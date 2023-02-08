Lifestyle

The Classic White T-Shirts to Wear on Repeat

These are the best white tees that you'll turn to time and time again.

By
white t-shirts
A classic white t-shirt is a wardrobe staple.

When it comes to wardrobe staples, there are few pieces of clothing quite as essential as the white t-shirt. Finding the perfect short-sleeve white tee might seem like a simple enough task, but as anyone who has ever embarked on the search for that elusive topper will tell you, sometimes it’s easier said than done. After all, the white tee has a whole lot of work to do, considering how many sartorial situations this minimalist shirt needs to be equipped to handle.

The classic white tee is a casual basic, but it’s also quite possibly one of the most versatile items in any closet, and when you find one with the right lines, drape, length and fit, the humble white tee becomes a sartorial powerhouse. The best white t-shirts are flattering and dependable, and add an effortless, crisp and put-together element to any outfit. They easily pair with everything from your favorite pair of jeans or leather pants to a silk skirt, and even bike shorts or leggings. They’re great for layering; wear them under a chic blazer or your coziest sweaters.

The precise criteria for what makes a perfect fit for a white tee depends on one’s personal taste and needs, of course, including the fit, silhouette and fabric. Certain styles are appropriate for different occasions, but one you find the right tee, you’ll realize just how big a multitasker it is, whether you’re heading to the office, going to dinner or simply lounging at home. And, of course, it’s an absolutely crucial layering piece, and a key component of any worthy travel wardrobe. Below, see the most stylish, reliable and flattering white t-shirts you’ll wear time and time again.

The Best White T-Shirts for Women

All the best and most stylish white short-sleeve t-shirts for women, including crewnecks, v-necks and scoop necks in every flattering silhouette.

  • Mott and Bow.

    Mott and Bow Boxy Semi-Crop Noble

    While you might see the word “boxy” and immediately take a hard pass, you’ll surely change your mind upon trying out this top, which is one of the most flattering white tees I’ve ever worn. It is more of a loose fit, but with a slight crop that hits at such a flattering angle. This short-sleeve t-shirt an A+ silhouette that is sure to be a mainstay in your wardrobe, and I love that it has a bit of structure.

    $30, Shop Now
  • Monrow.

    Monrow Super Fine Jersey Fitted Crew Neck Tee

    Monrow is a go-to brand for elevated basics, and their beloved crew neck tee is perfect when you want a more fitted topper. This short-sleeve tee is a lightweight style looks great tucked into jeans or skirts.

    $78, Shop Now
  • Splendid.

    Splendid Everly Slub V-Neck Tee

    If you want a deep v-neck t-shirt, look no further than this oversized fit Splendid top. It’s half Supima cotton and half micro modal, for an ultra-soft feel.

    $48, Shop Now
  • James Perse.

    James Perse Vintage Boy Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

    James Perse’s simple, incredibly soft crewneck t-shirt has a relaxed fit for an effortlessly cool, vintage tee-inspired look.

    $80, Shop Now
  • Rails.

    Rails Boxy Crew

    Yup, another boxy fit that’s actually flattering! The key to wearing this particular silhouette is making sure it hits at the proper length; this one is also a cropped tee fit (it won’t show any skin if you’re wearing high-waisted pants, though), with a classic crew neckline and wide sleeves.

    $108, Shop Now
  • Cos.

    Cos Slim-Fit Heavyweight T-Shirt

    This crisp white cotton tee has a ribbed crew neck and slightly shrunken fit, for a more fitted and tailored look.

    $39, Shop Now
  • Michael Stars.

    Michael Stars Lexy Tee

    Michael Stars has you covered when it comes to a wearable baby tee. This slim-fitting white t-shirt has a high crew neckline and adorable cap sleeves.

    $78, Shop Now
  • Goodlife Clothing.

    Goodlife Clothing Supima Cropped Crew

    Sometimes, you just need a classic white cropped t-shirt. This soft and flattering top is a fun twist on a menswear-inspired tee, made out of a pima cotton and modal blend.

    $68, Shop Now
  • For Days.

    For Days Organic Cotton Daily Tee

    This comfy, straight-fitting crewneck is made of recycled cotton.

    $32, Shop Now
  • Kotn.

    Kotn Essential Crew

    Kotn uses 100 percent Egyptian cotton for their tees; this crew neck is a great mid-weight option, as it holds structure quite well, so there’s no need to worry about it stretching out and looking sloppy.

    $38, Shop Now
  • Aerie.

    Aerie Distressed Basic Boyfriend T-Shirt

    This cotton crew is slightly distressed for a lived-in, more casual aesthetic, with an oversized—but not baggy—fit.

    $24.95, Shop Now
  • Hanes x Re/Done.

    Re/Done x Hanes Heritage Cotton 1950s Boxy Tee in Vintage White

    You can’t go wrong with this timeless boxy crop silhouette, from the celeb-approved Re/Done x Hanes collab line.

    $95, Shop Now
  • Skims.

    Skims Cotton Jersey T-Shirt

    Skims might be best known for shapewear, but the Kim Kardashian-led brand also has great staple pieces, like this fitted crewneck t-shirt. It’s more of a baby tee silhouette (at least depending on what size you purchase), and we love that it’s meant for all body types, and comes in a size range from XXS to 4X. It also comes in a long-sleeve silhouette.

    $48, Shop Now
  • Everlane.

    Everlane The Pima Micro-Rib Scoop-Neck Tee

    If you’re looking for a wearable scoop neck, consider Everlane’s slim-fitting, fine-ribbed cotton t-shirt. It has just a bit of stretch and a long short-sleeve for a more elevated aesthetic.

    $40, Shop Now
  • J.Crew.

    J. Crew Vintage Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt

    J.Crew makes great basics, and the retailer recently debuted a new version of its classic vintage cotton tee, with a higher neckline and the same comfy, relaxed fit.

    $34.50, Shop Now
  • Madewell.

    Madewell Whisper Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt

    This cotton tee, which you can shop at Madewell, Nordstrom or Amazon, has a wide v-neck and roomy fit.

    $19.50, Shop Now
