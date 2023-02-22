Best Online Slots: Top Slots Sites with High RTP Games, Progressive Jackpots, Free Spins Promos & More

Paid Advertisement by PlayTogga.

Anybody into slots knows too well that some days are simply made for S&R (slots and relaxation). If you have been on the lookout for the best online slots for real money, we have got you covered.

We have spent hours looking through all the top options and putting them up to the test so that you don’t have to scroll through a massive list of slots sites. Ignition is our top choice, but there is something for everyone on our list below.

Ready to get started? Let’s dive in.

Best Online Slots:

1. Ignition Casino (Golden Buffalo) – Best Online Slots Site Overall

Pros:

Exciting 100+ slot games

Round the clock customer support

Combined $3,000 welcome bonus

13 different game software providers

High-quality graphics for slot games

Excellent online poker lobbies

Cons:

Fee for credit cards

Ignition is one of the biggest online casinos – and it’s especially awesome when it comes to slots. With the most software providers on this list, it also has access to some of the best graphics among online slots. Not to mention, there is a nice welcome bonus and overall good customer support.

However, Ignition gets the top prize because of its reputation, its wide variety of games, its excellent user interface, and its numerous banking options. It’s safe, secure, and available in most states across the U.S. If you’re looking for a top site that’s used by millions of other gamblers, Ignition is worth a look.

User Friendliness: 4.9/5

Ignition Casino is easy to navigate. The top menu bar has four pages, including poker, casino, live dealer, virtual sports, and promotions. Slot players can click on “casino,” and then you are presented with all the games. New players can easily find anything they want.

Should you run into any problems, a live chat is available 24/7 that can assist you with issues such as billing, account creation, and site navigation. In addition, there is an email address that you can write to and an active forum full of community users and casino administration.

Variety & Quality of Slot Games: 4.7/5

There are currently about 150 different slot games featured at this casino, including Mythic Wolf, Golden Buffalo, and 777 Deluxe. Although other casinos on this page may feature more total slot games, the quality is considerably high.

To put this in perspective, 13 different gaming software providers are running the systems at Ignition Casino. No other casino on this page has ten or more. Due to having better relationships with various gaming software providers, slot games here emphasize quality rather than quantity.

Banking Options: 4.2/5

Despite only having eight different banking options, including Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and voucher, this casino also offers support for cryptocurrency. Currently, you can deposit using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, or Ethereum. We hope to see an expanded list of banking options in the future.

In addition, the high 15.9% fees for credit card deposits seem to be a bit greedy. However, we really like that withdrawals are typically processed in less than 24 hours.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

The welcome bonus is perhaps the most attractive feature of this casino to many people. If you deposit using Bitcoin, you get 150% added to your bankroll up to a value of $1,500. Those who deposit using fiat currency can get 100% added onto their deposit, up to $1,000.

Not to mention, there is also a 25x wagering requirement, which is a lot more reasonable than most other slot casinos. Just be sure to check out the full terms and conditions on the precise steps you need to go through to withdraw any bonus funds.

Click here to grab Ignition’s welcome offer up to $3,000

2. Cafe Casino (777 Deluxe) – Best Bonuses of any Slots Site

Pros:

125 different slot games to choose from

Great loyalty program for consistent users

Welcome bonus value up to $4,000

Fast and reliable payouts

Live dealer casino available

Cons:

Table games library not the best

Cafe Casino is the online slot site for you if you want to grab as many bonuses and promos as possible as a loyal customer. These perks include weekly promos, cashback offers, and even cash bonuses.

As well as the promos, Cafe Casino is home to more than 300 casino games, including lots of top-notch slots, and we were also happy with their mobile experience. Ultimately, Cafe Casino will suit the recreational gambler who prefers to claim many exciting bonuses.

User Friendliness: 4.7/5

The top menu provides users with a more precise means of picking their games compared to most other casinos. You can select the most popular games, new games, slots, blackjack, table games, specialty games, video poker, jackpots, live dealer games, and tournaments. This menu bar is also easy to scroll through on mobile devices.

If you run into any problems (though it’s highly unlikely), you can click the chat button in the bottom right corner, where you can be instantly connected to a support agent. From there, they will help you fix any issues that you may have. There is also a complete help center if you don’t immediately connect to a customer support agent.

Variety & Quality of Slot Games: 4.6/5

This casino has one of the widest variety of slot games. Out of the roughly 160 total games on the site, there are a total of 125 different slot games to choose from. This will be immediately attractive to the gambler mainly concerned with having the most games possible.

Of course, some of the top online slot games like Mythic Wolf, 10 Times Vegas, Reels, and Wheels XL. Golden Buffalo and 777 Deluxe are also available here – ensuring you get both quality and quantity here.

Banking Options: 4.3/5

The banking options at this casino are essentially the same as those found at Ignition Casino. One main difference is that a check by courier is available instead of a voucher. Cards such as American Express, MasterCard, and Visa are accepted. Cryptocurrency support includes Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum.

You can also transfer money between separate player accounts, making it so you and your friends can play together. One feature we really like about their banking operations is that withdrawals are sometimes completed within one hour.

Welcome Bonus: 5/5

With up to $4,000 in value up for grabs, this casino offers one of the largest boosts to your bankroll. Specifically, you can receive 350% more BTC in addition to what you deposit up to $2,500 in value and a 250% matching bonus of fiat currency up to $1,500.

Click here to claim the latest Cafe Casino bonuses and promos

3. Wild Casino (Book of Darkness) – Most User-Friendly Online Slots Site

Pros:

Almost 300 different slot games

Beautiful site design & layout

Large collection of unique slot games

Lots of banking options

Cons:

Only 4 gaming software providers

No pop culture slot machines

Wild Casino is another great online slot casino that will woo the minds of those who value high user-friendliness, a beautiful layout, and a large collection of high-quality games. In addition, this casino offers some of the most diverse banking methods that include both fiat and cryptocurrencies.

We find that this site is the most beautiful and easiest to navigate among other top online slot casinos. For this reason alone, we expect many people to see this as the overall best pick.

User Friendliness: 5/5

The moment you step on the homepage, you’ll notice that there is a different standard of quality offered here. From the layout to the functionality of the games themselves, the process of using this website is seamless.

The help center does a considerable job redirecting all common questions to a simple answer, and the email address is active with reps 24/7. In the future, we would like to see more categories for slot games and a live chat option.

Variety & Quality of Slot Games: 4.5/5

There are currently 291 different slot games to choose from on this site which are predominately obscure choices like Fruity Way, Sky Patriots, Bamboo Rush, and other games not offered by most other top casinos on this list.

Despite having only four gaming providers, Wild Casino seems to focus on those that are able to provide the highest quality graphics, overall experience, and total games possible. One thing that we like is that games such as Sky Patriots also have a separate scratchcard specialty game that you can try out.

Banking Options: 4.8/5

This is an excellent casino in terms of its banking options. With 18 different means of deposit and withdrawals, including both cryptocurrency and fiat currency, most people will have no issues putting their money on and off the platform.

In addition to popular cards like MasterCard, American Express, and Visa, Discover Card is another deposit method available here. You can also do a bank transfer, money order, and even MoneyGram. There is also support for ten different cryptocurrencies, including altcoins like Doge, Stellar, and Chainlink. Withdrawals typically take up to 48 hours.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

There is a total value of $4,000 up for grabs for new users. The welcome bonus for fiat currency will match your deposit by 250% up to $1,000. In addition, there is a crypto welcome bonus that matches your deposit by 300% up to a value of $3,000.

Then, there are also wagering requirements to keep in mind. The fiat currency welcome bonus is tacked at a 35x level. Cryptocurrency has a tighter wagering requirement, clocking in at 45x.

Click here to get the best Wild Casino bonuses

4. Super Slots (88 Frenzy Fortune) – Best Online Slots Site for Mobile

Pros:

260 different slot games

21 different payment methods

24/7 customer support

World-class mobile version of the site

Cons:

35x wagering requirement for the welcome bonus

Using Super Slots casino on your mobile web browser is almost like having an official app. Therefore, these might be the best online slots for those who want to play from mobile devices. It is also an excellent casino for cryptocurrency holders since it accepts 17 different major coins and altcoins.

The Super Slots mobile app adjusts all the games to suit your screen so that you get an authentic Super Slots casino and slots experience on your device. All the classic slots are here, as are the classic table games, and there are big prizes to be won in the jackpot games.

User Friendliness: 4.9/5

This casino is near-perfect in terms of the layout and functionality of the site and mobile site. The interface is almost flawless, despite not having an official mobile app on an app store. The top site menus (slots, table games, blackjack, live casino, video poker, specialty games) make it easy to pick where you want to go.

When you click on a game, the popup giving you more information on the game and the button prompting you to play are flawless in function. They also have a 24/7 customer support line available through email.

Variety & Quality of Slot Games: 4.9/5

Super Slots works with gaming software providers like BetSoft, Nucleus, Dragon Gaming, and Fresh Deck studios, which is the complete lineup of software providers at Wild Casino. They also have five other additional gaming software providers. Magma, for example, is a software provider available here that no other casino on this list has access to.

For this reason, they have the highest overall selection of slot games on this list, adding up to 260 in total. Top picks currently include Slot Monsters, Toy Box, and Koi Fortunes. Each of these games had active jackpots of over $15,000.

Banking Options: 4.7/5

There are a total of 21 different banking options to choose from that include both fiat currency and cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency support is especially remarkable, with over 15 altcoins like ApeCoin, Avalanche, and Shiba Inu being currently accepted.

However, one area for improvement that we would like to see is faster withdrawal times. Currently, it can take up to 48 hours to receive your withdrawals.

Welcome Bonus: 4/5

There is currently a welcome bonus that will give new users a 250% bonus on their first five deposits. Each bonus for each deposit is maxed at a total value of $1,000. This can add up to $6,000 in total value.

Click here to get started at Super Slots today

5. Bovada (Five Time Wins) – Best Online Slots Site for Jackpots

Pros:

Full casino with table games and sportsbook

Biggest collection of large jackpots

Online since 2011

Cons:

Comparatively low number of slot games

Banking options are limited

Bovada is one of the longest-standing online casinos around, dating back to 2011. They also have the best all-around game selection when you consider their high-quality online poker lobbies, table games, and other casino classics.

In terms of slots, we find that the most jackpot slots with the highest jackpots are available here. Although you might not have access to the highest number of unique games possible, there is a great welcome bonus to take advantage of.

User Friendliness: 4.4/5

The site is relatively easy to navigate. The overall site interface is nothing above par here. Given that there are multiple options to consider, including live dealers, casino games, and a complete sports and racebook, it is relatively easy to find what you are looking for.

Although there is a help center that answers most common questions, you will be hard-pressed to find an email address, phone number, or even a live chat. The only contact method we could find was an email address, and it is specifically for dispute resolution.

Variety & Quality of Slot Games: 4.5/5

Bovada may not have the most slot games on this list, but they have the most jackpot slots with the highest jackpots. At the time of writing, Shopping Spree had an active jackpot of $228,000. In total, there are about 123 different slot games to choose from.

Currently, the hottest games include Thunder Crash, Reels and Wheels XL, and Mythic Wolf.

We like that there are also lots of active jackpots on this site, many with over $100,000 up for grabs.

Banking Options: 4.3/5

There are only nine different banking options available here, making it sometimes difficult to deposit and withdraw on the site. However, they support both popular cards like Visa, MasterCard, and American Express.

In addition, those who hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash will be able to deposit and withdraw here. Perhaps the most attractive feature to mention is that withdrawals are typically completed within one hour.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

The welcome bonuses are arguably the fairest offers on this entire list. BTC deposits are matched by 125% up to $1,250 in value. Fiat currency deposits are matched by 100% up to $1.000. There is a bonus value that adds up to $2,250 in total.

We believe that this welcome bonus is exceptionally reasonable compared to other slots casinos since it only has a 25x wagering requirement.

Click here to claim the best Bovada bonus offers

How We Found the Best Online Slots Sites: Ranking Methodology

Popularity in the market:

One of the things we always look out for when choosing the best online casinos is how popular they are with other players. Popularity is a huge seal of approval. The more people that enjoy a slots site, the more trust we have in it.

Payout percentages:

Payout percentages is a key criteria because it increases your chances of winning. We looked far and wide to find the sites that had the highest paying slots so that you can get more bang for your buck.

User-friendliness:

The best slots sites are user-friendly and easy to play on. We wanted to find sites that are easy to navigate, and which are easy to get to grips with. This means zero hassle and no need to constantly have to contact customer support for help.

Variety of available online slot games:

Slots are more fun when there are lots of different online slot games available. We looked for sites that offered a good selection of games with lots of variety, ranging from TV and moved-themed games, adventure games, progressive jackpots, and more.

Site trustworthiness:

Before finalizing our list of online slots, we made sure to check things like SSL certificates, online reviews, and licenses. This helped us dump untrustworthy sites in favor of those that offer reliable payouts and won’t suddenly “go rogue” and disappear.

Loyalty and bonus programs:

Loyalty and bonus programs are important for a fantastic all-around experience at a slots site. They top you up with lots of perks during your stay, such as free spins, cashback offers, and sometimes even free cash. This is why we made sure to find sites that offer eye-catching loyalty programs.

Secure and legit payment providers:

We know how important it is that you’re able to bank with confidence at any gambling site you sign up to. We also know how easy it is to get scammed online.

As such, we looked for sites that offered secure, legit, and recognizable payment providers, as we believe this to be a massive sign as to how credible a slots site is. We also looked for the best Bitcoin casino sites for those slot lovers who like to use cryptos to gamble online.

What the Best Slots Sites Offer

Slots casinos are just great fun. But what do the best slots casinos offer that helps them stand out from the not-so-best ones?

Here are some features to look out for:

Free Spins:

Free spins are a popular bonus offered by the best slots casinos. The number of free spins you get varies, but usually, you can expect to receive between 20 and 50 of ‘em. They must be used on specific games, such as Starburst at Ignition, and some sites even offer free spins as part of the welcome offer.

Keep an eye out, though, because free spins are usually dished out randomly during your stay with a casino!

Deposit Bonus:

A deposit bonus is basically a welcome offer that requires you to make a deposit before you can grab the bonus. Because it’s what’s also known as a “real money” bonus, wagering requirements are typically low, which means you don’t need to gamble too much of your own money before any winnings are yours to withdraw.

No Deposit Bonus:

With the no deposit bonus, you don’t have to deposit any of your own money before you can play! Only available at select casinos, this slots bonus is a big winner among beginners because it’s basically a free bet.

However, because it’s a no deposit bonus, this type of offer usually comes with steeper wagering requirements. In other words, you’ll still need to eventually play with some of your own cash before you can withdraw any winnings.

Free Slots vs. Real Money Slot Games

When you sign up to slot sites, you’ll find that the best ones offer you a choice between free slots and real money slot games. They have different names, but they’re both a lot of fun. So what’s the difference?

Free Slots

Free slots are essentially demo games. You get to play with “credits,” but you’re not playing with real money. As a result, you won’t win any money. All you will build-up is more credits.

Why play free slots?

Free slots are perfect if you’re a bit bored and have no wish to spend any of your own money. They also let you be bolder with your gaming choices, and they also represent a chance to develop and fine-tune your strategy.

Real Money Slots

Real money slots are the standard slots you’ll find on slots sites. These are the classic ways to win lots of REAL money when playing slots. With often huge jackpots, real money slots are thrilling and exciting – but the risk is that you could also lose your own money.

For many, though, that’s just part of the entertainment, and playing real money slots gives you the full online slots experience. And if you’re lucky, you may just win big, and you may also get to use free spins now and then, too.

Slots Strategy: How To Play Slots Online

There are some recreational gamblers who will tell you that slots is pure luck. Whether you win or lose, it’s all in the lap of the gods.

There are others who’ll tell you the opposite and that the key to win slots is to have a slots strategy.

Playing Style

Before you begin playing for real money, you should decide on a playing style. It doesn’t matter if this is the style you maintain the entire time because you can experiment as you go along, but it’s important to start off with a style and see if you can hone it.

For example, a popular slot-playing style is the pattern strategy. With this slot-playing style, you need to decide on a set of patterns of bets before you begin a game, as well as a pre-arranged sequence of wagers.

For example, one such example of a pattern slots strategy is a sequence of 15 bets that go 1-1-1-2-2-2-3-3-3-3-2-2-2-1-1-1 and uses twenty-seven coins. At the end of the sequence, set your winnings aside and start again.

If, however, you lose 3 times on the spin on an online slot at the end of three sets of the same pattern, try another game.

Bankroll Management

Bankroll management is a key element to successful online slot machines. If you haven’t decided how to manage your bankroll, your losses could be very heavy – and even impossible to recover from.

We recommend deciding on a bankroll before choosing a unit size for each wager. For instance, each time you play the slots, you could wager 1-3% of your bankroll. Or, if you’re more aggressive, you might want to set aside as much as 5%.

That all said, you can tweak your bankroll throughout your slots career. If you manage to pile up the wins, you might want to increase your bankroll.

Slot Game Types

Lastly, there are many different types of slots. Each one has a different gameplay style, as well as different RTPs. You need to find the game types that are most comfortable for you before playing for real money (this is why it’s always a good idea to find free slots games first, such as those at Ignition).

Types of slots include:

3 reel classic slots

5 reel slots

Progressive slots

Mobile slots

Mega spin slots

Multi payline slots

Best Online Slots – FAQ

Are online slots rigged?

No. Online slots are created by legit software developers, such as Microgaming, who are held to account by regulators. All online slots must pass something called a Testing House before it can be launched.

What’s the difference between online pokies and slots?

If you are down under in countries of New Zealand or Australia you’ll find that both slot machines and casinos are referred to as ‘pokies’ collectively. So if you have an Australian mate don’t be shocked if they ask you where the local pokies are!

Similarly, Online pokies is the term used to describe online slots in Australia and NZ.

What should I look for in an online slots site?

A good online casino should include a wide variety of games, a simple user interface, bonuses and promos, and a good selection of payment options. You should also read user reviews for insights into how trustworthy an online casino is.

Related Article: Best online casinos in Canada

Can I win real money playing online slots?

Yes. However, whether you win, and how much you win, will come down to a mixture of luck and having in place a strategy that works for you.

Are online slot casinos trustworthy?

It all depends. Some casinos are more trustworthy than others. And because there are definitely “rogue casinos” out there, it’s really important that you learn more about the site before you sign up.

Earlier in the article, we listed a number of best online slot casinos that we have personally vetted and verified, and which are trustworthy.

Ready to Start Playing the Best Slots Online?

After testing out many slots sites, we chose Ignition as the top pick due to its variety of slots games provided by world-class developers, exciting graphics, and high overall RTPs.

But that’s not to say another slots sites on our list may not have better games for you. Whichever site you end up choosing, have fun, and remember the golden rule:

Always gamble responsibly.

Related article for further reading: Best online slots

You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase… the house always wins! If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 0808 8020 133 or via the NetLine or call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369). Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online slots are available and legal where you live. Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources: https://www.gamstop.co.uk/, https://www.gamcare.org.uk/, https://www.begambleaware.org/

DISCLAIMER: This content was paid for and created by an advertiser. Neither the advertising department nor the Observer news organization were involved in the creation of this content. Sponsors may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. The information presented is not meant as gambling advice. The site does not guarantee profit in any way. Players must bet at their own risk. If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, we strongly suggest you call the call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) or call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with an advisor for help. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford.