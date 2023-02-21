Lifestyle

Home Set: The Most Luxurious Scented Candles

From cheerful floral scents and woodsy aromas to citrusy votives and spicy fragrances, these are the best luxury candles to light at home.

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. There’s no better way to improve the ambiance of your interior spaces than by lighting a delightful, high-end scented candle. The best luxury candles transform the whole vibe of your home for the better, and there are so many different scents for whatever fragrance combination you prefer, whether you’re into a classic candle aroma or a more inventive votive. And don’t forget that candles make an excellent gift, too. From cheerful floral scents and woodsy aromas to citrusy votives and spicy fragrances, these are the best luxury candles to light up at home right now.

The Best Luxury Candles to Shop for New Home Scents

  • Trudon.

    Cire Trudon Abd El Kader Classic Candle

    French fragrance house Trudon has so many lovely scents, but you can’t go wrong with their classic Abd El Kader, which features a combination of mint, ginger, lemon and tobacco, as well as blackcurrant, clove, jasmine and vanilla. It has a cotton wick and also comes in a gorgeous hand-crafted glass vessel that you can repurpose after you finish the candle.

    $125, Shop Now
  • Diptyque.

    Diptyque Figuier Candle

    While Diptyque Baies is perhaps the French fragrance brand’s best known candle, I’m partial to their fig bougie as my home signature scent. This hand-poured candle is fruity yet woodsy, and instantly brightens up the atmosphere.

    $72, Shop Now
  • Lafco.

    Lafco New York Lavender Amber Candle

    Create a soothing atmosphere at home with this lovely essential oil-based bougie, featuring an amalgam of lavender, musk, rosemary, amber and vanilla. It also has a 90-hour burn time.

    $75, Shop Now
  • Byredo.

    Byredo Symphonique Candle

    For a spicy citrus scent, look no further than this Byredo classic, which will fill the room with a bright aroma of anise, bitter orange, ginger, clove, beeswax and cedarwood.

    $90, Shop Now
  • Otherland.

    Otherland Ruby Roots Candle

    Otherland’s seasonal, limited-edition Spring Awakening collection is back, including this cheerful pink candle with a bouquet of sugar beets, grass and ginger, composed of coconut wax and soy wax.

    $36, Shop Now
  • Glasshouse Fragrances.

    Glasshouse Fragrances Kyoto in Bloom Candle

    Spring is just around the corner, and what better way to get in the mood for a warmer time of year than by lighting up a seasonal bougie? This dreamy soy candle is composed of a combination of lime, bergamot, citrus, camellia and lotus, with base notes of amber, sandalwood, musk and vanilla.

    $90, Shop Now
  • Harlem Candle Co.

    Harlem Candle Co. Speakeasy Luxury Candle

    This richly scented candle is inspired by the Prohibition era nightclubs in Harlem, with an enticing mixture of palo santo, bourbon, dark chocolate, cardamom and plum blossom, with hints of incense and patchouli.

    $48, Shop Now
  • Boy Smells.

    Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Nordstrom Exclusive Slow Burn Scented Candle

    This Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves limited-edition candle is a spicy and zesty blend of incense, black pepper, ginger, raspberry, cedarwood, vanilla and tonka bean.

    $52, Shop Now
  • Baobab Collection.

    Baobab Collection Bohomania Django Max 24 Candle

    Those that prefer a festive scent all year around will adore this super-luxe candle and its amber, cinnamon and cashmere wood composition.

    $420, Shop Now
  • Tom Ford.

    Tom Ford Private Blend Lost Cherry Candle

    Tom Ford’s luxurious Black Cherry candle is an alluring combo of the aforementioned cherry with Turkish rose, balsam, tonka, sandalwood, vetiver and cedar.

    $135, Shop Now
  • Jo Malone London.

    Jo Malone London Grapefruit Scented Home Candle

    Jo Malone candles are a classic for a reason (they’re also royally-approved, as Kate Middleton is reportedly a big fan), and this grapefruit option is a great light and citrusy option, with grapefruit and tangerine that are complemented by vetiver and rosemary.

    $75, Shop Now
  • Le Labo.

    Le Labo Laurier 62 Classic Candle

    Instead of the perhaps overdone Santal 26, try Le Labo’s other fragrances, like Laurier 62. It’s an earthy option, with laurel, rosemary, eucalyptus, thyme, cumin, clove, amber, patchouli and sandalwood.

    $82, Shop Now
  • Carrière Frères.

    Carrière Frères Sichuan Pepper Candle

    Don’t let the peppery name of this candle fool you; it’s all about the balance of fresh citrus and spice, thanks to the addition of bergamot.

    $65, Shop Now
  • Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

    Maison Francis Kurkdjian Anouche Scented Candle

    Embrace all things floral with the rose and plum-scented candle.

    $85, Shop Now
  • Maison Margiela.

    Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Candle

    Who wouldn’t want to bring the feeling of a lazy Sunday morning to their daily routine? While we can’t control your alarm clock, we can recommend this heavenly votive, with aldehydes, pear, lily of the valley, iris, orange flower and rose absolute, with base notes of white musk, patchouli oil and ambrette seeds absolute.

    $70, Shop Now
