces surrounded by amazing scenery. Royal Isabela has an on-site restaurant that uses naturally-sourced ingredients and a bar with panoramic views. The property also offers a gym, tennis courts, hiking trails and beach access. Royal Isabela provides the perfect high-end stay for guests seeking solitude.

Wyndham Grand Rio Mar

Close to the edge of El Yunque rainforest is this luxury beachfront resort with beautiful airy decor and endless amenities. Wyndham Grand Rio Mar features two miles of beach, two championship golf courses, tennis courts, and three pools shaped like lagoons. One pool is extra kid-friendly with the addition of a water slide. You’ll love relaxing on a cushioned lounge chair or poolside private cabanas. The Wyndham Grand Rio Mar also has a casino for risk-takers and a spa for guests seeking tranquility. The guest rooms offer not only ocean views, but also rainforest views with the mountains in the distance. Each room and suite has its own balcony so you can spend time enjoying the landscape.

Hilton Ponce Golf & Casino Resort

For a posh, fun and animated atmosphere, book a stay at the Hilton Ponce Golf and Casino Resort. You’ll spend your days lounging on poolside cabanas, riding a waterslide, relaxing in the whirlpool, tanning on the beach and playing a round on the championship golf course. You can even try your hand at the games in the on-property casino. The vast resort has oceanfront and pool view rooms with balconies or patios. Guests enjoy three on-site dining options, including a poolside bar and a sushi restaurant. The kid-friendly Hilton offers a free stay to children under 18 years old and free breakfast to kids under 5 years old.