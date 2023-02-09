The Best Every Day White T-Shirts for Men

It’s said that there are three constants in life. If we were to add a fourth, no doubt it would be the holy grail of the modern man’s wardrobe: the good ole’ classic white t-shirt. Think of all the iconic garments that still hold a place in the millennia-spanning archives of menswear—is there anything more dependable than a plain white tee? (Togas? Just as easy to throw on; a lot less versatile. Fedoras? We’ll try not to judge. High-waisted trousers? We’ve had it up to *here* with them.) But a plain white t-shirt, fellas, will always have your back.

The white tee has come a long way from its humble beginnings as an undergarment in the Middle Ages, reaching ubiquity in closets worldwide by the mid-20th century. It served with devotion as a staple in military and naval uniforms, then became one of the first pieces of clothing to be manufactured for the masses (ever heard of Fruit Of The Loom or Hanes?). In the same century, the white t-shirt evolved from a symbol of the working class to a keystone of the rebellious bad-boy aesthetic, and even a chic must-have among the upper class when adapted by Chanel. Today, it’s all the above—and more.

White tees no longer need to prove their versatility. It’s all but guaranteed that the vast majority of designers incorporate a version of a white tee into their collection. You might be tempted to think that these wardrobe staples are all the same, but with a dizzying array of cuts, silhouettes, collars, fabrics—shall we continue?—each shirt boasts its own unique DNA. Some are better dressed down; others can be gussied up with formal layers. If you need some pointers on where to begin, check out our top picks for the best white t-shirts below.

