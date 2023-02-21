Home Set: The Most Luxurious Scented Candles

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. There’s no better way to improve the ambiance of your interior spaces than by lighting a delightful, high-end scented candle. The best luxury candles transform the whole vibe of your home for the better, and there are so many different scents for whatever fragrance combination you prefer, whether you’re into a classic candle aroma or a more inventive votive. And don’t forget that candles make an excellent gift, too. From cheerful floral scents and woodsy aromas to citrusy votives and spicy fragrances, these are the best luxury candles to light up at home right now.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Luxury Candles to Shop for New Home Scents
All the best candle brands to shop right now for the dreamiest home fragrances.
-
Cire Trudon Abd El Kader Classic Candle
French fragrance house Trudon has so many lovely scents, but you can’t go wrong with their classic Abd El Kader, which features a combination of mint, ginger, lemon and tobacco, as well as blackcurrant, clove, jasmine and vanilla. It has a cotton wick and also comes in a gorgeous hand-crafted glass vessel that you can repurpose after you finish the candle.
-
Diptyque Figuier Candle
While Diptyque Baies is perhaps the French fragrance brand’s best known candle, I’m partial to their fig bougie as my home signature scent. This hand-poured candle is fruity yet woodsy, and instantly brightens up the atmosphere.
-
Lafco New York Lavender Amber Candle
Create a soothing atmosphere at home with this lovely essential oil-based bougie, featuring an amalgam of lavender, musk, rosemary, amber and vanilla. It also has a 90-hour burn time.
-
Byredo Symphonique Candle
For a spicy citrus scent, look no further than this Byredo classic, which will fill the room with a bright aroma of anise, bitter orange, ginger, clove, beeswax and cedarwood.
-
Otherland Ruby Roots Candle
Otherland’s seasonal, limited-edition Spring Awakening collection is back, including this cheerful pink candle with a bouquet of sugar beets, grass and ginger, composed of coconut wax and soy wax.
-
Glasshouse Fragrances Kyoto in Bloom Candle
Spring is just around the corner, and what better way to get in the mood for a warmer time of year than by lighting up a seasonal bougie? This dreamy soy candle is composed of a combination of lime, bergamot, citrus, camellia and lotus, with base notes of amber, sandalwood, musk and vanilla.
-
Harlem Candle Co. Speakeasy Luxury Candle
This richly scented candle is inspired by the Prohibition era nightclubs in Harlem, with an enticing mixture of palo santo, bourbon, dark chocolate, cardamom and plum blossom, with hints of incense and patchouli.
-
Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Nordstrom Exclusive Slow Burn Scented Candle
This Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves limited-edition candle is a spicy and zesty blend of incense, black pepper, ginger, raspberry, cedarwood, vanilla and tonka bean.
-
Baobab Collection Bohomania Django Max 24 Candle
Those that prefer a festive scent all year around will adore this super-luxe candle and its amber, cinnamon and cashmere wood composition.
-
Tom Ford Private Blend Lost Cherry Candle
Tom Ford’s luxurious Black Cherry candle is an alluring combo of the aforementioned cherry with Turkish rose, balsam, tonka, sandalwood, vetiver and cedar.
-
Jo Malone London Grapefruit Scented Home Candle
Jo Malone candles are a classic for a reason (they’re also royally-approved, as Kate Middleton is reportedly a big fan), and this grapefruit option is a great light and citrusy option, with grapefruit and tangerine that are complemented by vetiver and rosemary.
-
Le Labo Laurier 62 Classic Candle
Instead of the perhaps overdone Santal 26, try Le Labo’s other fragrances, like Laurier 62. It’s an earthy option, with laurel, rosemary, eucalyptus, thyme, cumin, clove, amber, patchouli and sandalwood.
-
Carrière Frères Sichuan Pepper Candle
Don’t let the peppery name of this candle fool you; it’s all about the balance of fresh citrus and spice, thanks to the addition of bergamot.
-
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Anouche Scented Candle
Embrace all things floral with the rose and plum-scented candle.
-
Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Candle
Who wouldn’t want to bring the feeling of a lazy Sunday morning to their daily routine? While we can’t control your alarm clock, we can recommend this heavenly votive, with aldehydes, pear, lily of the valley, iris, orange flower and rose absolute, with base notes of white musk, patchouli oil and ambrette seeds absolute.