The Best Weekender Bags to Travel in Style

Whether you’re embarking on a brief beach getaway, prepping for a short road trip or just heading to a friend’s for a few days, a weekender bag is here to solve all of your packing problems. When you’re preparing for a long weekend (or a mid-week break—we’re not judging!), you don’t want to lug around a giant suitcase, nor do you want to attempt to cram all your favorite vacation essentials into that one slightly oversized purse.
Instead, it’s time to embrace the weekender bag, which, as you may have discerned from its moniker, is the ideal travel accessory for short trips. Weekenders are spacious enough to a few days’ worth of clothes, toiletries, shoes and more, but won’t weigh you down or take up every inch of space in the car—after all, you don’t want to be *that* person who shows up for a quick weekend jaunt with an enormous rolling suitcase that’s perhaps best suited for a three-week-long jet set extravaganza.
There’s a weekender for every type of traveler and every kind of trip, whether you’re looking for a luxurious leather bag, a practical nylon tote, a preppy canvas carryall or a sturdy classic duffel bag. Certain silhouettes offer more space and plentiful compartments for the overpackers among us, while others have a more streamlined aesthetic. The best weekenders are not only great for weekend trips, but also double as a dependable personal item when you have a carry-on suitcase, too. Below, see all the most stylish and convenient weekender bags for all of your upcoming getaways.
Rothy's The Weekender in Sand Stone
We *love* neutrals on neutrals on neutrals, so of course we’re already obsessing over the aesthetic of this eco-friendly, extra-spacious weekender travel bag from one of Meghan Markle’s favorite sustainable brands. It’s made of ocean-bound marine plastic, and is big enough to fit all your getaway essentials for longer trips, plus it has multiple organizing pockets on the interior, as well as a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap. There are three super roomy compartments, plus it’s machine washable and, if you decide to bring it as a carry-on when traveling by plane, it typically fits in the overhead bin.
Paravel Weekender
This chic cotton canvas weekender is on the smaller side, so it’s perfect as an overnight bag or for a shorter weekend getaway, or just as an everyday tote bag. It has a strap to slide onto carry-on luggage, with elegant recycled leather handles and leather trim and a removable shoulder strap. Plus, it’s made of upcycled plastic bottles.
Away Large Everywhere Bag
You can’t go wrong with Away’s Everywhere Bag, and the large size is perfect for over-packers. It’s made of water-resistant nylon, with a full wraparound zip opening. There’s a full interior organization system, including a water bottle pocket and both zippered pockets and slip pockets; you even fit your clothes in your go-to packing cubes. There’s also an exterior padded laptop sleeve for easy access, as well as a detachable padded shoulder strap.
Rimowa Never Still Weekender Bag
Rimowa’s sophisticated weekender is definitely on the pricey side, but it’s also a forever piece. The canvas and leather bag has one large zippered compartment with a few separate interior pockets, including a laptop pocket for your tablet or computer. It also has a cushy adjustable shoulder strap.
Calpak Stevyn Duffel Bag
This versatile duffel does it all; you can use as a weekender for a short trip, or as an everyday tote, or as a gym bag. It has a zippered bottom compartment that’s perfect for storing an extra pair of shoes, as well as a big main compartment with multiple interior pockets and a detachable shoulder strap. It’s super lightweight, and has a luggage trolley sleeve if you decide to use it as your personal item on a flight.
Cuyana Triple Zipper Weekender
If you prefer a minimalist aesthetic, try Cuyana’s sustainable canvas and leather carryall. It has three separate compartments for optimal organization, with sturdy top handles, a detachable leather crossbody strap as well as a luggage sleeve that allows you to slide it onto your rolling suitcase of choice when you’re heading off on longer adventures.
Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffle Bag
This sturdy weekender comes in tons of different colors, and has lots of storage as well as a separate side-access shoe compartment and interior mesh pockets. It’s also designed with a waterproof zipper and removable padded shoulder strap, as well as reinforced handles, which is a definite plus for those that are a bit harder on their luggage.
Royce Weekender Duffle Bag
If you’re ready to splurge on a new piece of luggage, consider this elegant leather weekender. It’s a classic staple (you can customize it with a monogram, if you so choose), with one big zippered compartment.
Beis The Weekender Bag
This Beis weekender bag has a space for everything, starting with a very easy access double-zip opening. The bottom zippered compartment is specifically designed to act as a shoe bag or toiletry bag, so you can keep all your essentials separated. There’s also an exterior pocket that turns into a trolley sleeve, so you can slide it onto your carry-on bag.
Dagne Dover Landon Carryall XL
If you want an extra-large weekender, check out this sleek neoprene Dagne Dover travel duffel. It comes in five different sizes, but this one’s great for frequent over-packers or just longer getaways. It’s so convenient and easy to pack, and comes with a dust bag for shoes, a leash for keys and a little pouch for any accessories or chargers. It has a removable crossbody strap and two zip pockets, plus a water bottle holder. And, of course, there’s the super spacious main compartment.
Monos Vegan Leather Metro Weekender
This chic water-resistant vegan leather weekender has a sleek and minimalist aesthetic, with plenty of space for all your packing must-haves. There’s one main compartment with several interior pockets, as well as an outer pocket for your laptop and a zippered lower storage area. It also has a built-in trolley sleeve that converts into an extra pocket when it’s not in use.
Tumi Alpha Double Expansion Travel Satchel
Tumi’s expandable travel satchel is stylish and practical, and is great for the overpacker, as it has a double zipper that opens up for a three-quarter expansion space. There’s one main zippered compartment, as well as front zippered pocket and a slip pocket, plus a detachable padded shoulder strap and leather-accented top carry handles.