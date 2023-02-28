Lifestyle

Jet Set: What to Pack for a Tropical Getaway

From a whimsical cover-up and chic sandals to a canvas carryall and sleek swimsuit, here’s what we’re loving and coveting right now for upcoming beach getaways. 

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. There’s nothing as relaxing as jetting off on a tropical beach vacation, and considering the current weather situation, packing up all your stowed away warm-weather clothes and accessories to spend some quality time frolicking around in the sun and sand sounds like an absolute dream. From a whimsical cover-up and chic sandals to a canvas carryall and sleek swimsuit, here’s what we’re loving and coveting right now for upcoming beach getaways. 

  • Paravel.

    Paravel Large Cabana Tote

    A stylish and functional beach bag is a key when traveling to a tropical destination, and this roomy canvas tote is perfect for carrying around all your essentials, including a beach towel, sunscreen, lip balm, water bottle, bug spray repellent, a book and so much more. You can also use it as your personal bag with your rolling carry-on suitcase while en route; there’s an interior zippered compartment that’s perfect for holding your travel documents and chargers.

    $185, Shop Now
  • Alexandra Miro.

    Alexandra Miro Whitney Swimsuit

    If you want to throw a one-piece in alongside your favorite bikinis, consider an elegant maillot like this colorblocked strapless bathing suit, which has a flattering belted waist and retro-inspired silhouette. It’s such a timeless addition to your swimwear collection.

    $276, Shop Now
  • Kosas.

    Kosas Glow I.V. Vitamin-Infused Skin Illuminating Enhancer

    When it comes to beach vacation skincare, we’re all about a minimalist, bronzy glow, and this Kosas skin illuminator is a great all-in-one product; it gives an effortless, illuminated glow that’s so moisturizing, too.

    $38, Shop Now
  • Ancient Greek Sandals.

    Ancient Greek Sandals Desmos

    Switch up your island footwear this year, and instead of bringing along your usual pair of flip flops, opt for an elegant pair of metallic gold sandals. You can also wear them out during the evening, too.

    $270, Shop Now
  • Poupette St. Barth.

    Poupette St. Barth Sasha Mini Dress

    Few brands do resortwear quite as well as Poupette, which isn’t surprising considering the brand is based on the dreamy Caribbean island of St. Barth. This adorable mini dress is a chic yet practical cover-up that you can wear both day and night.

    $350, Shop Now
  • Lack of Color.

    Lack of Color The Inca Bucket Hat

    A chic sun hat is a must when traveling to a tropical locale, and this particular straw topper is stylish and, best of all, packable.

    $149, Shop Now
  • Magic Linen.

    Magic Linen Color Block Linen Dress Cetara in Dusty Blue

    A floaty linen frock is the best type of sundress for a beach getaway; it’s super lightweight, breathable and quick-drying, so you won’t feel uncomfortably hot in the tropical temps, and they easily roll up to fit into packing cubes.

    $110, Shop Now
  • Mirth Caftans.

    Mirth Caftans Sarong

    A cotton sarong is a beach vacation staple, and we love this feminine floral print. It’s such a versatile item to include in your packing list, as you can use it as a cover-up while heading to the beach over your one-piece or as a skirt, paired with a tank top or t-shirt.

    $120, Shop Now
  • Sisley.

    Sisley Ecological Compound Advanced Formula

    Sisley recently relaunched this beloved serum with a new and improved formula, featuring the addition of burdock extract and meadowsweet extract as well as a more concentrated Centella Asiatica. It helps hydrate, soothe, refresh and generally balance out your skin, which is always much-needed when spending so much time in the sun. The 60 ml size also happens to be TSA-approved.

    $180, Shop Now
  • Supergoop.

    Supergoop x Gray Malin Everyday Getaway Kit

    Don’t forget about including *all* the SPF when packing up your toiletries for vacation. This six-product Supergoop x Gray Malin set includes reef-safe sunscreens (in lotion and mist forms, plus an oil and moisturizing lip balm), all in TSA-approved travel sizes, so you can keep your skin protected while living your best resort life.

    $75, Shop Now
  • Maison Essentiele.

    Maison Essentiele Resort Shirt

    A long-sleeve button-down is a great option to throw on in lieu of a jacket or sweater when the temperatures start to drop in the evening, or just when you’re lounging around in your room, and we love that the waffle fabric on this particular style makes any inevitable wrinkles far less obvious.

    $154, Shop Now
  • Lexxol.

    Lexxola Ida Sunglasses

    Don’t forget about a sophisticated pair of shades when traveling on any adventure—these glossy black sunnies go with everything, and the tinted lenses add a unique edge to the look.

    $270, Shop Now
