The Best White Tank Tops for Your Capsule Wardrobe

You already know the importance of a classic white tee for any capsule wardrobe, but what about the fashion staple’s sleeveless pal? We’re referring, of course, to the simple white tank, which is just as much of a sartorial powerhouse as the traditional t-shirt.

A dependable white tank top is a wardrobe essential, though it’s also one of the more subjective items in any closet, since everyone has different requirements and preferences when it comes to fashionable basics. Recently, there have also been quite a few chic designer takes on the tank top, like Prada’s ultra-luxe $1,000 interpretation and the oft-sold out Loewe version, bringing the humble white tank into the high-fashion sphere.

The best white tanks are versatile and flattering, and are easily dressed up or down. White tanks are a fantastic layering staple when it’s cooler out, perhaps with jeans or under your favorite leather jacket, a stylish blazer or a cardigan, but they’re also great on their own, especially during the stifling summer months, when you can throw your favorite tank on with shorts or a floaty skirt.

Today’s white tanks come in plenty of fabrics and silhouettes, whether you want a classic fitted ribbed style or a looser, wide-strapped version. There are countless creative ways to style a white tank, transforming it from a modest basic to one of your most-worn and beloved closet staples. Below, see the best white tanks to shop now.

