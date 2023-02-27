The Fashionable and Functional Spring Jackets for Men

Ah, spring. A season of growth and renewal, when the world bursts into color after the bleakness of winter. (See ya later, down parka!) With the warmer temperatures and longer days come all the opportunities for outdoor fun you’ve been waiting for, from hiking to biking to al fresco dining—and along with them, unpredictable weather. As Mother Earth thaws out, sudden rain showers and brisk winds pose a challenge to dressing up for the activities du jour. That’s where the perfect spring jacket comes in.

A solid spring jacket strikes a balance between form and function, engineered to be equally adept at shielding you from the elements and looking sharp. Two other characteristics to look out for are that the jacket is lightweight and breathable; materials like cotton, nylon, and technical polyester shine especially bright as they offer durability and water resistance. When it comes to silhouettes, the options are truly endless. From vintage bomber jackets to utilitarian rain jackets to preppy kite jackets, windbreakers, raincoats and denim jackets, there’s one for any and all occasion that requires a reliable, long sleeve outer layer. So wherever you land on the style spectrum, from uber-practical to trend-right luxe, there is a spring jacket out there for you. Here are 14 menswear picks that should land on your radar.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.