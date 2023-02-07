The Best Snow Boots for Winter That Are Both Fashionable and Functional

A quality pair of boots is quite possibly the most important item of footwear in any winter wardrobe. As much as we love a chic suede bootie or a stylish riding boot, it’s also crucial to have a sturdy pair of snow boots ready and waiting for the inevitable snowfall, because who wants to ruin a favorite pair of delicate ballet flats, leather Chelsea boots or athletic sneakers while stomping through a blizzard?
The best snow boots are able to endure even the harshest of snowy days, and manage to keep your feet warm, dry and comfortable, all while providing enough grip and traction that you’re not concerned about slipping on an icy sidewalk. While utility is paramount, you also want your snow boots to be cute and stylish, because there’s no need to sacrifice fashion for function.
While shopping for snow boots can feel like a bit of a slog, we promise that it doesn’t have to be that way—there are plenty of options out there that will make you feel like you’re frolicking around on a snowy getaway in a chalet living your best après-ski life with a hot toddy and some fondue, even if you’re really just trudging through the snowy streets on your way to work, bundled up in a bulky sweater and *all* the winter accessories.
Don’t fret about searching for a chic pair of winter boots to protect yourself from the elements this year, because we’ve done the hard work for you and found the best snow boots that you’ll actually want to wear this year. Below, see our top picks.
The Most Stylish Women's Snow Boots
-
Moon Boot LAB69 Icon Shearling and Suede Snow Boots
Moon Boots are back, and if you’re currently on the fence on the look, these chic shearling-lined boots are sure to make you a full convert.
-
Dr. Scholl's Gear Up Waterproof Hiking Boot
These cozy suede lace-ups are waterproof and sustainably-made, with super cushy insoles and stylish faux-fur trim. They’re technically winter hiking boots, for those who want to keep active no matter the weather, but they’re also great even when you’re just strolling around running errands or heading to dinner.
-
Merrell Women's Snowcreek Sport Mid Zip Polar Waterproof Boots
Think of these pull-on boots as the puffer jacket of snow shoes. Not only will this stylish pair of women’s winter boots keep your feet dry and toasty on the most blustery of days, but they’re also made with special insulation to ensure you stay warm even when temperatures seriously start to drop.
-
Columbia Women’s Ice Maiden II Boot
It’s no surprise that these waterproof boots are always a best-seller within Columbia’s women’s shoes selection; they’ll protect your feet from the elements while also providing support while you navigate through all that snowy slush. If you need them ASAP and can’t go in-store, they’re also available on Amazon.
-
Bogner Alta Badia Embroidered Suede and Shearling Snow Boots
You can’t go wrong with Bogner; the designer has long been the go-to for the most fashionable jet-setters for all their ski (and après-ski, of course) needs. These luxe shearling-and-leather cream-colored snow boots are as functional as they are elegant, and have an extra-gripping sole to make sure you don’t end up falling into the snow. The tall boots are giving serious ski bunny vibes, so you’ll always feel like you’re sipping a cozy cocktail after a long day on the slopes.
-
Noize Arden Puffer Slipper Boot
These slip-on puffer boots are made of recycled water bottles, because what’s better than a purchase that’s practical, stylish *and* environmentally-friendly?
-
Canada Goose Journey Boot
Keep it simple and sophisticated in these black lace-up weatherproof ankle boots, which have a flexible insole for ultimate comfort.
-
Bogner La Plagne Snow Boots
These adorable faux-leather boots are water-resistant and happen to be lined in faux-fur, for extra warmth. They’re super versatile, too.
-
Timberland Women's Courmayeur Valley 6-Inch Waterproof Faux-Fur Boots
These waterproof winter boots are trimmed in faux fur, with a lace-up front and rubber lug outsole.
-
Ugg Women's Adirondack III Boot
Ugg promises that these waterproof Adirondack III boots will keep you warm even when it drops to -25 degrees Fahrenheit outside, but that shouldn’t stop you from wearing them when the temps are a touch warmer, too. They also have a special outsole that will stay flexible despite the frigid weather, plus extra insulation and cushion.
-
Moncler Gaia Quilted Nylon Pocket Snow Boots
Moncler makes more than just luxe puffer jackets; they also make stylish cold weather gear, including winter shoes like these quilted nylon snow boots with faux fur trim.
-
Sorel Joan of Arctic Next Lite Waterproof Wedge Snow Boot
These Sorel women’s waterproof snow boots have have a rubber sole and are super lightweight, so you won’t feel like you’re lugging around your own two feet.
-
Koolaburra Tynlee Lace-Up Boots
These waterproof suede ankle boots feature a faux-fur cuff and are ideal for light snow and rainy days.
-
Emu Australia Blurred Boots
These adorable winter boots are made with water-resistant sheepskin, and have hiker-inspired features like hiking-style laces and a rubber serrated outsole.
-
Cougar Vanetta Faux Fur Trim Waterproof Boot
The best winter boots are multi-functional, like these Cougar lace-ups that are great as rain boots and snow boots—they’re waterproof and promise to keep your feet warm at temperatures as low at 11 degrees Fahrenheit.
-
Sperry Women's Maritime Repel Suede Snow Boot With Thinsulate
While Sperry’s duck boots are a total preppy classic, don’t sleep on the brand’s very cozy and chic snow boots. They’re waterproof and have an insulation-lined winter rubber shell, and we’re very into this cream-colored shade for a winter white moment.
-
Bearpaw Isabella Charcoal
These no-nonsense tall waterproof boots will keep your feet warm and protected from even the harshest of snowy days.