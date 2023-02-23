The 14 Best Sandals for Men to Shop This Season

It may not feel like it just yet, but soon enough it’ll be time to ditch those stuffy winter boots and embrace the open-toed freedom of sandals. But don’t think for a moment that this means sacrificing style for comfort, or vice versa. For those dressier occasions on your summer calendar (or if you’re traveling to a tropical resort), leather sandals can be a perfect choice. With sleek designs and rich textures—and some, a millennia-spanning artisanal heritage—they easily add a touch of sophistication that a flip-flop could never do. Don’t mistake that as an encouragement to show your bare toes when the dress code is full-on formal, but there are certain pairs that can bestow a guy some well-deserved panache. Look for sandals with buckles or straps that add a little extra detail, or go for a minimalist design for a more streamlined look.

For every dressy sandal out there, there are infinite casual styles suited for everything from plodding through a beach parking lot to scaling the face of a cliff. Just close your eyes and take a moment to think of all the different open toe options out there: pool slides, jellies, huaraches, clogs, water shoes—we could go on forever. What’s more, there’s a seemingly endless list of legendary footwear brands that have made their names designing signature open-toed shoes, including Birkenstock, Teva, Crocs, Reef, Adidas, Nike, OluKai and more. Some became popular because of their ergonomic or memory foam footbeds for everyday wear, while others developed a fanbase of outdoor enthusiasts for prioritizing traits like waterproofing or adjustable leather straps. Either way, even sportier sandals have the potential to be stylish when paired (if not a little ironically) with everything from jean shorts to chinos. There’s only one way to find out. Here, 14 high-quality sandals that you’ll want to add to your warm-weather wardrobe. You’ll need them sooner than you think.

