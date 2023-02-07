The Best Snow Boots for Winter That Are Both Fashionable and Functional

A quality pair of boots is quite possibly the most important item of footwear in any winter wardrobe. As much as we love a chic suede bootie or a stylish riding boot, it’s also crucial to have a sturdy pair of snow boots ready and waiting for the inevitable snowfall, because who wants to ruin a favorite pair of delicate ballet flats, leather Chelsea boots or athletic sneakers while stomping through a blizzard?

The best snow boots are able to endure even the harshest of snowy days, and manage to keep your feet warm, dry and comfortable, all while providing enough grip and traction that you’re not concerned about slipping on an icy sidewalk. While utility is paramount, you also want your snow boots to be cute and stylish, because there’s no need to sacrifice fashion for function.

While shopping for snow boots can feel like a bit of a slog, we promise that it doesn’t have to be that way—there are plenty of options out there that will make you feel like you’re frolicking around on a snowy getaway in a chalet living your best après-ski life with a hot toddy and some fondue, even if you’re really just trudging through the snowy streets on your way to work, bundled up in a bulky sweater and *all* the winter accessories.

Don’t fret about searching for a chic pair of winter boots to protect yourself from the elements this year, because we’ve done the hard work for you and found the best snow boots that you’ll actually want to wear this year. Below, see our top picks.

