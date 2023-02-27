The Fashionable and Functional Spring Jackets for Men

Ah, spring. A season of growth and renewal, when the world bursts into color after the bleakness of winter. (See ya later, down parka!) With the warmer temperatures and longer days come all the opportunities for outdoor fun you’ve been waiting for, from hiking to biking to al fresco dining—and along with them, unpredictable weather. As Mother Earth thaws out, sudden rain showers and brisk winds pose a challenge to dressing up for the activities du jour. That’s where the perfect spring jacket comes in.
A solid spring jacket strikes a balance between form and function, engineered to be equally adept at shielding you from the elements and looking sharp. Two other characteristics to look out for are that the jacket is lightweight and breathable; materials like cotton, nylon, and technical polyester shine especially bright as they offer durability and water resistance. When it comes to silhouettes, the options are truly endless. From vintage bomber jackets to utilitarian rain jackets to preppy kite jackets, windbreakers, raincoats and denim jackets, there’s one for any and all occasion that requires a reliable, long sleeve outer layer. So wherever you land on the style spectrum, from uber-practical to trend-right luxe, there is a spring jacket out there for you. Here are 14 menswear picks that should land on your radar.
The Best Men's Spring Jackets
Reigning Champ Lobos Varsity Jacket
Founded in San Francisco in the 1920s, Golden Bear Sportswear persists as one of the most esteemed American makers of outerwear. This pointed collar varsity jacket, a collaboration with Canadian outfitter Reigning Champ, is handcrafted in heavy melton wool with custom wool rib cuffs and hem. With its classic design and Golden Bear’s signature reinforced cuff panel, this jacket is a winning choice.
Ten Thousand Sherpa Tech Jacket
Crafted of premium recycled sherpa, this lightweight fleece jacket is engineered to retain warmth as you carpe diem around town, or embark on epic outdoor pursuits in the wild.
Taylor Stitch The Cavern Jacket
The Cavern Jacket was designed with versatility in mind: Clean lines, no interior lining, and organic cotton make it an ideal lightweight jacket for transitional seasons. (You’ll appreciate the dual hand warmer pockets on brisk mornings.) What’s more, the material’s textured waffle weave will show more personality the more you wear it.
Stone Island 437f1 Stone Island Ghost Piece_o-Ventile
Though the concept of camouflage served as the inspiration for Stone Island’s military-style Ghost jackets, the sleek monochromatic palette may actually help you stand out. For this item, the outfitter uses an organic version of Ventile, a densely woven long-staple cotton fiber from the U.K. that’s durable, windproof, and breathable.
John Elliott Andes Nylon Down Bomber Jacket
Go big on vintage appeal with John Elliott’s lightweight down-filled, full zip jacket. Made in Italy of sturdy nylon, the bomber’’s classic silhouette is punctuated with ribbed-knit trims and wool sleeves.
Tom Ford Light Suede Outershirt
Turn heads in this Tom Ford slim fit, button-down shirt jacket, which is crafted in Italy of incredibly supple suede. Workwear-inspired details like a throat latch and buttoned flap chest pockets, paired with the fashion label’s signature horn buttons, add heaps of intrigue from one season to another.
NN07 Clyde 8280 Jacket
Take it from us: The timeless cut of NN07’s lightly padded Clyde jacket pairs effortlessly with your day-to-night fits, including hoodies and t-shirts. The crisp polyamide fabric and bowling collar lends sartorial elegance to an otherwise sporty piece.
Zegna Vicuna Color Linen And Silk Blend Chore Jacket
Spring into the season with Zegna’s dapper chore jacket on hand. The deliciously soft linen-and-silk blend elevates a utilitarian garment characterized by a relaxed fit silhouette and bold patch pockets.
Loro Piana Windmate® Traveller Bomber
Don’t let the featherlight weight fool you. Loro Piana’s Windmate Traveller Bomber is armed with a water and wind-resistant Storm System membrane, it’s a superb defender against inclement weather. (The jacket is lined with soft cashmere to keep nice and toasty, too.). With its crinkle-resistant fabric, you’ll feel confident packing this one along for your next trip.
Nobis Ero Tailored Hybrid Sweater
Designed to withstand the elements, the Ero features a water-repellent ripstop at the front and ultra-soft Merino wool at the back for temperature-regulating comfort. It’s padded with PrimaLoft Gold Insulation Active+ for thermal efficiency and finished with a ribbed funnel neck, zippered pockets at the sides, and a hidden zip closure so you can securely stash your everyday essentials.
Alex Crane Quilted Kite Jacket
These days, most overcoats tend to be made from synthetic technical fabrics. Alex Crane opted for organic cotton canvas for this tailored (and machine washable!) kite jacket, which has been pre-shrunk to retain its shape over time.
Acne Puffer Jacket
A go-to for minimalists, Acne’s spring-appropriate puffer is styled with welt pockets, adjustable sleeves, and snap-fastening cuffs. The adjustable drawcord hem hits below the waist to protect against rogue chilly breezes from hitting your lower back.
Burberry Soho Heritage Harrington Jacket
Coming in black and beige colorways, Burberry’s cotton-gabardine blouson was built with city sophisticates. It’s lined in the label’s iconic Vintage Check pattern with a zip front and rib and chevron stitching along the knitted cuffs.
One Of These Days Quilted Jacket
A contrast corduroy collar and quilting make this jacket from One of these Days a statement-making piece of outerwear. Inside, a fuzzy plaid lining keeps things cozy.