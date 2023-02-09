Lifestyle

The Most Stylish Loafers for Every Occasion

These are all the best versions of the classic loafer.

loafers
Loafers are an essential footwear staple. Morgan Halberg | Observer

The classic loafer has long been identified as a staple of ultra-preppy attire, and while the shoe has repeatedly risen and fallen in popularity over the years, it’s time to acknowledge that this particular piece of footwear is actually a timeless and flattering shoe that never really goes out of style.

Loafers are both sophisticated and comfortable; they’re a more elegant and put-together alternative to your favorite sneakers, and feel a touch more mature than a simple ballet flat. While there are always classic styles to choose from, like drivers and penny loafers, there are now plenty of other iterations of the shoe, whether you’re looking for a trendy lug sole platform or a playful embellished slipper. Leather and suede loafers never go out of style, but now you can also select fabric options including patent leather, knits and dressier velvets.

Like any good wardrobe staple, loafers are a dependable shoe during tricky transitional times of year, when a winter boot is too much but sandal season is still a ways away. These slip-on styles are ideal for any time of year, though, whether you want a feminine pointed-toe silhouette, a minimalist driver, a menswear-inspired penny loafer or a bejeweled slipper. Below, see the best stylish loafers to shop right now.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.

The Best Women's Loafers to Shop Now

  • Proenza Schouler.

    Proenza Schouler Leather Loafers

    Lug sole loafers soared in popularity a few years ago, and they’re not going away anytime soon. This classic black leather pair is fun interpretation of the preppy penny loafer, with white stitching and a chunky platform.

    $795, Shop Now
  • Birdies.

    Birdies Starling in Black Velvet

    Birdies are incredibly comfortable, and they also happen to be Meghan Markle-approved. This classic black velvet slipper is a modern take on the smoking shoe, and you can dress them up or down, depending on the occasion.

    $98, Shop Now
  • Zigi.

    Zigi New York Maleah Loafers

    A classic brown leather low-heel loafer is very academic-chic.

    $299.95, Shop Now
  • Tod's.

    Tod's Gommino Suede Loafers

    You can’t talk about loafers without acknowledging the importance and influence of Tod’s. These iconic loafers come in so many different materials and colorways, but this beige suede pair is so chic, with tonal laces and subtle gold hardware.

    $545, Shop Now
  • Prada.

    Prada Triangle Logo Loafer

    Prada’s lug sole low-heeled loafers were a major part of the shoe silhouette’s resurgence, spotted on street style favorites including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid. The versatile polished leather shoes have a chunky, ridged sole and heel, and you can also wear them with a low sock or tights.

    $1,200, Shop Now
  • Reformation.

    Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer

    Not only are these adorable platform loafers a stylish and sophisticated choice, but they’re also sustainably-made. They come in a few colorways, but the shiny nude shade is a nice alternative to basic black, while still complementing all your favorite outfits.

    $268, Shop Now
  • G.H. Bass.

    G.H. Bass Women's Whitney Weejun Loafers

    If you want to try out the loafer trend but aren’t sure where to start, you simply can’t go wrong with the classic G.H. Bass Weejuns. They’re traditional and timeless, but still always on-trend.

    $175, Shop Now
  • Gucci.

    Gucci Brixton Horsebit Convertible Loafer

    Gucci’s Brixton horse-bit loafers are nothing short of iconic, and it’s no wonder they’ve been a favorite of the high-fashion set and prepsters for years. This updated version has a collapsable heel, so you can wear them as slip-ons, too.

    $920, Shop Now
  • Rothy's.

    Rothy's The Driver

    Rothy’s knit slip-on loafers are inspired by classic driving loafers, and are incredibly comfortable and machine-washable, plus the eco-friendly shoe is made out of plastic water bottles.

    $189, Shop Now
  • Loraine Bit Loafer.

    Sam Edelman Loraine Bit Loafer

    You can’t go wrong with Sam Edelman’s Loraine loafers. It’s no surprise that these classic chain loafers are a best-seller for the brand; they come in a few colorways, and we’re very into the unexpected and fresh feel of this white pair.

    $150, Shop Now
  • M. Gemi.

    M. Gemi The Elsa

    M. Gemi’s interpretation of the lug sole trend is a feminine take on the men’s shoes-inspired look, with contrasting colorways, a chunky heel and croc-embossed paneling.

    $298, Shop Now
  • Vivaia.

    Vivaia Pointed-Toe Bow Loafers

    These unapologetically feminine blue loafer flats have a pointed toe, pretty bow accent and streamlined, flattering silhouette. Pair them with a floaty summer dress or slightly cropped jeans.

    $89, Shop Now
  • Franco Sarto.

    Franco Sarto Franco Carolynn Loafer

    For a versatile and reasonably-priced shoe, try these faux-patent leather loafers. The lug sole and brown detailing are adorable, and we love the classic tassel loafer vibe.

    $99, Shop Now
  • Dr. Scholl's.

    Dr. Scholl's Rate Moc Toe Loafer

    For an ultra-comfy and traditional shoe, check out these faux leather loafers. They’re especially great if you have any foot issues, as Dr. Scholl is known for their cushioned and comfortable women’s shoes.

    $64.99, Shop Now
  • Sarah Flint.

    Sarah Flint Fireside House Shoe

    These plush, shearling-lined loafer house shoes are so soft and sophisticated.

    $395, Shop Now
  • Dr. Martens.

    Dr. Martens 1461 Smooth Leather Platform Shoes

    While Dr. Martens are best known for the iconic combat boot, don’t sleep on the brand’s cool girl loafers, like these chunky lace-up oxfords.

    $64.99, Shop Now
  • Loeffler Randall.

    Loeffler Randall Saige Black Platform Loafer

    For a little more heel height, consider these platform patent leather lug soles. They’re elevated but still comfortable, thanks to the block heel.

    $350, Shop Now
