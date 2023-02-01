5 Best Testosterone Booster Supplements For Men In 2023

The male sex hormone known as testosterone makes a man. Male bodies can produce testosterone throughout their lives. However, testosterone levels start depleting as they age. In worst cases, testosterone levels may start dwindling prematurely.

This depletion in natural testosterone levels in the body may happen due to several factors. Poor genetics, health problems, or lack of proper nutrition play a major role in depleting testosterone levels. Dwindling testosterone levels may cause you to experience diminished energy levels, degradation of bone and muscle quality, low libido, and low concentration levels.

To help you out of your testosterone crisis, the supplement industry offers some quality and highly effective testosterone boosters. These testosterone-boosting supplements can max up your dwindling testosterone levels. This guide will discuss the five best natural and potent testosterone-boosting supplements online. We will also present a buyer’s guide to help you shop for the best testosterone boosters online.

Top 5 Testosterone Boosters On The Market

TestoPrime – Overall Best Testosterone Booster On The Market; Top Selling Testogen – Recommended Testosterone Pills For Muscle Growth Testo-Max – Effective Testosterone Supplement For Building Lean Muscle Prime Male – Best Testosterone Booster To Increase Libido Testodren – Popular Testosterone Booster Pills For Sexual Stamina

#1. TestoPrime – Overall Best Testosterone Booster On The Market; Top Selling

Ingredients And Their Benefits

TestoPrime is a highly effective all-natural testosterone booster that can flood your body with natural testosterone. This clinically proven testosterone-enhancing supplement comprises 100% natural, vegan-friendly, soy-free, and non-GMO ingredients. It comprises ingredients such as:

Panax Ginseng to boost energy levels and rejuvenate your libido

D-Aspartic acid boosts testosterone and muscle growth

Fenugreek to improve the body’s fat metabolism process

Ashwagandha extract for testosterone support, improved energy, and weight loss

Pomegranate extract to improve blood flow and libido

Green tea extract to prevent the breakdown of testosterone to di-dihydrotestosterone (DHT)

Zinc to prevent the conversion of testosterone to estradiol

Garlic extract enhances testosterone and supports a healthy metabolism

Vitamin B5 enhances fat metabolism and greater energy release

Vitamin B6 to maintain healthy testosterone levels along with brain health

Vitamin D improves testosterone levels along with your mood, bone density, and immunity.

Black pepper extract to enhance the absorption and bioavailability of ingredients

Dosage

TestoPrime has a dosage of four capsules, which must be taken together daily before breakfast.

Pricing

Each bottle of TestoPrime contains 120 capsules. The brand provides lucrative discounts on all packs and has exciting gift offers on multiple packs.

Shipping And Returns

Free and fast global shipping is offered on all single and multiple packs along with a lifetime hassle-free 100% money-back guarantee.

Highlights

100% natural, vegan-friendly, soy-free, and non-GMO pills

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves the premium ingredients with no artificial additives

Dosage of four capsules together daily before breakfast

Made in facilities certified by Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)

Pros

Highly potent

Convenient dosage

Great savings on every order

Free and fast global shipping

All purchases come with a lifetime 100% money-back guarantee

Cons

Reports of variable results among verified users

#2. Testogen – Recommended Testosterone Pills For Muscle Growth

Ingredients And Their Benefits

Testogen is a natural testosterone support that is effective enough to reverse all symptoms of low testosterone. This powerful natural testosterone booster is enriched with all-natural, vegan-friendly, soy-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, caffeine-free, and non-GMO ingredients:

D-aspartic acid for greater testosterone release along with enhancing libido, vitality, and overall mood

Fenugreek extract to prevent the conversion of testosterone to estrogen.

Zinc for maintaining healthy testosterone levels along with improved libido, energy, and muscle growth

Korean Red Ginseng extract, which is a libido booster and a great fat-metabolizing agent

Nettle leaf extract to prevent the binding of globulins to free testosterone

Boron for supporting enhanced free testosterone release along with enhancing focus

Magnesium boosts overall testosterone levels in the body

Vitamin B6 increases testosterone and reduces estrogen levels

Vitamin D3 supports healthy testosterone production

Vitamin K1 for better absorption of Vitamin D

Piperine to increase the bioavailability of the available ingredients in the supplement

Dosage

Testogen’s dosage is four capsules daily. These four capsules must be consumed together around 20 minutes before breakfast.

Pricing

Each Testogen bottle comes with 120 capsules. The brand provides amazing discounts on all orders and gift offers on multiple packs.

Shipping And Returns

Testogen provides free and fast global shipping on every purchase and a 100-day money-back guarantee.

Highlights

All-natural, vegan-friendly, soy-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, caffeine-free, and non-GMO ingredients

Take four capsules together before breakfast

Manufactured in GMP-certified facilities

FDA-approved with no artificial additives or preservatives

Pros

A highly effective testosterone booster that can reverse symptoms of low testosterone

Convenient dosage of just once before breakfast

Great savings on all packs, with multiple packs available with exciting gift offers

Global free and fast shipping on every purchase

100-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Verified buyers have reported variable results.

#3. Testo-Max – Effective Testosterone Supplement For Building Lean Muscle

Ingredients And Their Benefits

CrazyBulk offers the Testo-Max natural testosterone-boosting alternative to steroids to enhance your testosterone levels to the prime. This natural steroid alternative is made of 100% natural and vegan-friendly ingredients and contains no artificial additives or preservatives. Its ingredients include:

D-Aspartic acid to power up testosterone production

Magnesium improves natural testosterone levels in the body

Nettle leaf extract increases free natural testosterone by preventing the binding of testosterone to globulins.

Korean Red Ginseng extract, which boosts libido and is a great fat-metabolizing agent

Fenugreek extract for improved metabolism and prevention of the conversion of testosterone into estrogen

Boron for increasing free testosterone, along with improved focus levels

Zinc for maximizing muscle growth, strength, and energy levels

Vitamins B6 for reducing estrogen levels to boost testosterone levels

Vitamin D3 for healthy testosterone production

Vitamin K1 to support the better absorption of Vitamin D

Piperine to improve the absorption of available ingredients

Dosage

You have to consume four pills of Testo-Max together daily before breakfast.

Pricing

A Testo-Max bottle contains 120 capsules. CrazyBulk offers great savings on all Testo-Max packs, and the brand also has exciting offers on bulk orders.

Shipping And Returns

All CrazyBulk orders come with fast and free worldwide shipping, and the brand has a 14-day refund policy for the convenience of customers.

Highlights

Natural testosterone boosting alternative to the Sustanon steroid

Completely natural and vegan-friendly and contains no artificial additives or preservatives

Four pills to be taken together before breakfast daily

Pros

Results within two weeks

A great option for post-workout recovery

Dosage is just once a day

Great savings on all packs, with exciting offers on bulk orders

All orders are available with fast and free worldwide shipping.

14-day refund policy

Cons

Variable results have been recorded among verified users.

#4. Prime Male – Best Testosterone Booster To Increase Libido

Ingredients And Their Benefits

The Prime Male Vitality Complex helps enhance your vitality and reset your aging clock. This testosterone booster is completely natural, with no artificial additives or preservatives. It comprises ingredients such as:

D-Aspartic acid calcium chelate to boost natural testosterone production

Black pepper, which is a bioavailability enhancer

Boron decreases globulin to boost free natural testosterone

Korean Red Ginseng extract for libido enhancement and greater fat metabolism

Luteolin reduces estrogen levels while promoting natural testosterone

Magnesium reduces testosterone-binding globulins

Ashwagandha extract for improved testosterone support, muscle growth, energy, and digestion

Nettle root extract binds with globulins to allow free natural testosterone in the body.

Zinc for enhanced testosterone levels

Vitamin B6 maintains brain health along with healthy testosterone levels.

Vitamin D3 to maintain healthy testosterone production

Vitamin K2 enhances testosterone production

Besides, this supplement is a great option for improved bone health, enhanced cognitive ability, controlling blood pressure and blood sugar, taking care of your skin, and ensuring optimum cardiovascular and prostate health.

Dosage

You must take one capsule of Prime Male four times daily along with food.

Pricing

A Prime Male Vitality Complex bottle comprises 120 capsules. Prime Male provides amazing discounts on all packs, and its higher orders come with lucrative gifts and offers.

Shipping And Returns

Free shipping within the US and the UK is provided on single and multiple packs. However, the largest bulk order, the four-month supply, comes with free worldwide shipping. Prime Male also sports a return policy for customer convenience.

Highlights

Completely natural, with no artificial additives or preservatives

Dosage of four capsules, one each with food four times a day

Endorsed by celebrities like Dolph Lundgren

Pros

A highly potent vitality enhancer

Amazing discounts on all packs with gifts and offers on higher orders

Free US and UK shipping is provided on all packs.

Has a favorable return policy

Cons

Highly-priced

Non-vegan pills

Inconvenient dosage

Only the highest order is available with free worldwide shipping.

Variable individual results have been reported.

#5. Testodren – Popular Testosterone Booster Pills For Sexual Stamina

Ingredients And Their Benefits

Testodren from PrimeGENIX is a clinically-proven patented testosterone boosting formula from the US. The supplement is 100% natural and vegan with no soy, gluten, egg, dairy, wheat, grain, sugar, or artificial preservatives. This supplement is effective enough to rejuvenate your mental and physical energy levels with its single-ingredient formula, fenugreek, to support high testosterone levels in the body.

Dosage

You only need to take one capsule of Testodren daily along with your breakfast.

Pricing

A bottle of Testodren contains 30 capsules. You can make great savings on all purchases.

Shipping And Returns

PrimeGENIX offers free shipping within the US on its largest bulk order, the six-month supply pack. All purchases come with a 67-day risk-free 100% money-back guarantee.

Highlights

Purely natural and vegan pills with no soy, gluten, egg, dairy, wheat, grain, sugar, or artificial preservatives

Simply consume one capsule of Testodren daily along with your breakfast.

GMP-certified and manufactured in FDA-registered facilities

Pros

Very convenient dosing of just one pill daily

Packs are available with lucrative discounts.

67-day risk-free 100% money-back guarantee on all purchases

Cons

Free shipping within the US on the highest order only.

Just one ingredient may make this supplement less effective than our other recommended multi-ingredient supplements.

How We Made The List Of Best Testosterone Booster To Increase Testosterone

What’s worse than getting duped with fake supplements? The online market is plagued with fake testosterone boosters that may not only have zero effectiveness in enhancing your natural testosterone levels but also harm your health.

So, our expert team analyzed hundreds of testosterone-boosting supplements available online to help you stay safe and ensure effective natural testosterone enhancement. After conducting a detailed survey and analyzing the supplements, our team could cut the list down to these five testosterone boosters. They omitted all those testosterone boosters that did not meet certain criteria. Our detailed analysis confirms that you won’t come across any testosterone-boosting supplements more natural, authentic, and effective than the ones we have specified.

#1. Brand Reputation

We have recommended the best testosterone booster available in the online market for you. The testosterone-boosting supplements that we have mentioned in this article have immense demand and great market penetration.

#2. Ingredients And Effectiveness

Our specified testosterone boosters are 100% natural. We checked all ingredients and can confirm that no artificial additives or preservatives are present in these testosterone-boosting supplements.

We have recommended the most effective testosterone boosters available online, which will help you considerably enhance your natural testosterone levels within a few weeks. Our recommended testosterone boosters contain quality and effective natural testosterone-enhancing ingredients in substantial proportions.

#3. Dosage

We have noted only those testosterone-boosting supplements whose dosages are convenient for you. Moreover, you need not worry, as all these testosterone boosters usually come in convenient, easy-to-swallow pill forms with measured dosages, making them safe for consumption.

#4. User Reviews

Consumer opinions matter a lot, and that’s why we analyzed the reviews and ratings of verified customers on the official brand websites of our specified natural testosterone boosters. All the testosterone-boosting supplements mentioned in this guide have secured impressive responses and ratings from verified users. Regular users of these supplements have reported noticeable enhancements in their natural testosterone levels after regular consumption.

#5. Pricing And Packaging

We ensured that the natural testosterone boosters on our list are affordable for the general public. These pills offer amazing discounts if you buy them from their official brand websites. Moreover, their quality, secure, and attractive packaging make them even more enticing for customers.

#6. Shipping And Returns

Our recommended online brands have customer-friendly and reliable shipping and return policies. These online brands ensure fast and safe delivery of their testosterone boosters to your doorstep and hassle-free product return policies.

#7. Brand Website

Our specified online testosterone boosters have user-friendly websites that are easy to scroll through. They are very informative and maintain transparency about the products.

#8. Customer Service

Our recommended online testosterone boosters have supportive customer service staff who are available 24/7 and are skilled enough to resolve all product-related queries. The customer support contact provisions are provided on the respective contact pages of the brand websites.

Buying Guide – 7 Crucial Points To Look For The Testosterone Booster Online

Online shopping for testosterone boosters may be easy, but it has certain disadvantages. You need to be cautious while buying testosterone-boosting supplements online and not fall victim to random suppliers selling fake or harmful supplements with artificial additives.

If you want completely natural and authentic testosterone-boosting supplements, you only need to buy them from their official brand websites. Also, never buy testosterone boosters from e-commerce sites, as our specified brands do not outsource their products anywhere and sell them exclusively on their official sites.

This section contains the factors you must consider while buying testosterone boosters online. We will also offer some useful insights into natural testosterone-boosting supplements.

#1. Brand Reputation

Go for reputable online testosterone-boosting supplement brands while making your purchases. Consider buying from the official websites only. Before opting for any brand online, consider researching it to assess its popularity and demand.

#2. Ingredients

Opt for only natural testosterone boosters. Your testosterone-boosting pills must have no artificial additives, preservatives, sweeteners, or colors. Such artificial substances can make the supplements harmful to your health.

#3. Effectiveness And Customer Reviews

Check the effectiveness of the natural testosterone-boosting supplement you are opting for. To assess the effectiveness, analyze the ingredients before buying them. Ensure that it contains effective testosterone-enhancing natural ingredients in substantial quantities.

You can also review verified users’ reviews on the supplement’s official site. This will help you assess customer satisfaction and make you aware of its effectiveness in improving the natural testosterone levels of users with routine consumption.

#4. Dosage

Dosage matters, and you must aptly select a testosterone booster that will suit you in dosing. If the supplement has frequent doses and you are a busy person, you may not be able to follow the dosage routine religiously. In such cases, it is best to go for a powerful testosterone booster with a less arduous dosage.

Pills are the most suitable form of testosterone boosters, as their dosages are well specified and predetermined. We have recommended only the testosterone boosting supplements available in pill forms.

#5. Third-Party Certification

If your desired testosterone-boosting supplement has been certified by third-party labs, rest assured that it is of authentic quality, safe for consumption, and highly effective.

#6. Shipping And Return Policies

Before you order your desired testosterone-boosting supplement from its official website, ensure that the online brand can ship it to your location. Also, check if the brand has a reliable refund policy to ensure hassle-free product returns if you are dissatisfied with the product.

#7. Packaging

Never compromise on the packaging of your testosterone-boosting supplement upon delivery. If you find the packaging torn or the bottle’s seal broken, return them immediately, as it may indicate that the product was opened.

Testosterone Booster Ingredients

These natural and highly effective testosterone-enhancing ingredients should be in your ideal testosterone-boosting supplement:

D-Aspartic Acid : For enhanced testosterone and energy levels

Fenugreek : For improved natural testosterone levels and metabolism

Ginseng : Energy and libido booster

Ashwagandha : For improved muscle growth, energy release, and digestion

Green Tea Extract : Prevents the conversion of testosterone into harmful dihydrotestosterone (DHT)

Nettle Leaf Extract : Prevents binding of testosterone to globulins to enhance free natural testosterone in the body

Boron : Prevents binding of natural testosterone to globulins

Zinc : Natural testosterone and muscle growth promoter

Magnesium : For improved natural testosterone levels

Vitamin D : An essential testosterone-enhancing vitamin

B-complex Vitamins : Counters health deficiencies along with boosting natural testosterone production in the body

BioPerine : Enhances the bioavailability of the effective ingredients in the testosterone booster

Functions Of Natural Testosterone Boosting Supplements

Despite having lots of natural testosterone in your body, some men may suffer from low testosterone levels. How much natural testosterone you have in your body doesn’t determine your testosterone levels. The amount of “free natural testosterone” available for use is what matters.

The protein, known as globulin, is responsible for reducing natural testosterone in the body. These globulins bind most of the available natural testosterone. The body cannot use this globulin-attached testosterone.

Testosterone boosters come in handy as they perform the following functions to take care of your dwindling testosterone levels:

#1. Increases the Release of Luteinizing Hormone

Testosterone boosters have ingredients that can trigger the brain’s hypothalamus to release luteinizing hormone. According to studies, the luteinizing hormone increases testosterone production in the testes.

#2. Decrease Globulin Production

Testosterone boosters decrease globulin production in the body. By decreasing the number of globulins, they ensure that less natural testosterone gets attached to globulins. This phenomenon increases the free natural testosterone used by the body.

#3. Lowers The Production Of Female Hormones

Testosterone boosters also lower undesirable female hormone production in the male body. Increased female hormones like prolactin and estrogen in the male body can hamper testosterone release. By lowering female hormones, these supplements help release sufficient amounts of natural testosterone within the male body.

Natural Testosterone Boosters: Benefits

Natural testosterone boosters come with numerous benefits:

May enhance your body’s natural testosterone levels.

May promote the growth of lean muscle mass.

May support fat reduction by improving fat metabolism.

May support improved libido.

May gear up your energy levels and stamina, which can boost your physical performance.

May control and manage blood sugar and blood pressure levels.

Enriched with vital nutrients, these supplements may provide overall nourishment and revitalization to your body.

May improve brain functions by enhancing cognitive ability and concentration.

May positively impact your overall mood and confidence levels.

Natural Testosterone Boosters: Possible Side Effects

Our specified natural testosterone boosting supplements are safe and won’t encounter adverse effects unless you overdose on them. Besides overdosing, side effects may also occur if you are allergic to certain natural ingredients in these supplements. Some possible side effects of natural testosterone boosters are mentioned below:

Increased aggression due to enhanced testosterone levels in the body

High testosterone levels can lead to premature hair loss. You may experience hair thinning or a receding hairline.

Increased growth of unwanted hair on various body parts

Increased acne

Profuse sweating due to elevated testosterone levels

Testosterone boosters are supplements meant exclusively for men. However, women in bodybuilding often consume them for enhanced muscle growth. This may lead to severe permanent effects on women, like deepening of the voice and facial hair growth.

If you experience side effects from any particular testosterone booster, you must avoid using the supplement and immediately consult your physician.

When Are Testosterone Boosting Supplements Required?

Testosterone levels tend to diminish in men as they age. A man in his twenties will have much higher testosterone levels than one who has crossed his forties or fifties. If you experience libido issues, reduced energy levels, and decreased muscle quality as you age, it’s time to consider consuming natural testosterone-boosting supplements.

However, aging may not be the only cause of depleting testosterone levels. Many men in their twenties or thirties face dwindling testosterone levels due to an unhealthy lifestyle, bad eating habits, poor genetics, health problems, or unfavorable environmental factors. Such men, too, may benefit from testosterone boosting supplements.

Watch out for these signs of low testosterone in your body:

You experience low energy levels and get tired easily

You have gynecomastia, which is the enlargement of the male breast tissue.

Your body has decreased muscle mass and is unable to put on muscle even with a rigorous diet or exercise.

You tend to be obese due to increased fat accumulation in the body.

You have a low libido

You face frequent mood swings and suddenly become anxious or depressed.

Who Should Avoid Natural Testosterone Boosters?

Testosterone boosters are meant exclusively for men. Women and children must never go for these testosterone-enhancing supplements.

Certain men must also avoid taking these testosterone-boosting supplements even if their natural testosterone levels are low. That is because the consumption of these supplements may prove life-threatening for them. Men who should avoid testosterone boosters include:

Prostate cancer or male breast cancer patients

Men with urinary tract diseases

Men suffering from severe sleep apnea

Heart patients

How To Obtain The Best Results From Natural Testosterone Boosters

#1. Adhere To The Dosage

You must strictly adhere to their recommended dosages and usage instructions to obtain the best results from natural testosterone boosters. You can find these on the individual packs or on the brands’ official websites.

The general dosages of natural testosterone boosters are:

Men above 50 : Four to five pills daily

Men above 40 : Three to four pills daily

Bodybuilders or athletes : Four pills daily

#2. Eat Testosterone-Boosting Foods

Besides consuming testosterone-boosting supplements, you must supplement your daily diet with certain testosterone-enhancing foods for best results. Note that red meat, oysters, poultry, onions, pomegranates, ginger, fish oil, fortified plant milk, and green leafy vegetables help promote natural testosterone in your body.

#3. Avoid Processed Foods And Alcohol

Avoid alcohol and canned or packaged food items, as they tend to deplete testosterone levels in your body.

FAQs On Testosterone Booster

Q. Do natural testosterone boosters contain testosterone?

No, there is no testosterone in natural testosterone boosting supplements. They only comprise natural essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals that function to enhance your body’s natural testosterone levels.

Q. When will I start experiencing an increase in my testosterone levels with the regular consumption of testosterone-boosting supplements?

Our specified natural testosterone boosting supplements are highly effective. With routine consumption, you may experience considerable improvements in your testosterone levels just within a few days. However, you must keep consuming these testosterone boosters regularly until you achieve your desired levels. It may take a few months, though individual results may vary.

Q. How safe are natural testosterone boosters?

Our recommended testosterone boosting supplements, being 100% natural, are completely safe for consumption if you adhere to the dosages.

Q. Can boys below 18 consume testosterone boosters?

Testosterone boosting supplements are not recommended for boys below 18. Most specify that they are meant for those aged over 18.

Q. Can testosterone boosters be consumed with prescription drugs or other supplements?

Testosterone boosters can be taken along with prescription drugs or other supplements. However, it will be best to consume these natural supplements separately to avoid their interaction with specific ingredients in other prescription drugs or supplements, which may nullify their effects.

Q. Are physician’s prescriptions required for buying testosterone boosters?

Our specified natural testosterone boosting supplements do not fall under prescription drugs and are devoid of artificial substances or steroids. They are dietary supplements, so there is no requirement for doctor’s prescriptions for buying them.

Q. Can those with diabetes or blood pressure consume testosterone boosters?

Low testosterone is related to diabetes. If you have diabetes, there are high chances that you may suffer from dwindling testosterone levels. Testosterone boosters may come in handy in such cases, as they boost your testosterone levels and keep your blood sugar under control.

However, testosterone boosters are not safe for high blood pressure patients, as these supplements tend to increase blood flow and heart muscle contraction, which may harm patients with high blood pressure.

Q. Are natural testosterone boosters legal?

A: Natural testosterone boosters are simply natural dietary supplements that do not have artificial additives, drugs, or steroids. That makes them legal for purchase and consumption.

Q. How do I store natural testosterone boosters?

A: Store natural testosterone boosting pills in cool and dark places, away from sunlight and heat, to maintain their quality. Also, fasten the bottle caps so that air and moisture cannot damage the pills.

Conclusion: Should You Buy Testosterone Boosting Supplements?

Your dwindling testosterone levels should no longer be a concern because natural testosterone boosters are here to help. These testosterone-enhancing natural supplements are effective enough to revive your lost vitality. If you are aging and experiencing a fall in your testosterone levels, these testosterone pills will help you regain youthfulness. Besides being completely natural, they are much safer than prescription drugs and steroids.

TestoPrime is our top choice among natural testosterone boosting pills, as their quality and potency surpass all others. Consider buying your required testosterone boosters only from their official websites. You will get lucrative discounts, which will boost your online shopping experience along with your testosterone levels.