The Cutest Rain Boots to Take on Any Storm in Style

Spring is mere weeks away, which means it’s finally *almost* time to bid farewell to our snow boots, bulky puffer jackets and cold weather accoutrements. Along with (slightly) warmer temperatures, blooming flowers and a chance to wear non-sleeping bag attire, spring also tends to bring a whole lot of rain, which means appropriate footwear is in order.

Whether it’s a thunderstorm or just a drizzle, we know it’s not always easy getting dressed on a stormy, damp and rainy day. You don’t want to destroy any of your favorite shoes by stomping around in puddles, and while keeping your feet warm and dry is the most important factor, that doesn’t mean you have to give up style points. While rain boots haven’t always had the most fashionable reputation, there are now plenty of adorable *and* waterproof galoshes out there that will protect your feet from the damp and chilly weather, without ruining your entire ensemble.

There are even stylish rain boots that could very well elevate your rainy day look, because functional footwear can, in fact, be fashionable. Just grab your favorite umbrella and a chic trench coat, and you’re all set. Below, see the cutest waterproof rain boots that you’ll actually look forward to splashing around in on the next stormy day.

