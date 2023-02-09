The Best Every Day White T-Shirts for Men

It’s said that there are three constants in life. If we were to add a fourth, no doubt it would be the holy grail of the modern man’s wardrobe: the good ole’ classic white t-shirt. Think of all the iconic garments that still hold a place in the millennia-spanning archives of menswear—is there anything more dependable than a plain white tee? (Togas? Just as easy to throw on; a lot less versatile. Fedoras? We’ll try not to judge. High-waisted trousers? We’ve had it up to *here* with them.) But a plain white t-shirt, fellas, will always have your back.
The white tee has come a long way from its humble beginnings as an undergarment in the Middle Ages, reaching ubiquity in closets worldwide by the mid-20th century. It served with devotion as a staple in military and naval uniforms, then became one of the first pieces of clothing to be manufactured for the masses (ever heard of Fruit Of The Loom or Hanes?). In the same century, the white t-shirt evolved from a symbol of the working class to a keystone of the rebellious bad-boy aesthetic, and even a chic must-have among the upper class when adapted by Chanel. Today, it’s all the above—and more.
White tees no longer need to prove their versatility. It’s all but guaranteed that the vast majority of designers incorporate a version of a white tee into their collection. You might be tempted to think that these wardrobe staples are all the same, but with a dizzying array of cuts, silhouettes, collars, fabrics—shall we continue?—each shirt boasts its own unique DNA. Some are better dressed down; others can be gussied up with formal layers. If you need some pointers on where to begin, check out our top picks for the best white t-shirts below.
The Best White T-Shirts for Men
Buck Mason Slub Curved Hem Tee
Cut and sewn in L.A. with Buck Mason’s signature curved hem, this best-selling slub cotton tee is crafted entirely of good ol’ American cotton. Straight-outta-the-box comfort is ensured thanks to a double garment wash in fabric-softening enzymes, as well as a flat stitch neck binding for easy-breezy layering.
Burberry Monogram Motif Cotton T-shirt
This slim-fit soft cotton jersey t-shirt is stamped at the chest with the revamped TB-monogram logo—an interpretation of Thomas Burberry’s initials—dreamed up by graphic designer Peter Saville.
James Perse Luxe Lotus Jersey Tee
For this anything-goes white tee, the reigning king of California-cool style opted for premium Japanese jersey fabric, which is spun using a unique process to feel like matte satin. Add both the crewneck and v-neck versions to your wardrobe, or save a bit of cash with a three-pack, priced at $445.
Maison Margiela White Embroidered T-Shirt
Maison Margiela reimagines its iconic logo with a minimalist twist—literally—placing the black moniker upside-down on this relaxed-fit cotton-jersey tee for a dash of quirkiness. The fashion house’s signature four white stitches adorn the back.
Saint Laurent T-Shirt In Cotton
Made in Italy, this ultra-comfy organic cotton crew neck t-shirt from Saint Laurent features a micro-ribbed collar for some subtle interest. It’s a must in any well-curated closet, as a standalone top or high-quality base layer.
Industry Of All Nations Clean Crewneck T-Shirt
While it isn’t white in the traditional sense—think colorless instead—you’ll feel good adding this ethically constructed tee to your shopping cart. Undyed and unbleached, the seasonless garment lets organic grown-and-spun Indian cotton shine as a virgin, unadulterated fabric.
Róhe Lewis T-Shirt
Part of Róhe’s Foundation collection of elevated basics, this timeless staple is crafted of interlocking organic jersey-blend fabric that lends more heft than your everyday white tee. A boxy, slightly oversized cut contemporizes an otherwise classic fit silhouette, with the brand’s four-letter logo sitting discreetly on the left chest.
NN07 Pima Tee 3208
A Danish menswear label known for its commitment to style without borders, NN07 (“No Nationality”) sources the finest pure pima cotton to produce a regular fit crew neck tee with an exceptionally buttery-soft hand feel and outstanding durability.
Vetements All White Tee
Designed with dropped shoulders and embroidered branding, this pick is exemplary of Vetements’ hallmark approach to melding top-tier luxury and edgy streetwear.
Haven Prime Tee
A rare blend of two of the world’s most prestigious cottons—Sujata Egyptian and Sea Island—Suvin cotton is grown in limited quantities in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, with only a few thousand bales produced each year. Expertly crafted in Japan, Haven’s Prime tee takes advantage of this ultra-premium material while incorporating underarm gussets for added comfort and mobility.
Battenwear Pocket Tee
Designer Shinya Hasegawa, the founder of NYC-based Battenwear, excels at delivering everyday menswear that’s rugged yet refined. His simple pocket t-shirt features a single pocket at the chest and a signature brand tab woven to the side.
A.P.C. Jimmy Tee
A.P.C.’s creator Jean Touitou elevates the classic crew neck short-sleeve t-shirt to new heights with his eye for understated elegance. Made from soft organic cotton jersey, the crew neck Jimmy has the iconic Parisian label’s initials embroidered on the sleeve. You’ll blend right into Paris’ chicest arrondissements wearing this one.
John Elliott Cotton Cashmere Crew
Breathable lightweight cotton meets a dash of supple cashmere for some well-deserved decadence. With a classic crew neckline and relaxed fit—plus vintage-inspired blind stitches at the neck, sleeves, and hem for a broken-in feel—this Los Angeles-made tee from John Elliott can seamlessly transition an outfit from day to night. Just throw on a leather jacket or structured blazer before hitting the town.
Tom Ford Cotton Modal Crewneck T-Shirt
Questing to invest in higher quality—and infinitely better fitting—foundation pieces that’ll prove your discerning style from the inside out? Silky modal fabric woven into premium cotton fibers gives a hint of stretch that makes this Tom Ford t-shirt stand out from the rest of the pack. And don’t worry—this garment will retain its shape wash after wash.
Hiro Clark The Big Tee
As its name suggests, Hiro Clark’s Big Tee guarantees a roomy, loose fit that drapes over the torso—perfect for a French tuck into a pair of jeans or shorts. The slub material, which comes from the meticulous twisting of the cotton strands during the weaving process, adds a refreshing element of visual texture and dimension.