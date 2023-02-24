The Cutest Rain Boots to Take on Any Storm in Style

Spring is mere weeks away, which means it’s finally *almost* time to bid farewell to our snow boots, bulky puffer jackets and cold weather accoutrements. Along with (slightly) warmer temperatures, blooming flowers and a chance to wear non-sleeping bag attire, spring also tends to bring a whole lot of rain, which means appropriate footwear is in order.
Whether it’s a thunderstorm or just a drizzle, we know it’s not always easy getting dressed on a stormy, damp and rainy day. You don’t want to destroy any of your favorite shoes by stomping around in puddles, and while keeping your feet warm and dry is the most important factor, that doesn’t mean you have to give up style points. While rain boots haven’t always had the most fashionable reputation, there are now plenty of adorable *and* waterproof galoshes out there that will protect your feet from the damp and chilly weather, without ruining your entire ensemble.
There are even stylish rain boots that could very well elevate your rainy day look, because functional footwear can, in fact, be fashionable. Just grab your favorite umbrella and a chic trench coat, and you’re all set. Below, see the cutest waterproof rain boots that you’ll actually look forward to splashing around in on the next stormy day.
Cougar Ignite Rubber Waterproof Boot
These adorable rubber winter boots are great for rainy days and will keep you warm in cold temperatures (down to 14 degrees Fahrenheit!), with cozy faux shearling lining and a rubber outsole with a chunky heel.
Hunter Original Tall Rain Boot
For a classic pair of rain boots, you can’t beat Hunter’s high-quality wellies. These knee-high Hunter boots are a tried and true favorite; they’re heavy duty yet stylish, with a traction-gripping sole to prevent slipping and an adjustable buckle. Pair them with the brand’s matching thick socks and you’re good to go. They don’t come in half-sizes, so order down if you’re not sure—you can buy them online on the brand’s website or from other retailers, including Nordstrom or Zappos.
Sperry Women's Saltwater Quilted Duck Boot
A preppy duck boot never goes out of style, like these water-resistant, quilted lace-up nylon duck boots. They have a rubber outsole and a convenient zipper, so you can take them on and off without unlacing.
Moncler Black Loftgrip Rain Boots
If you want a bit of extra height and a fashionista-worthy edge to your rain day attire, look no further than these chunky heeled boots from Moncler.
Joules Welly Print Waterproof Rain Boot
Who says Wellington rain boots can’t be fun footwear? These playful polka dot-printed knee-high boots are fashionable and functional, with a low lug sole and black tab, so you can splash around puddles in style.
Ugg Droplet Short Rain Boot
For a bootie-style rain shoe, try Ugg’s low waterproof ankle boots, made of a durable leather shell and flexible neoprene lining on the collar. They’re totally weatherproof, so you’re protected against downpours and other inclement weather.
Jimmy Choo Black Yael Buckled Rubber Rain Boots
Jimmy Choo’s water-resistant biker-inspired matte black rain boots feature two buckles and a gripped rubber sole. They’re made of waterproof and biodegradable rubber, too.
Everlane The Rain Boot
These minimalist Chelsea boots are a super versatile option; these ankle rain boots go with pretty much anything, whether you’re heading out in jeans and a sweater or tights and a dress. They also have a custom-designed cushioned insole for extra comfort, with stretch side panels and pull tabs so they easily slip on and off.
Merry People Darcy Mid Calf Rainboot
These classic rain boots are made of more eco-friendly natural rubber, with flexible neoprene lining so you can easily slip them on and off. They have a slip-resistant sole and arch support, and they’re entirely waterproof.
Sorel Women's Lennox Hiker STKD Boot
These Sorel boots are a fun twist on classic hiking boots; they’re sturdy and stylish, and they’re made of waterproof leather. They have a removable molded footbed in case you want to use your own insoles, with extra cushioning.
Sperry Women's Torrent Chelsea Rain Boot
These olive green shoes have a micro-fleece lining and a comfy, on-trend platform sole.
Asgard Women's Ankle Rain Boots Waterproof Chelsea Boots
These Asgard PVC rain boots are a constant Amazon best-seller, and while they’re super versatile, well-priced and come in a chic matte black shade, they’re best for days when it’s just a light drizzle.
Bogs Vintage Rose Women's Rain Boots
Bring a little flower power to your rainy day ensemble with these feminine floral rain boots, which are fully waterproof and made of soft and flexible rubber, and the best is that there’s an eco-friendly, algae-based footbed that helps clean polluted water habitats.