  Best THC Gummies To Buy In 2023: Top 5 Weed Edibles

Are you the type that never stops feeling like you are exhausted or anxious about something you can not place your hand on? Sometimes, it gets so bad that you can not even sleep at night. Maybe it is that persistent pain in your body that has refused to go away regardless of the medicine you must have used? For people who experience these things, their first thought of a solution would be to buy medicine from a pharmacy and not use something naturally created.

Most people tend to see cannabis as one of the contributing factors to our problems. They say cannabis contributes to tiredness and anxiety; this can be true for those who consume delta-9 compounds. However, these concerns have been taken into account, and a safer option has been created to give users the high feeling they crave and enjoy various benefits from the product. These THC gummies present themselves as one of the most convenient ways to get high and still partake in the benefits of cannabis. You can relieve that pain while also being high.

Our job here is to ensure that you find the best brands that offer quality THC gummies. However, we can not overlook the fact that there are many scam brands in the industry; they are mainly after the consumer’s money and do not offer satisfaction. Therefore, we curate a list of companies to your satisfaction while serving you with the overall quality.

Top 5 Brands Of THC Gummies (Reviewed)

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best THC Gummies, Editor’s Pick BudPop – Strongest Delta 9 Gummies Infused With THC Hollyweed CBD – Highly Potent Full Spectrum THC Edibles Cheef Botanicals – Premium Quality THC Gummy Bears 3Chi – Offer Strong and Effective Weed Gummies

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best THC Gummies, Editor’s Pick

This brand is one of the best brands in the industry; only a few brands can be compared with this company. The team behind the company’s running has always been committed to ensuring that its product complies with the government’s regulation, and they are safe for the user to consume.

The brand is well known for the quality of its THC gummies, and they are well invested in ensuring that the production method they use is well above the others in the industry. Their customer service team is good at their job.

They are committed to replying to every customer and ensuring their complaints are rightly solved. This has helped the brand build a reputation with its customers. The brand is also committed to being a customer-centric brand, and all its policies are made to cater to customer needs.

Features

The brand ensures that its gummies are made naturally and organically using the best ingredients. Their products do not contain GMOs, and they are free of any artificial ingredients.

Their products are made for vegans. They ensure their gummies do not contain gelatin. They also ensure the THC level does not surpass 0.3%.

Pros

It does not include chemicals

Made to suit vegans

Post their third-party lab results online

Offer free and fast delivery service

Offer varieties of flavors and product

Cons

You can only get the product on their website

Customer Review

The brand only started operating on THC gummies, so it is hard to get any honest reviews on their product. But the few reviews available have spoken about the product in a positive light.

#2. Budpop: Strongest Delta 9 Gummies Infused With THC

This company was started in 2021 after the lockdown, and they are second on our list. This brand is relatively new to the industry, yet they have shown the potential to be the best brand in the country.

The team behind the operation of this brand has thirty (30) years of experience working in the cannabis industry. And they are committed to creating products of the best quality and are not harmful to the customers.

Features

The brand offers a limited variety of flavors, but the flavors available are unique and can not be found elsewhere. In addition, they are made from natural flavor compounds.

The ingredients used in making their gummies are naturally and organically obtained, and they do not contain chemicals or artificial ingredients.

This brand is committed to creating gummies that are affordable for most users. A bottle of their THC gummies costs about $9.25. In addition, users can get a discount on the final price of their orders.

Pros

They source their hemp from the United States

Ingredients are 100% natural

There is a thirty (30) days refund policy

Very potent THC gummies

Cons

You cannot get their gummies in local shops.

Customer Reviews

The brand, regardless of their being new in the. Industry status did not let that limit their operations. On the contrary, they expanded, and their product is praised as some of the best available markets.

#3. Hollyweed CBD: Highly Potent Full Spectrum THC Edibles

If we do not include This brand in our list, a mistake must have happened. This is one of the best brands to get THC gummies from.

The team that runs the company is committed to ensuring that their product offers not just satisfaction but many cannabis benefits.

In addition, the brand is committed to convincing users that Cannabis products can replace Orthodox medicine in their lives.

Features

This brand only sells its THC gummies in bulk, and there are varieties of flavors in the pack. As a result, they have been able to master the art of creating great flavor while maintaining excellent product quality.

This brand is committed to delivering products to consumers in a short time. Usually, the process you order is within forty-eight (48) hours and ensures that you get your product within five (5) to seven (7) days.

Pros

Their gummies are solely for vegans

Organic and natural ingredients

Users enjoy up to 25% discounts

Varieties of flavors are available

Cons

You can only purchase their product online

Customer Reviews

Customers who have used this product have earmarked its effectiveness as a perk in the brand’s quality.

#4. Cheef Botanicals: Premium Quality THC Gummy Bears

The brand is committed to using in-depth research to ensure the product they produce is of the best quality possible. This brand is customer-centric, and they are after customer satisfaction.

Their team consists of chemists, farmers, doctors, and scientists. Their product is regarded as one of the purest THC gummies. And they obtain their hemp from reputable farms.

Features

They ensure that their COA is posted on their website so customers can rest assured they are getting a quality gummy.

They offer users varieties of flavors obtained from natural and organic ingredients.

Once a user subscribes monthly, they get to enjoy several benefits. They also offer fast delivery service for orders of $100 and above.

Pros

Their flavors are tasty

They are transparent about everything

Their customer service has been rated one of the best

Their products are very potent

Cons

Their gummies are usually sold out

Customer Reviews

Their chill plus THC gummies is one of the drivers of the brand’s popularity. Users have praised the product for its immediate effects.

#5. 3Chi: Offer Strong and Effective Weed Gummies

This brand is referred to as the pioneer of THC products. The company’s founder is a biochemist who has plenty of years of experience in the cannabis industry.

The founder is committed to educating users through this company about the benefits of cannabis.

This founder, 2019, derived another method of extracting THC compounds purely from hemp plants. That represented a game-changer for the brand.

Features

They obtain their hemp from reputable farms in the United States. The brand is also committed to using high-level technology in its production process.

Their gummies are effective in treating insomnia and fatigue. The brand uses CBN and THC to make these gummies.

They ensure their products go through third-party testing to ascertain the legitimacy of their gummies.

Pros

Affordable gummies

Shipping service is free and fast

Products do not contain gluten or cruelty

Hemp is sourced from farms in the United States

Cons

Ordering for products is usually delayed due to high demand

Customers Review

The potency and effectiveness were a point of praise for most customers. Most said they did not need to consume more than half a gummy before feeling the effects.

How We Made The List Of Best THC Gummies Brands?

Before we set out to put together our list of the best THC gummies, we recognized that we needed markers to help us decide honestly and fairly the brands producing quality gummies and those that were not. Therefore, we ensured that we followed and judged every brand by listed factors.

First, however, we went through the customer reviews we could find online – either via the brand’s website or third-party review sites – these reviews helped us understand the work process that the brands employed.

We got these pieces of information from people who had first-hand experience. At first, each of the brands we curated names were checked meticulously, and we did not pick sides with any brand during this process.

This is why you can trust our brand list to be as accurate as you would want it. The brands we have selected passed our check process, and when you patronize any of them, you can rest assured that you are getting nothing short of quality.

Quality:

The primary purpose of wanting a THC gummy is usually to relieve your health issue the natural way, and to do that; you will need to use the best product available – we understand this. The driver of the high quality of a product is the ingredients used in making the product.

We had to seek and find the products that used the right ingredients in making their gummies, and for those that did not, we thrashed them immediately. The source of the hemp was our first check – this is essential because the farms that cultivate this hemp can decide to use chemicals to grow the hemp, while there are farms that are committed to growing hemp using the natural method.

We decided that only brands that cultivated their hemp or obtained it from the United States would be considered. Hemp grown in the United States is regulated to ensure maximum quality. The cultivation method is not the only thing that matters; the environment in the hemp is also grown.

Also, the extraction method employed is necessary to be checked. Therefore, we had to ensure that the brands used the best method available, the CO2 extraction method. This method is known to extract the pure compound from hemp. That way, the users who consume these products do not have to worry about their health.

Third-Party Lab Testing:

This is a significant part of the whole gummy production process. We looked into this because it is the part of the process that shows if the brand cares about the safety of its customers and if they are being transparent with its users.

Brands that produce cannabis byproducts are required to run testing on every product they create. And the brands that are transparent with their customers tend to post the results of their testing on their website for their customers to go through.

But before we checked the results, we had to check the lab that ran the testing on the products. ISO approves some labs to run testing on cannabis byproducts.

So, once we certified the brands that ran their testing through an approved lab, we further checked for brands that posted their COA on their website and thrashed those that did not.

Customer Satisfaction:

The essence of creating this whole article was to recommend products and brands that you will be comfortable and satisfied buying from. Your satisfaction should be the brand’s priority, and that is what we are ensuring.

We devised a mechanism that helped us collect data on custom reviews. The first place we sought these reviews was via the brand’s official websites. There is always a section on these websites where customers are allowed to drop their opinions on the product they purchased.

Also, we surfed through third-party review sites that allowed customers to drop their opinions on a particular product. At the end of our checking process, the brands that remained on our list were committed to creating great products.

And also, they must have received many positive reviews. These brands that we have recommended above are trustworthy; you can build a relationship with them and avoid going through another selection process.

Ingredients:

The brands that were committed to ensuring user satisfaction and the safety of their users were top of our consideration list. We needed to ensure that they were not just there to satisfy but also to ensure their customers were ok after consuming their product.

The only way to create top-quality Cannabis byproducts is when the ingredients you use are all-natural and organic. We checked through the ingredients list for every brand to see if they used organic and natural ingredients or if they employed the use of chemicals at any point in time.

The farm bill of 2018 required that all CBD and Delta-8 products should not contain more than 0.3% of delta-9 THC. We had to ensure that the products complied with the law.

It was also important that the products did not contain any form of gelatin and did not contain chemicals for coloring or flavoring. We also ensured that the products had a list of the source of these ingredients.

Offered Services:

The customer care part of a brand is an essential part of a brand’s success. The way they respond to customers who lay complaints would help ensure that those customers come back to patronize the brand. The quickness at which the agents responded also mattered.

The structure of a website is everything when locating the customer service section. The brands that had the most straightforward interface were the ones we considered. Also, we checked to understand the delivery service system of these brands and how much they charge for shipping the products to their customers.

For example, the brand we have recommended above ships orders to their customers for free. However, customers that want their gummies to get to them quicker than the brand’s delivery time have the option of expedited delivery.

Also, you might not be satisfied with the product, so to ensure you do not waste your money, we ensured the selected brands offer users a money-back guarantee. Also, the timeframe for this money-back return is thirty (30) days. Therefore, once you can return the product within the first thirty days after purchase, you can get 100% of your money back.

Buying Guide On Delta 8 THC Gummies

For those using the best THC gummies for the first time, you will find it extremely difficult to select a product that serves your needs perfectly. The amount of research you will require to determine which product is the one will be enormous and time-consuming.

So, you must prepare your mind for a lengthy process so you do not get demotivated. However, we are here to help; we have compiled some factors that we feel make up the best type of brands in the industry. During your research, all you have to do is look for each of these factors in each brand.

Here are the factors you should consider:

Brand Reputation:

Like we said in the introduction to this section, you might find the whole selection process challenging to carry out and might even get to the point of quitting. However, some brands are well known in the industry and by most cannabis byproducts consumers.

These brands have earned their reputation as some of the most reliable brands regarding product quality and safety. Hence, when you find these types of brands, checking them makes things easier on you; you do not have to check thoroughly.

Also, the reviews on these brands will encourage you to want to buy the product. You can check through their website and social media pages to know if there has been any complaint about their product.

Third-Party Lab Testing:

Due to some reports about THC companies, they usually falsify information concerning their products. The importance of third-party lab testing grew, as that was the only way for customers to verify that the brand’s claims were valid, and their product was not harmful to the customer’s health.

These labs check everything concerning the products for safety, quality, ingredients, potency, and effectiveness. They will clearly state if the product contained any chemical components in their report. Also, they will check for the delta-9 THC concentration to see if it followed the federal law regulations.

Some brands that are transparent with their customers post their COA on their website for their customers to go through and be sure they are consuming something that caters to their health.

However, with some brands also, they only present their COA on request; you will need to purchase before they present the COA to you. Once a brand does not respond when you request for their COA, you should avoid such a brand immediately.

Variety:

The motivation to take these gummies can sometimes lie because there are different flavors for you to try and different potency levels. Some people get quickly tired of consuming the same thing every day. Usually, when a brand offers varieties of flavors, potency, and sizes, they are always at the forefront of sales.

Customers enjoy having options to choose from and not being choked with one thing. Regardless of how good your product is, your customers would get tired when you only offer one variety. And at that point, only a few would remain loyal to the brand, while others would patronize other brands. Also, the dosage level varieties matter too.

Ingredients:

This should always be the first place you start your research on a cannabis brand. If you look at it effectively, the ingredients are literally what you will be consuming, so you must choose the ones that you know effectively satisfy your needs.

The main point of checking the ingredients list is knowing if the ingredients do not contain gelatin and are naturally and organically obtained. You should avoid brands that use chemicals during their production process. The sweetener and additives used can be harmful to your health.

If you know you are someone that has allergies, it will make sense for you to check for those ingredients in the best THC gummies to be sure you will not be affected.

Customer Review:

This is one of the most helpful parts of researching quality brands. These reviews can either make or break a brand, but you need the information to inform your decision.

These reviews can be seen on the official websites of each brand, or you can check on YouTube or through third-party review sites.

And if you are unwilling to go through all of these processes, you can ask your neighbors or your friends and family to recommend products. You might just be shocked at the types of brands willing to scam users of their money, so do not trust any brand regardless of their claims.

You should pay maximum attention to the reviews you are reading because those are the experiences of customers who have used these products.

They will lay down their satisfaction and dissatisfaction; you have to decide if it is enough for you not to patronize the brand or if the satisfaction is the negative reviews.

Quality:

The quality of a product takes more than one factor, but the major one is the source of the hemp used in making the gummies. You can see this from information about the product on the brand’s website. Also, third-party lab testing results in the quality of the product and the ingredients used in Making these gummies.

You should ensure that the hemp is gotten from a known location for the quality they serve with their hemp plants. The soils and the climate around the farm have to be suitable for the hemp to be of the best quality.

We recommend that you only choose brands that obtain their hemp from farms in the United States. These farms are under the regulation to produce top-quality hemp, and some of them are well known across the country. They are Colorado, Oregon, and New York.

These three (3) areas are known for the quality of hemp that grows in their soil. Brands that obtain their hemp from these locations use the best quality of hemp in making their gummies. This will lead to creating high-quality THC gummies that are safe to consume and satisfy your needs.

Extraction Method:

The source of the hemp is one of the essential parts of the production process, and it should be one of your first checks. However, the method the brand employs to extract the compounds from the hemp also matters to the quality of the product.

The process of extracting the compound from hemp can lead to a quality product and also lead to one that is harmful to human health.

The best method of extracting THC compounds from the hemp plant is the CO2 extraction method. It is known to extract pure compounds from hemp plants. Another extraction method works perfectly, but the one known to use the best technology to get the purest compounds is the CO2 extraction method.

That way, the concentration of the extracted compounds can be high, and the ingredients can be active, unlike other processes. This method also ensures that the extracted compound does not contain any harmful substance that must have been extracted with it.

Price:

The one product users, especially beginners, are always after is the cheap one. People are more inclined to get those products because they represent an excellent budget option. While some people believe the best quality products can only be gotten when you purchase the most expensive one.

When you consider the price of a product before buying it, you are likely to end up with a product that will not satisfy your needs. Therefore, it is imperative that you put your needs first and then look for a price that suits your budget and offers you what you need.

However, when you come across incredibly cheap products, you should avoid purchasing those; the hemp used in making the best THC gummies must have been cultivated with chemicals. Purchasing naturally cultivated hemp is expensive.

Hence the best THC gummies have to be average price or expensive. We advise you to compile a list of products that satisfies your needs and compare their prices; then, you can choose the one that costs you less.

FAQs About THC Gummies

Q1: How Long Does It Take for Me to Feel The Effects of THC Gummies?

You can consume these THC gummies in two different ways, and the timeframe for feeling the effect of both ways is different.

The primary way is to eat the THC gummies, which does not provide the immediate effect most users are after. But you should be assured of feeling the effects of the THC gummies within two (2) hours.

However, the potency of the THC gummies is not the only factor determining when you will feel the effects of the gummies. Your body metabolism plays a huge part in determining how this works, and your body’s tolerance level also matters in the process.

Q2: Are There Any Side Effects to Consuming THC Gummies?

There are some side effects to consuming THC gummies, but they are not as severe as when consuming delta-9 THC. The side effects will only last for a short period, and they can not cause you any severe health issues.

However, most reports of experiencing side effects have been made after the user had consumed too much of the product. When you consume THC gummies made using artificial ingredients or chemicals, you will feel severe health side effects.

Q3: Do THC Gummies Make You High?

CBD is the only cannabis compound that does not cause users to get high. However, THC offers highness along with its benefits. Although you will not be as high with THC gummies as when you consume delta-9 THC, users likely feel euphoric.

People refer to these THC gummies as the younger brother of delta-9 THC. The level of highness people feel when they consume these THC gummies has not been ascertained yet, but users are assured of getting high when they consume the

Q4: Do the Effects of THC Last Long?

We can not answer this specifically. The duration of the effects almost depends solely on your body’s metabolism. But according to some research, users tend to feel these effects for a minimum of four (4) to six (6) hours after consumption.

Usually, the limit is supposed to be three (3) hours, when your blood pressure will rise to the highest. Although this whole process does not work for everybody, some people’s bodies work differently. There are people that feel the effects of THC gummies for up to twelve (12) hours.

Q5: Who Should Be Consuming THC Gummies?

These THC gummies are made to look attractive and might draw your children’s attention, and since they look like candies, they might try to consume them.

Parents must ensure that their children do not have access to these gummies. The side effects are sometimes too strong for adults to cope with, not to imagine the effects on kids.

Also, you should avoid consuming these gummies for those with medical conditions. We advise that you check in with your doctor first before purchasing a gummy. Sometimes, the content of these THC gummies does not work well with preexisting medications.

Which Are The Best THC Gummies Brands On The Market?

The five brands we listed above were compiled using the best possible selection method. The factors we considered were curated diligently, and we ensured that all the brands had what we looked for to ensure they were top-quality brands.

Although it might be possible that the brands we have selected do not satisfy your needs, we have put together a list of factors that you can look for in brands to determine top-quality ones. You should look at our buying guide and use the information there to decide.