The Best Valentine’s Day Flower Arrangements for All the Special People in Your Life

Sending a beautiful bouquet of flowers is a thoughtful and timeless way to show your loved ones just how much you care. It’s the kind of sweet gesture that does not go unnoticed, whether you’re sending your congratulations, apologies, well-wishes, or just want to show your love and appreciation for that special someone. Flowers are a treat to receive (and send!) at any time of the year, but they’re especially significant on Valentine’s Day.

While a floral arrangement for Valentine’s Day might not seem particularly groundbreaking, that doesn’t mean you should eschew the tradition. Don’t underestimate the power of a gorgeous bouquet, especially when paired with a decadent box of chocolates, on February 14. That said, don’t take the easy way out and bring that special someone a wilting bouquet of fading red roses you grabbed last-minute while en route to dinner; instead, take the time to consider the recipient’s favorite types of blooms, and put in the effort to find an arrangement that they’ll truly love.

Valentine’s Day flowers aren’t just a good gift for your significant other, either; don’t forget about your mom, sister, galentine and anyone else who would so adore receiving a beautiful flower arrangement on Cupid’s favorite day of the year. We know that shopping for Valentine’s Day gifts can be a struggle, and you simply can’t go wrong with a lovely bouquet.

While waiting until the last minute is never ideal, we get that sometimes, Valentine’s Day has a way of creeping up unnoticed. Luckily, you can order plenty of same-day flowers online, just in case you procrastinated on that Valentine’s Day delivery.

There’s a floral arrangement for every type of Valentine, whether you’re looking for a classic rose assortment, playful daisies, elegant peonies or any other flowery creation. Below, see all the best flowers to buy for Valentine’s Day this year.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.