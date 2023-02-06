Carlyle Group Appoints Harvey Schwartz, Former Goldman Sachs President, as New CEO

Carlyle Group, a private equity and investment firm, has appointed a new CEO, months after the departure of Kewsong Lee in August 2022.

Harvey Schwartz, the former president of Goldman Sachs, is set to replace William Conway, the firm’s interim CEO, on Feb. 15. Conway stepped in as CEO after the abrupt departure of Lee, who left amid reported clashes with Carlyle’s board.

Schwartz, 58, worked at Goldman Sachs until 2018, departing after reportedly losing the job of CEO to David Solomon. He has also held executive positions at the Bank of London.

“I’m excited to get started and look forward to working closely with the firm’s senior leaders, along with the entire global team, as we build on Carlyle’s strong foundation to navigate and capture the opportunities in the current market environment and in the future,” said Schwartz in a statement today (Feb. 6).

In a memo sent to employees, Conway revealed he will step back to his role as co-chairman of the board. “After conducting a robust and competitive process led by the Board’s Search Committee, the full Board was unanimous in its determination that Harvey is the right leader for the firm’s next phase of growth,” said Conway.