The Best Weekender Bags to Travel in Style

Whether you’re embarking on a brief beach getaway, prepping for a short road trip or just heading to a friend’s for a few days, a weekender bag is here to solve all of your packing problems. When you’re preparing for a long weekend (or a mid-week break—we’re not judging!), you don’t want to lug around a giant suitcase, nor do you want to attempt to cram all your favorite vacation essentials into that one slightly oversized purse.

Instead, it’s time to embrace the weekender bag, which, as you may have discerned from its moniker, is the ideal travel accessory for short trips. Weekenders are spacious enough to a few days’ worth of clothes, toiletries, shoes and more, but won’t weigh you down or take up every inch of space in the car—after all, you don’t want to be *that* person who shows up for a quick weekend jaunt with an enormous rolling suitcase that’s perhaps best suited for a three-week-long jet set extravaganza.

There’s a weekender for every type of traveler and every kind of trip, whether you’re looking for a luxurious leather bag, a practical nylon tote, a preppy canvas carryall or a sturdy classic duffel bag. Certain silhouettes offer more space and plentiful compartments for the overpackers among us, while others have a more streamlined aesthetic. The best weekenders are not only great for weekend trips, but also double as a dependable personal item when you have a carry-on suitcase, too. Below, see all the most stylish and convenient weekender bags for all of your upcoming getaways.

