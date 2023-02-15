Lifestyle

The Best White Tank Tops for Your Capsule Wardrobe

A white tank is a wardrobe essential.

A white tank is a sartorial powerhouse.

You already know the importance of a classic white tee for any capsule wardrobe, but what about the fashion staple’s sleeveless pal? We’re referring, of course, to the simple white tank, which is just as much of a sartorial powerhouse as the traditional t-shirt.

A dependable white tank top is a wardrobe essential, though it’s also one of the more subjective items in any closet, since everyone has different requirements and preferences when it comes to fashionable basics. Recently, there have also been quite a few chic designer takes on the tank top, like Prada’s ultra-luxe $1,000 interpretation and the oft-sold out Loewe version, bringing the humble white tank into the high-fashion sphere.

The best white tanks are versatile and flattering, and are easily dressed up or down. White tanks are a fantastic layering staple when it’s cooler out, perhaps with jeans or under your favorite leather jacket, a stylish blazer or a cardigan, but they’re also great on their own, especially during the stifling summer months, when you can throw your favorite tank on with shorts or a floaty skirt.

Today’s white tanks come in plenty of fabrics and silhouettes, whether you want a classic fitted ribbed style or a looser, wide-strapped version. There are countless creative ways to style a white tank, transforming it from a modest basic to one of your most-worn and beloved closet staples. Below, see the best white tanks to shop now.

The Best White Tank Tops for Women

  • Bandier.

    Bandier Wesly The Rivington Ribbed Tank

    This fitted white high-neck tank has just the right amount of stretch, with an ultra-flattering silhouette. It’s no surprise that it’s a constant best-seller.

    $68, Shop Now
  • Michael Stars.

    Michael Stars Halley Ribbed Tank with Ruching

    This wide-strapped crewneck tank offers a more elevated take on the staple, with flattering ruched sides.

    $72, Shop Now
  • Alo.

    Alo Yoga Ribbed Aspire Full Length Tank

    If you want a classic white tank with a built-in bra, look no further than Alo’s supportive racerback, which is just as suitable for a workout as for a day of pure lounging. It’s 95 percent cotton with 5 percent spandex, for a bit of stretch.

    $68, Shop Now
  • Galvan.

    Galvan Satin V-Neck Camisole

    For a more elegant and dressed-up vibe, look no further than this effortlessly chic satin v-neck camisole.

    $325, Shop Now
  • Commando.

    Commando Studio Rib Tank

    Commando’s soft and stretchy ribbed racerback tank top has a body-hugging cut and high neckline; it’s sure to be a staple layering piece.

    $88, Shop Now
  • Good American.

    Good American Good Form Modern Tank Bodysuit

    A bodysuit tank top is a great way to forgo any of those pesky fabric lines if you’re going for a sleek, tucked-in look. This Good American square neck tank top bodysuit has wide straps, and we love that the brand is size-inclusive, with plus size offerings up to a 5XL.

    $65, Shop Now
  • Toteme.

    Totême Organic Cotton Jersey Tank

    This organic cotton tank top is another option with just the right touch of stretch, and you can wear it with truly anything in your closet.

    $105, Shop Now
  • Ugg.

    Ugg Soni Muscle Tank

    Those who prefer a less fitted option should try out this roomy, muscle-style tank with rib knit trim from Ugg.

    $48, Shop Now
  • SomethingNavy x Cotton.

    Something Navy x Cotton Ribbed Tank

    This simple white tank has a softer, slightly lower neckline than some of the other options out there, and is a dream for layering.

    $45, Shop Now
  • James Perse.

    James Perse The Daily Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Tank

    James Perse is known for well-made basics that you’ll have for years, like this comfy and effortless round-neck white ribbed tank.

    $50, Shop Now
  • Year of Ours.

    Year of Ours Sporty Rib Tank

    This ribbed racerback tank is a more sporty alternative, and is made of a thicker material for more support.

    $58, Shop Now
  • Vuori.

    Vuori Sunrise Crop Tank

    For a subtle crop, try this slightly shrunken white top, which is made of a moisture-wicking fabric if you choose to wear it as a workout tank over a sports bra, though it also comes in handy during particularly hot days.

    $54, Shop Now
  • Re/Done x Hanes.

    Re/Done x Hanes Ribbed Tank

    Re/Done’s basic white tank is an elevated version of the traditional men’s undershirt.

    $95, Shop Now
  • Ninety Percent.

    Ninety Percent Ava Stretch Organic Cotton Rib Tank

    This slim-fitting cotton cami tank has narrow banded straps and a slight scoop neck.

    $40, Shop Now
  • Skims.

    Skims Utility Sport Scoop Tank Top

    Kim Kardashian’s Skims is known for shapewear, but the brand also has quality basics, like this scoop neck tank top, which comes in a size range from XXS to 4X.

    $32, Shop Now
  • Aerie.

    Aerie Free Spirit Ribbed Tank Top

    If you want a very subtle cropped tank top, try Aerie’s ribbed version.

    $24.95, Shop Now
  • Goodlife Clothing.

    Goodlife Clothing Sleeveless Supima Classic Top

    This high neck sleeveless tank is made of a mix of supima cotton and modal, has a more relaxed and casual fit, without looking sloppy.

    $65, Shop Now
  • Free People.

    Free People Clean Lines Crop Tank

    This minimalist white cropped tank is partially lined and ideal for layering, and happens to be shoppable on both Nordstrom and Amazon.

    $30, Shop Now
  • Madewell.

    Madewell V-Neck Sweater Tank

    For an alternative to the usual classic cotton, consider this knit tank, for a sleeveless sweater-like aesthetic.

    $59.50, Shop Now
