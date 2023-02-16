The Best Toiletry Bags for All Your Travel Beauty Essentials

As any frequent traveler knows, a good toiletry bag is essential to a seamless packing process. While I pride myself on my ability to pack for pretty much any getaway in a single carry-on suitcase (pro tip: packing cubes are a game changer), it’s been more difficult finding the perfect TSA-ready toiletry bag for all my travel beauty needs over the years. Some fell apart at the seams within mere days of use, others were too tiny to fit even the most pared down selection of must-have products, and then there are those that have zero organizational capabilities, which means you have to take out every single item in your toiletry bag to find your toothpaste each day.

And of course, let’s not forget about those toiletry bags that are so flimsy that all of your beauty essentials spill out into the contents of your suitcase, resulting in not only cracked makeup palettes, but also a very inconvenient spilling situation, with a stained travel wardrobe and also the deeply upsetting loss of your favorite moisturizer.

Don’t be disheartened, though, as I promise there are plenty of reliable (and cute!) toiletry bags and cosmetic travel organizers out there that will make packing your beauty essentials a breeze. Everyone has different requirements when it comes to finding the right cosmetics bag for travel, so the first step is figuring out what kind of toiletry case works for your personal needs, whether you’re a chronic overpacker or you’ve already perfected the slimmed-down minimalist must-haves.

Also, if you’re a frequent jetsetter, I’m a big believer in keeping a toiletry bag pre-packed with all your go-to travel essentials, so you don’t have to search the depths of your bathroom cabinet for that one mini face wash each time you’re prepping for a trip. I often use toiletry bags that I really love as at-home make-up cases, since not all of us have the bathroom space required to display all our skincare and beauty products.

Below, see our favorite toiletry bags for every type of traveler, for the best packing experience.

