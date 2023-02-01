The Best Valentine’s Day Flower Arrangements for All the Special People in Your Life

Sending a beautiful bouquet of flowers is a thoughtful and timeless way to show your loved ones just how much you care. It’s the kind of sweet gesture that does not go unnoticed, whether you’re sending your congratulations, apologies, well-wishes, or just want to show your love and appreciation for that special someone. Flowers are a treat to receive (and send!) at any time of the year, but they’re especially significant on Valentine’s Day.
While a floral arrangement for Valentine’s Day might not seem particularly groundbreaking, that doesn’t mean you should eschew the tradition. Don’t underestimate the power of a gorgeous bouquet, especially when paired with a decadent box of chocolates, on February 14. That said, don’t take the easy way out and bring that special someone a wilting bouquet of fading red roses you grabbed last-minute while en route to dinner; instead, take the time to consider the recipient’s favorite types of blooms, and put in the effort to find an arrangement that they’ll truly love.
Valentine’s Day flowers aren’t just a good gift for your significant other, either; don’t forget about your mom, sister, galentine and anyone else who would so adore receiving a beautiful flower arrangement on Cupid’s favorite day of the year. We know that shopping for Valentine’s Day gifts can be a struggle, and you simply can’t go wrong with a lovely bouquet.
While waiting until the last minute is never ideal, we get that sometimes, Valentine’s Day has a way of creeping up unnoticed. Luckily, you can order plenty of same-day flowers online, just in case you procrastinated on that Valentine’s Day delivery.
There’s a floral arrangement for every type of Valentine, whether you’re looking for a classic rose assortment, playful daisies, elegant peonies or any other flowery creation. Below, see all the best flowers to buy for Valentine’s Day this year.
Westerlay Single Large Orchid
Instead of the expected red or pink roses, consider a gorgeous orchid, like this pretty purple flowering plant. It’s a sophisticated option that has the added bonus of lasting much longer than the rather limited life span of a typical flower bouquet. Plus, they’re way less high-maintenance, which makes them a great choice for the recipient who is somewhat lacking in a green thumb, or who won’t be home to care for it quite as much.
Pomp Flowers Romance Roseland
There’s nothing wrong with sticking with the classics and sending a full bouquet of Valentine’s Day roses. This particular romantic arrangement is composed of over 30 florals, with an assortment of pink roses, red roses and white roses.
Farmgirl Flowers Lip Locked
A dreamy Valentine’s Day flower delivery with aromatic red, pink and white tulips is sure to be a hit.
Winston Flowers Ruby Sweetheart Deluxe
Don’t forget about the allure of a romantic, classic red rose bouquet. Your Valentine deserves the best, so treat them to a lush arrangement like this luxurious arrangement with nearly two dozen red roses, accented by ranunculus and gardenia leaves.
Bouqs Standout Ranunculus
Make statement with a bold choice like this overflowing bouquet, filled with brightly colored ranunculus.
Teleflora Magnificent Mauves Bouquet
You don’t have to pick just one type of flower for a beautiful bouquet; instead, look to whimsical arrangements like this one, which features hydrangea, lavender roses, crème spray roses, gerbera daisies, carnations, chrysanthemums, eucalyptus, lemon leaf and sea lavender. The individual arrangements vary depending on your location (you can order these ahead of time online!), and they’re all made by local florists. Plus, Teleflora offers overnight and same-day delivery, for those last-minute requests.
Rosepops Very Valentine Croc Pop of the Line
If you want to gift a Valentine’s Day flower arrangement that’ll stand the test of time, consider this luxe rose box from Rosepops. It’s such a unique choice, as you can entirely customize the box, from the color of the roses to the specific scent, and they last for over a year.
UrbanStem Double The Peony
A tasteful selection of lush, on-point pink peonies are such a chic and sophisticated option for a Valentine’s Day bouquet.
1-800 Flowers Elegant Calla Lily
An elegant calla lily bouquet is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for those with a penchant for understated yet sophisticated florals.
Venus et Fleur Aphrodite Porcelain Vase With Long Stem Roses
A dozen long stemmed red roses are a romantic classic, but why not up your game with an arrangement they’ll be able to display for months, like this luxe Venus et Fleur bouquet from the celeb-adored brand’s Valentine’s Day collection. They last over a year, and come in a chic porcelain vase.
UrbanStems The Phoebe
Surprise the most magical Valentine with an unexpected plant like this succulent this February 14, potted in a playful unicorn vase.
Happy Daisy
Daisies are such a cheerful and happy flower, and this pretty white bouquet will light up any room.
Ode à la Rose Farm Fresh Peonies
It’s hard to top receiving a stunning, fluffy bouquet of delicate blush pink peonies.