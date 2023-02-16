The Best Toiletry Bags for All Your Travel Beauty Essentials

As any frequent traveler knows, a good toiletry bag is essential to a seamless packing process. While I pride myself on my ability to pack for pretty much any getaway in a single carry-on suitcase (pro tip: packing cubes are a game changer), it’s been more difficult finding the perfect TSA-ready toiletry bag for all my travel beauty needs over the years. Some fell apart at the seams within mere days of use, others were too tiny to fit even the most pared down selection of must-have products, and then there are those that have zero organizational capabilities, which means you have to take out every single item in your toiletry bag to find your toothpaste each day.
And of course, let’s not forget about those toiletry bags that are so flimsy that all of your beauty essentials spill out into the contents of your suitcase, resulting in not only cracked makeup palettes, but also a very inconvenient spilling situation, with a stained travel wardrobe and also the deeply upsetting loss of your favorite moisturizer.
Don’t be disheartened, though, as I promise there are plenty of reliable (and cute!) toiletry bags and cosmetic travel organizers out there that will make packing your beauty essentials a breeze. Everyone has different requirements when it comes to finding the right cosmetics bag for travel, so the first step is figuring out what kind of toiletry case works for your personal needs, whether you’re a chronic overpacker or you’ve already perfected the slimmed-down minimalist must-haves.
Also, if you’re a frequent jetsetter, I’m a big believer in keeping a toiletry bag pre-packed with all your go-to travel essentials, so you don’t have to search the depths of your bathroom cabinet for that one mini face wash each time you’re prepping for a trip. I often use toiletry bags that I really love as at-home make-up cases, since not all of us have the bathroom space required to display all our skincare and beauty products.
Below, see our favorite toiletry bags for every type of traveler, for the best packing experience.
The Best Travel Makeup Bags and Travel Toiletry Bags
Caraa Vanity Kit
This super durable vanity bag is made of water-resistant nylon, with dedicated compartments for all your skincare and makeup products, including a side pocket for jewelry, an exterior pocket for hair care accessories and separate spaces for makeup brushes, bottles and more. This hanging toiletry bag is great option for those with tons of products, and we love that it has a removable shoulder strap, too.
Kusshi Vacationer Make-up Bag
If you want a big, roomy makeup pouch that can store all your favorite travel beauty essentials and more, but you’re not partial to the hanging cosmetics case, then you must consider Kusshi’s Vacationer bag. It has tons of space in the main interior, as well as separate pockets specifically designed to hold your makeup palettes, eyeshadows, mascara, lip gloss and other tools. It fully unzips on three sides, for easy access and visibiliy of all your favorite products. Plus, this is machine washable, which is key.
Away The Large Toiletry Bag
Away’s suitcases and travel accessories are a dependable go-to, and this nylon toiletry bag does not disappoint. It’s a great makeup travel case for storing all your beauty essentials while on the go, but it’s also a convenient piece to use as a makeup organizer just at home, especially for those of us that don’t have a ton of built-in bathroom storage space. It’s big enough to fit your beauty and skincare must-haves, but isn’t bulky, so you can easily throw it into your carry-on or even in a tote bag. It has multiple interior compartments, including separate zippered clear and mesh cosmetic pouch spaces to store items like concealer, eyeliner, mascara and so much more.
Calpak Clear Cosmetics Case
If you prefer a clear makeup bag, try Calpak’s PVC travel cosmetic bag, so you get a full visual of all the products you’ve brought along on your trip. It has two large, zippered compartments, and has a soft, less-structured body so it can flatten in your suitcase.
Paravel Cabana See-All Vanity Case
This vanity case is both practical and ridiculously chic; it’s reminiscent of the retro cosmetics bags that Hollywood stars would carry onto planes back when traveling by air was actually an enjoyable treat. Yeah, we’re not sure how that must have felt, either. Anyway, while Paravel’s toiletry bag might be vintage-inspired, it’s designed for the modern traveler, with a canvas top and bottom trim, but a clear body.
Tumi Voyageur Madeline Cosmetic Bag
You can’t go wrong with a classic like Tumi. The travel brand has a few different cosmetics bags, but this is one of the roomiest, with three transparent interior departments as well as a detachable travel pouch, plus you can lay it flat or hang it up.
Dagne Dover Hunter Toiletry Bag
This neoprene toiletry bag is surprisingly spacious, with elastic loops and dividers to safely store liquid serums, shampoo, conditioner and lotion, cosmetics brush holders, to keep your tools upright and separated, and it also comes with a removable mesh zippered pouch It comes in a few shades, like this camel-colored beige shade that’s a nice alternative to the usual black.
Beis The Dopp Kit
If you’re a lighter packer and have managed to perfect the art of slimming down your beauty routine, then a more petite dopp kit should do the trick. This Beis bag has two organization compartments, including a zippered structured bottom compartment, and a special pocket to keep your toothbrush and tooth care products protected. You can fit everything you need for touch-ups and so much more.
Caboodles Beige Lifestyle Makeup Train Case
If you’re a serious beauty lover who can’t go anywhere without a makeup artist-worthy full cosmetics and skincare situation, check out Caboodles’ train case, which has a nostalgic retro vibe and *so* much space. This cosmetics organizer opens up to reveal two sliding trays, a mirror in the lid and a larger compartment to store all your must-haves.
Smythson Washbag with Double Zip in Panama
Smythson’s elegant leather cosmetics bag has two zippered compartments, so you can separate your beauty essentials, in addition to internal pockets, with oil-resistant lining.