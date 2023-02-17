The Best Travel Accessories to Bring on All Your Upcoming Trips

No matter where you’re headed, there are certain travel essentials you should bring on every trip. Yes, every adventure is different, and while your packing list will surely vary depending on your destination (a tropical beach vacation calls for a different wardrobe than a ski getaway), there are a few items that will make the travel experience so much more pleasant.
A good carry-on suitcase is a must, but you’ll also want to make sure you’re optimizing your packing space, which is where a quality set of packing cubes come into play. A reliable toiletry bag and a durable yet chic personal bag or tote that helps you stay organized and provides easy access to your essentials will make the whole travel ordeal much more seamless, and don’t forget about noise-canceling headphones and all those tech gadgets. From compression socks and a self-cleaning
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
A high-quality pair of noise-canceling headphones, like these Bluetooth-equipped AirPods Maxes, are up there with the most important travel gadgets you can store in your carry-on—they’re a lifesaver for blocking out noise on long-haul flights for international travel, loud road trips and just making the travel experience generally more enjoyable. These have up to 20 hours of battery life after being fully charged, and they’re available to shop on Amazon.
Paravel Compression Packing Cubes
Frequent travelers know that packing cubes are a great way to save space when trying to fit everything into carry-on luggage, and this water-resistant set from Paravel gives you even more space, thanks to two layers of compression zippers. These are also great to keep your clothes in even once you arrive at your hotel room.
Away The Bigger Carry-On Flex
A good carry-on suitcase is the starting point of all your packing, and we’re big fans of this expandable polycarbonate rolling bag from Away, because sometimes you just need that little bit of extra room. Plus, it comes with a laundry bag.
Bombas Women's Strong Compression Socks
Compression socks are a game changing travel tip to preventing swelling, especially on any overnight flights. If you don’t want to wear them around the airport, just tuck them into your carry-on bag or tote with the rest of your personal items and put them on before you board.
Monos Vegan Leather Metro Duffel
This sleek vegan leather duffel is great to use as either your personal bag when traveling by plane (it has a luggage sleeve to conveniently slide onto your rolling suitcase), or you could use it as a weekender travel bag for a short trip. It has a laptop sleeve and multiple interior pockets, with space for a water bottle, iPhone, charger and other tech and personal essentials.
Slip Sleep Mask
An eye mask is one of the best travel items to add to your current collection, because being able to slip on a silky sleep mask and get even a few minutes of peaceful rest (especially if you’re on a red eye to Europe or any kind of overnight trip) is always a treat. If you really want to zone out, remember to throw in earplugs and, if you’re feeling fancy, a neck pillow or travel pillow.
Dagne Dover Dakota Backpack
This reliable, water-resistant neoprene travel backpack comes in a few sizes, but the large version is great for those that tend to have a few extra pieces in their travel gear repertoire, with spaces for all your valuables, including your cell phone, wallet, hand sanitizer, portable chargers and more. It’s also eco-friendly, as the lining is made from recycled plastic bottles.
Calpak Tech Organizer
A tech organizer is the best way to store all your gadgets, including portable chargers (the Anker PowerCore is a jet set favorite), power banks, travel adapters, small headphones and cables.
Away Toiletry Bag
A dependable toiletry bag is crucial for staying organized while traveling. This nylon case has compartments for all your travel bottles with lotions, creams and other products—just make sure they’re all travel-sized and TSA-approved if you’re not checking a suitcase.
Smythson Marshall Travel Wallet in Mara
This sophisticated wallet is such a good travel organizer; it has compartments for all the on-the-go essentials, especially for international trips—there’s space for your passport, credit cards, boarding pass and cash. Having all your important documents in one space definitely helps give you peace of mind.
Cadence Capsules Set
These customizable, leak-proof and TSA-approved containers are such a convenient way to transport everything from face cream and serums to delicate jewelry and meds.
Hoka Clifton 9 Sneakers
A comfy pair of of sneakers are surely the best shoes for travel, and Hoka just released a new pair of lace-ups that are perfect for all the activities upon arrival to your destination, too. They’re super light with extra cushion, so it doesn’t feel like you’re dragging your feet.
Larq Bottle PureVis
While bringing your own water bottle might not seem like the biggest game changer, you’ll soon realize how much better the whole travel experience becomes. Not only is it better for the environment, but you won’t have to deal with buying the marked-up water bottles in the airport or train station. This Larq bottle gets extra points because not only does it purify water, but it’s also self-cleaning. Just charge it via the USB port before your trip.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
As much as you might enjoy the feeling of reading a physical book, there’s no denying that they take up a huge amount of space in your bag and can really weigh you down—just give the Kindle a try and you’re sure to be a convert. After all, who wouldn’t want to have countless books at their disposal, without any of the extra weight?
EvolveTogether Hand Sanitizer Set
Hand sanitizer is key in combating germs, and we love EvolveTogether’s minimalist packaging and subtle scents.